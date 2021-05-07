LaFontaine Honda
Customer Reviews of LaFontaine Honda
Love Ha Parrinello!
by 07/05/2021on
I just purchased my 7th Honda from Ha. My purchase experience with Ha is always a 10. She never lets me down. She works extremely hard to give you an Awesome Honda experience each and every time. The awesome Honda experience does not stop when you drive off the lot. It continues with service and anything else you might need. Ha is always there. Ha is very transparent and honest. Ha is simply "The "Best"!
DO NOT BUY A HONDA FROM THIS DEALERSHIP
by 10/04/2020on
I just got rid of 2018 Honda CR-V so I feel I can write this. I bought it at La Fontaine Honda. At approximately 8,000 miles I took it in for an oil change and because on a recent trip the alerts on the dash started coming on. I was told they were waiting for an update for the computer. I was also told I had a leak in a tire and because it was AWD I would need to replace all 4 tires. I told the repairman that was ok because I had a tire warranty…he responded that maybe they could fix it. Suddenly, it didn’t need the tires. The next month the problems begin again. The dash display and the stereo began changing display and started beeping non-stop. I went back to La Fontaine and was told that I needed to record the problem OR they needed to see it. When it happened again, we recorded in on cell phone so we had the proof. When I took it in with the video, I was told that they actually had to see it. Also, they never wrote the problem down other than the first time so I couldn’t get the lemon law lawyer to do anything. They needed more in writing, which La Fontaine was careful not to give. After the 16,000-mile oil change and air filter change I noticed that the cabin air filter was awfully black. A few weeks later I got a letter from Honda that there were problems with the engines burning oil and the heater not blowing heat on the floor. The heater not blowing on the floor was also a complaint of mine earlier and La Fontaine told me that it was normal. Without a doubt, this was the worst automobile that I ever owned. La Fontaine was the worst at honoring the warranty. Honda ignored the problems even though she sent a letter to them. I personally will never own a Honda again. The company and the dealer should have the integrity to fix the car or replace the lemon that they sold me. Also, the maintenance is more expensive with La Fontaine. If there was a dealership that deserves to go out of business it is La Fontaine. I was so disappointed in my Honda that I will discourage everyone I know not to buy one.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
oil change
by 10/03/2017on
all the guys are great love this place
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service but reason for no answer
by 09/26/2017on
I dont know anything about cars... so I just depend on the mechanics. Why 2 tire sensors and an oil change costs close roughly $400 is beyond me.. but I still paid the price to insure I have a functioning vehicle. I appreciate the work... just not so much the price... though Im sure anywhere else would have the same price. I just file it under car things and deal with it(similar to why medical costs are so expensive yet we deal with it)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
On Target!
by 06/01/2017on
It was time for regular maintenance as well as the need for a replacement light bulb. I made an appointment and booked a car, free! A great plus for Honda clients, and we've been with Lafontaine Honda since 2008! Fast, friendly, and courteous service. Knowledgeable personal, with the ability to respond to all of your automotive concerns.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change service
by 05/28/2017on
I found the technician and service agent very friendly and helpful. He was able to answer all my question. I will be coming back for scheduled service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/01/2017on
Excellent service, friendly staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 02/13/2017on
There are several Honda dealerships that we could go for service and trusted the workmanship and advisors at LaFontaine Honda over the years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I'm completely satisfied.
by 01/06/2017on
The service performed on my vehicle was done in timely manner. I'm completely satisfied with the service was done on my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lafontain is the best!
by 12/14/2016on
The work performed was great and the price was reasonable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Excellent Service
by 11/14/2016on
As always LaFontaine delivers. Excellent service, timeliness, and consideration. Thank you to all of you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 10/15/2016on
Service was great and work was completed in a timely manner. I appreciate how Wade keeps me up to date on work that needs to be done on our vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
My experience
by 10/06/2016on
The staff was very nice and respectable. I am very please with the work that was done on my vehicle and I will be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bit of a rush
by 09/20/2016on
I didn't have time to shop around for a better quote so I paid what they asked. I think I would have found cheaper. They did great work and gave me a loaner vehicle to use.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
recall for air bags passenger seat and basic maintenance.
by 07/01/2016on
I feel I should have paid less because I am an old loyal customer of Honda. a custoer always likes to pay less.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
motor oil change service
by 06/10/2016on
The service was good and the waiting time was very acceptable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect
by 06/05/2016on
Everything went nice and smooth.. And affordable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied
by 05/10/2016on
The Service associates were very friendly and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
nice and easy
by 04/14/2016on
usual ease of service as have had for years here
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change deal
by 03/19/2016on
You can't beat Lafontaine Honda for your oil changes. I got a quote at a local oil change company and they wanted at least $110 to change my oil and filter. I quickly checked out the offers at the Honda website. $39.99 sounded much better, plus they work on Hondas all the time and can give good advice for your vehicle and have all the parts you may need. I met with a service rep that was so friendly and helpful. The waiting area was comfortable and well stocked with fresh pastries and coffee. Check out was quick and I was on the road again in no time. I will use them for all future work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 02/24/2016on
I have dealt with quite a number of dealerships and LaFontaine has been the one I've been the happiest with. Everyone there is friendly, helpful and caring. They treat my Honda Accord as if it was their car. The service department is A1. I have never had a problem. My car was repaired correctly the first time. I never have had to return for the same problem. I recommend LaFontaine to anyone for a great car buying experience and great service after the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes