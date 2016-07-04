Dean Arbour Ford Lincoln
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Great service!
by 04/07/2016on
All around experience was wonderful. From the moment I walked in till I left. Thank you to the staff at Dean Arbor Ford of Alpena, y'all did excellent service in taking care of my needs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Great Service
by 03/28/2016on
I received professional and courteous care while doing business with Dean Arbour Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Love Dean Arbor
by 01/02/2016on
I was just starting over and George Studdly did an amazing job helping me find financing and getting me into a car I could afford and one that was a good fit for me. Thank You George !!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Pleasurable Experience
by 04/03/2015on
Purchased a 2015 Ford Expedition
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
