5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had an overall excellent experience with Jarob at Herb Chambers Maserati in Wayland. Jarob approached my friend and I when we walked into the dealership and was professional, genuine, and very easy to get along with. He was not at all pushy and did a great job explaining what made the Ghibli SQ4 so nice. After my first visit there (at which we didn't even discuss numbers and I was given a great test drive), Jarob was very easy to get a hold of and was responsive to all my my questions through email. Ultimately, Jarob got me a great deal on the car and was a pleasure to deal with. This was definitely my best car-buying experience to date and I highly recommend Jarob and the dealership! Read more