1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I just got rid of 2018 Honda CR-V so I feel I can write this. I bought it at La Fontaine Honda. At approximately 8,000 miles I took it in for an oil change and because on a recent trip the alerts on the dash started coming on. I was told they were waiting for an update for the computer. I was also told I had a leak in a tire and because it was AWD I would need to replace all 4 tires. I told the repairman that was ok because I had a tire warranty…he responded that maybe they could fix it. Suddenly, it didn’t need the tires. The next month the problems begin again. The dash display and the stereo began changing display and started beeping non-stop. I went back to La Fontaine and was told that I needed to record the problem OR they needed to see it. When it happened again, we recorded in on cell phone so we had the proof. When I took it in with the video, I was told that they actually had to see it. Also, they never wrote the problem down other than the first time so I couldn’t get the lemon law lawyer to do anything. They needed more in writing, which La Fontaine was careful not to give. After the 16,000-mile oil change and air filter change I noticed that the cabin air filter was awfully black. A few weeks later I got a letter from Honda that there were problems with the engines burning oil and the heater not blowing heat on the floor. The heater not blowing on the floor was also a complaint of mine earlier and La Fontaine told me that it was normal. Without a doubt, this was the worst automobile that I ever owned. La Fontaine was the worst at honoring the warranty. Honda ignored the problems even though she sent a letter to them. I personally will never own a Honda again. The company and the dealer should have the integrity to fix the car or replace the lemon that they sold me. Also, the maintenance is more expensive with La Fontaine. If there was a dealership that deserves to go out of business it is La Fontaine. I was so disappointed in my Honda that I will discourage everyone I know not to buy one. Read more