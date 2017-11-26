Skip to main content
Balise Ford of Wilbraham

1979 Boston Rd, Wilbraham, MA 01095
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Balise Ford of Wilbraham

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales Staff

by AR1089S on 11/26/2017

Great sales staff. Was greeted promptly and showed the exact vehicle I was interested in. Everything went smooth from the test drive through the paper work. Happy with my purchase and will definitely recommend Balise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

wouldnt give them 1 star

by f251 on 03/31/2013

was told by dealership truck would be picked for delivery 4/1/2013 and is delayed again. DO NOT waste your time with this dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
