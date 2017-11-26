Balise Ford of Wilbraham
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Balise Ford of Wilbraham
2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Excellent Sales Staff
by 11/26/2017on
Great sales staff. Was greeted promptly and showed the exact vehicle I was interested in. Everything went smooth from the test drive through the paper work. Happy with my purchase and will definitely recommend Balise.
sales Rating
wouldnt give them 1 star
by 03/31/2013on
was told by dealership truck would be picked for delivery 4/1/2013 and is delayed again. DO NOT waste your time with this dealership
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
about our dealership