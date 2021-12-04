Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk
Great experience
by 04/12/2021on
This was the easiest, most enjoyable lease experience I have had. And I was able to drive my new blue Civic away the next morning! Thank you, Sam!
Great service friendly professional staff
by 12/16/2021on
Brian Gallant Joseph lei were great .Brain come out and explained certain issues professionally and asked if i would like for them to resolve them. It is always pleasure to work with Brain he is a great asset to the Hero Chambers team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Seekonk Service
by 10/12/2021on
Marianne in Seekonk service was so helpful. Most helpful person I have ever encountered at the dealership. Solved my telephone issue, unlike my sales person or your "tech" guy. Took all the time with me and certainly went the extra mile. Herb...she needs a raise!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Price offer was not very good offer at all and thousands above MSRP
by 09/27/2021on
Stay as far away as possible from this dealership especially the internet manager Lauren Levesque I sent several inquiries to several dealerships asking for a out the door price offer on 2021 Honda Passport EXL and I got very crooked number of 7000 dollars above the MSRP Thats right 7000 dollars above MSRP while others dealers where more honest and came below the MSRP with rebates and incentives while this so called nice dealership here at Herb Chambers came 7000 dollars above MSRP I can honestly say they didn’t work on my behalf and seemed to only cate about overcharging people by thousands and thousands of dollars. Thank god for the internet so I could shop elsewhere instead and find someone who was happy to earn my business and not try to charge me 7000 dollars over the MSRP Sincerely, , John
5th lease in a row
by 03/30/2021on
This is my 5th three year lease in a row with HC - I've come to expect excellent customer service and was not disappointed - the entire process was handled professionally and courteously - John Mitchell answered all questions succinctly - I would not hesitate to recommend HC to my family and friends
Awesome sales experience
by 03/15/2021on
I found herb chambers on edmunds. It was My first time there and I can't express how pleased I was with the awesome customer service skills the whole staff had. I also want to give a Big shout out to my salesman Tom and the finance manager Bill for their professionalism and courtesy through the whole process. It was the best experience I had buying a vehicle.
Herb Chambers of Seekonk is a quality dealership always willing to help.
by 02/27/2021on
My wife and I just bought our seventh vehicle from Herb Chambers of Seekonk. We are never disappointed and always impressed by the family and friendly atmosphere displayed by the employees. Scott, Cliff, Tom, and Kevin are go above and beyond to make buying a car a pleasant experience. Love this dealership!
Pleasant Experience!!
by 12/26/2020on
Cliff was so wonderful and helpful with the purchase of my car! he made everything so easy and painless. everyone is so pleasant and organized at this location!
Great experience!
by 08/17/2020on
Used email to locate the car I wanted and found everything simply easy! I came in immediately as the car I wanted was very limited in availability! I tried to get one 2 years ago and was unable! Ms. Flakes took care of everything, could bot gave been anymore helpful and informative! Picked the car up several days later! Again it was a great experience! She must have called during and after delivery 5 different times too make sure we had no issues or questions! Simply thank you all!
Preowned Honda Odessey
by 03/10/2020on
Our sales rep Siddiq was very helpful and made our buying experience a pleasure. He not only spent alot of time with us, he made sure we were satisfied after the sale. We had a few minor issues that Siddig made appointments with the Service Department and were quickly addressed and corrected. .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase 2019 Avalon Limited
by 02/06/2020on
I had a great experience with Rico King, Sales Great personality and always kept me updated with the whole process because the dealership has such strick rules. If I ever had to recommend someone I would make sure they go see Rico. One thing that really, really disgusted me with the dealership is they are so cheap with gas! I have never in my 30 plus years dealt with a dealership who sends you on your way after spending a good amount of money without filling up the tank! Really Herb Chambers! You should be ashamed of yourselves for installing this kind of policy. Ridiculous!
Great experience
by 01/27/2020on
Had a great experience. Specifically Scott Brittles and Cliff Stern were extremely helpful. Scott was very helpful with financing and Cliff Stern was an excellent salesman. Was very patient when teaching me about the new car mechanisms and how to start it. The whole experience was positive and I will be a continues customer for life.
No gimmicks. They delivered per phone conversation
by 12/12/2019on
I had called in advanced to discuss my needs and payment expectations. John M. Delivered as we had discussed over the phone. I leased a new vehicle in this transaction. I was fully satisfied with experience.
New 2019 Honda CR V
by 11/15/2019on
Great first experience at Herb Chambers of Seekonk. Rico was great explaining everything to a T. The offer they made my car was very generous beating other Honda dealers by As much as $3,000.00 not to mention lowering the price on the new vehicle. I can see myself doing business there in the future.
Always a great experience
by 10/30/2019on
This is the second time I have gotten a car through Colby at Herb Chambers and both times it was a very positive experience. She listened to exactly what I wanted and needed and now I have the perfect car and an even better deal. They are all very friendly and ready to find the perfect fit for you. I highly recommend to everyone, you will not be disappointed!! It was a relaxing and easy experience and we definitely will be back!
Outstanding experience
by 10/18/2019on
I have been purchasing vehicles from Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk for almost 20 years. Each time, the experience has been smooth, professional and stress free. If they did not have the color or interior option in stock, they have found one for me every time. Cliff Stern was a pleasure to work with from start to finish and Scott Birtles definitely sets the tone for the great culture and service they have throughout their entire staff. Brian Delsesto in finance also made what many people dread a smooth experience. I will definitely be purchasing from them again in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
turned me from a Toyota guy to a honda guy
by 10/09/2019on
I went in not knowing much about the product line, thought I wanted an accord, or something Colby was very patient with me and took me through paying attention to what I was looking for. The leasing process was pretty painless and everybody was so nice and helpful. I normally dread car shopping (I was replacing a 2004 camry with 270k miles on it) but this was a breeze! One monday Afternoon, and a Saturday afternoon and I was in My new CRV and I love it!!
Wonderful experience
by 09/24/2019on
I had a wonderful experience buying my new CRV EX L. All the staff were knowledgeable and courteous. I liked the vibe of the dealership.I Special shout out to Rancier Matos who guided me through the whole process. He made the buying of my new car a pleasant experience.
Great Experience at Herb Chambers
by 09/02/2019on
Once again we had a great experience buying a Honda at Herb Chambers. This is our sixth purchase at this dealership. Our salesman Sam Aljallad was very professional and knowledgable, and made the process very smooth.
Great car buying experience
by 05/24/2019on
Had a great experience purchasing a used truck from HC Honda. Juvone Freeman was extremely helpful and pleasant through the whole purchase. I would recommend Juvone to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/23/2019on
I brought my daughter to Herb Chambers -- Honda of Seekonk for her first experience in car shopping. We were fortunate enough to get Danny R. who was very friendly and accommodating. We test drove multiple cars with multiple options and he was very easy to work with. I highly recommend this dealer and Danny -- perfect combo to get a good deal on a good car.
