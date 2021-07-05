Skip to main content
Herb Chambers Maserati

527 Boston Post Rd Rte 20, Wayland, MA 01778
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Maserati

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(4)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Must see Chris Mcarty at Mercedes of Boston salesman with expert knowledge.

by Paul Passacantilli on 05/07/2021

The man to see is Chris Mcarty at Mercedes of Boston in Somerville Ma.very knowledgeable,patient and answered all questions thoroughly a pleasure to do business with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Herb Chambers Maserati Trip

by racing23 on 07/30/2016

As a true car and racing enthusiast, I was impressed with Herb Chambers Maseratis commitment to providing its visitors with a welcoming and engaging atmosphere. Even though I was only looking to sight see, I was greeted promptly by Lindsay and another salesperson  both of whom were extremely knowledgeable about the product(s) and enthusiastically answered all of my questions. Additionally, the brand new Bentley Showroom offers an in depth look at the British marque, showcasing more than a few fantastic cars and Bentley merchandise pieces. Throughout my stay, and with no hesitation from the Herb Chambers staff, I took a number of pictures of the vehicles currently in inventory. Which, for my purposes, added greatly to my awesome experience - thank you! Without a doubt, I am eagerly awaiting my next trip to Herb Chambers Maserati!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Rich819 on 03/17/2014

I had an overall excellent experience with Jarob at Herb Chambers Maserati in Wayland. Jarob approached my friend and I when we walked into the dealership and was professional, genuine, and very easy to get along with. He was not at all pushy and did a great job explaining what made the Ghibli SQ4 so nice. After my first visit there (at which we didn't even discuss numbers and I was given a great test drive), Jarob was very easy to get a hold of and was responsive to all my my questions through email. Ultimately, Jarob got me a great deal on the car and was a pleasure to deal with. This was definitely my best car-buying experience to date and I highly recommend Jarob and the dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

AmazingSales People

by MKferris on 03/11/2014

Went to go look for a new car with my husband and found the salesman to be fantastic. We were talking with the GM, Rich G., and he knew exactly what we wanted. We got our perfect car and couldn't be happier!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
4 cars in stock
4 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Maserati Levante
Maserati Levante
3 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Maserati Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli
1 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
