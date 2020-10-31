1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I purchased a car here in March 2020. The sales side of things it went relatively smoothly. Before committing to the purchase, I had my mechanic (who I've used for over 15 years) do a pre-purchase inspection on the car. He discovered a small leak coming from the front engine timing cover. I told the salesman Erick what he had discovered and in negotiating the sale it was agreed that Albion Ford would repair the leak, which they did. Little did I know, until I discovered it months later in October, that when doing this repair they had managed to break two of the bolts holding the motor mount to the frame of the car! They never bothered to tell me and I can only assume they hoped I would never discover the problem and they could "sweep it under the rug". I do a lot of mechanical work on cars myself (I'm an Industrial Electrician BTW) and I discovered what they had done when I went to replace the worn motor mount and found that not only were the bolts missing, but that they had permanently welded the mount to the frame of the car! (Side note: I knew they had done this and that it wasn't preexisting because I have a copy of the Ford factory service manual and the description of the procedure for removing the front engine cover involves removing the motor mount). When I confronted the service manger Neil about this, he admitted that they had done this and he acted like this was a normal thing for them to do when they break a bolt! I made it clear that this was not acceptable, and that Ford Motor Company would not approve either. This is the kind of "hack job" one might expect from some "fly by night" garage in the middle of the ghetto somewhere! Not something you would expect from a Ford dealership with supposedly factory trained technicians! I also made it clear that I expected the car to be properly repaired to Ford factory specifications. They got back to me a few days later and the best they were willing to offer was to remove the welded mount and weld a new one on for me. Still not acceptable, the mount needs to be able to be unbolted and removed to access parts of the engine, or to be replaced easily when it's worn. (Under normal circumstances this part can be removed and replaced in under an hour). Since it was obvious that Albion Motors was going to be no help, I had my mechanic look at the problem. He just shook his head in disbelief and told me there was nothing he could do because when the mount was welded, they filled the bolt holes, so even drilling and tapping wasn't an option. At this point the only solution to properly repair the car was to have a body shop cut the mount off and weld new captive nuts inside the frame. I had a body shop that I've used in the past assess the situation and fortunately they were able to fix the problem for $587.00 I spoke with Albion Motors once again and told them I expected to be compensated for the cost of fixing their "ghetto" repair. I was told they had no intention of doing that and that in their opinion the "fix" they did versus the repair I paid the certified body shop to do was simply a matter of "personal preference!" Unbelievable! If Ford had intended the motor mount to be permanently attached to the frame, the car would have been engineered that way! Since Neil the Service Manager seems to think welding a mount permanently to the frame of the car is acceptable, I guess he knows better than Ford's design engineers! (sarcasm). Thanks to Fender Mender Collision my car is now properly repaired after the shoddy job Albion Motors Ford did! $587 isn't going to break the bank for me, but I intend to pursue legal action to recover my costs, if anything just out of principal. I understand that mistakes sometimes happen, and bolts sometimes break. The difference between a good honest shop and a shop like this is that a good shop will be up front and inform you about what happened and then go out of the way to make things right! Not try to hide it and hope the customer doesn't find it! I hope my review helps someone to avoid a mistake in their vehicle purchase or repair! Read more