Dean Arbour Ford Lincoln

1001 US Hwy 23 N, Alpena, MI 49707
Today 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dean Arbour Ford Lincoln

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by Sherrybaby on 04/07/2016

All around experience was wonderful. From the moment I walked in till I left. Thank you to the staff at Dean Arbor Ford of Alpena, y'all did excellent service in taking care of my needs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by panzer38t on 03/28/2016

I received professional and courteous care while doing business with Dean Arbour Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love Dean Arbor

by jsmckenzie on 01/02/2016

I was just starting over and George Studdly did an amazing job helping me find financing and getting me into a car I could afford and one that was a good fit for me. Thank You George !!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasurable Experience

by Vetran on 04/03/2015

Purchased a 2015 Ford Expedition

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
7 cars in stock
0 new0 used7 certified pre-owned
Lincoln Nautilus
Lincoln Nautilus
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
Lincoln MKC
Lincoln MKC
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
Lincoln Continental
Lincoln Continental
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
