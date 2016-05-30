Skip to main content
Bentley Boston

533 Boston Post Rd, Wayland, MA 01778
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Bentley Purchase

by captaincarl1 on 05/30/2016

Excellent sales process and follow-through. My sales person Lou Forti was just as excited as I was when I took delivery

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Great Experience

by AndreaBenton37 on 03/10/2014

I was recently at this dealership with my husband and three small children. We were greeted by very friendly and helpful staff. Dominic took his time with us and answered all of our questions. (They even gave the kids ice cream!) Although we are only in the initally stages of buying, we will definitely be back to purchase from this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

Bentley Continental
Bentley Continental
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Bentley Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
