  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk

Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk

Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk
Visit dealer’s website 
185 Taunton Ave, Seekonk, MA 02771
Call Dealer
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk

4.5
Overall Rating
4.5 out of 5 stars(189)
Recommend: Yes (10) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Katherine on 04/12/2021

This was the easiest, most enjoyable lease experience I have had. And I was able to drive my new blue Civic away the next morning! Thank you, Sam!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
189 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service friendly professional staff

by Jay on 12/16/2021

Brian Gallant Joseph lei were great .Brain come out and explained certain issues professionally and asked if i would like for them to resolve them. It is always pleasure to work with Brain he is a great asset to the Hero Chambers team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Seekonk Service

by Seekonk Service on 10/12/2021

Marianne in Seekonk service was so helpful. Most helpful person I have ever encountered at the dealership. Solved my telephone issue, unlike my sales person or your "tech" guy. Took all the time with me and certainly went the extra mile. Herb...she needs a raise!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Price offer was not very good offer at all and thousands above MSRP

by John on 09/27/2021

Stay as far away as possible from this dealership especially the internet manager Lauren Levesque I sent several inquiries to several dealerships asking for a out the door price offer on 2021 Honda Passport EXL and I got very crooked number of 7000 dollars above the MSRP Thats right 7000 dollars above MSRP while others dealers where more honest and came below the MSRP with rebates and incentives while this so called nice dealership here at Herb Chambers came 7000 dollars above MSRP I can honestly say they didn’t work on my behalf and seemed to only cate about overcharging people by thousands and thousands of dollars. Thank god for the internet so I could shop elsewhere instead and find someone who was happy to earn my business and not try to charge me 7000 dollars over the MSRP Sincerely, , John

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Katherine on 04/12/2021

This was the easiest, most enjoyable lease experience I have had. And I was able to drive my new blue Civic away the next morning! Thank you, Sam!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5th lease in a row

by StanMala on 03/30/2021

This is my 5th three year lease in a row with HC - I've come to expect excellent customer service and was not disappointed - the entire process was handled professionally and courteously - John Mitchell answered all questions succinctly - I would not hesitate to recommend HC to my family and friends

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome sales experience

by Sonntosha Seawright on 03/15/2021

I found herb chambers on edmunds. It was My first time there and I can't express how pleased I was with the awesome customer service skills the whole staff had. I also want to give a Big shout out to my salesman Tom and the finance manager Bill for their professionalism and courtesy through the whole process. It was the best experience I had buying a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Herb Chambers of Seekonk is a quality dealership always willing to help.

by Ed Heroux on 02/27/2021

My wife and I just bought our seventh vehicle from Herb Chambers of Seekonk. We are never disappointed and always impressed by the family and friendly atmosphere displayed by the employees. Scott, Cliff, Tom, and Kevin are go above and beyond to make buying a car a pleasant experience. Love this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant Experience!!

by Bethany on 12/26/2020

Cliff was so wonderful and helpful with the purchase of my car! he made everything so easy and painless. everyone is so pleasant and organized at this location!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Great Experience on 08/17/2020

Used email to locate the car I wanted and found everything simply easy! I came in immediately as the car I wanted was very limited in availability! I tried to get one 2 years ago and was unable! Ms. Flakes took care of everything, could bot gave been anymore helpful and informative! Picked the car up several days later! Again it was a great experience! She must have called during and after delivery 5 different times too make sure we had no issues or questions! Simply thank you all!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Preowned Honda Odessey

by Preowned Honda Odessey on 03/10/2020

Our sales rep Siddiq was very helpful and made our buying experience a pleasure. He not only spent alot of time with us, he made sure we were satisfied after the sale. We had a few minor issues that Siddig made appointments with the Service Department and were quickly addressed and corrected. .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase 2019 Avalon Limited

by Dale on 02/06/2020

I had a great experience with Rico King, Sales Great personality and always kept me updated with the whole process because the dealership has such strick rules. If I ever had to recommend someone I would make sure they go see Rico. One thing that really, really disgusted me with the dealership is they are so cheap with gas! I have never in my 30 plus years dealt with a dealership who sends you on your way after spending a good amount of money without filling up the tank! Really Herb Chambers! You should be ashamed of yourselves for installing this kind of policy. Ridiculous!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Kathleen Megin on 01/27/2020

Had a great experience. Specifically Scott Brittles and Cliff Stern were extremely helpful. Scott was very helpful with financing and Cliff Stern was an excellent salesman. Was very patient when teaching me about the new car mechanisms and how to start it. The whole experience was positive and I will be a continues customer for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No gimmicks. They delivered per phone conversation

by May on 12/12/2019

I had called in advanced to discuss my needs and payment expectations. John M. Delivered as we had discussed over the phone. I leased a new vehicle in this transaction. I was fully satisfied with experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New 2019 Honda CR V

by Anthony on 11/15/2019

Great first experience at Herb Chambers of Seekonk. Rico was great explaining everything to a T. The offer they made my car was very generous beating other Honda dealers by As much as $3,000.00 not to mention lowering the price on the new vehicle. I can see myself doing business there in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always a great experience

by Honda CRV on 10/30/2019

This is the second time I have gotten a car through Colby at Herb Chambers and both times it was a very positive experience. She listened to exactly what I wanted and needed and now I have the perfect car and an even better deal. They are all very friendly and ready to find the perfect fit for you. I highly recommend to everyone, you will not be disappointed!! It was a relaxing and easy experience and we definitely will be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding experience

by BHunter on 10/18/2019

I have been purchasing vehicles from Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk for almost 20 years. Each time, the experience has been smooth, professional and stress free. If they did not have the color or interior option in stock, they have found one for me every time. Cliff Stern was a pleasure to work with from start to finish and Scott Birtles definitely sets the tone for the great culture and service they have throughout their entire staff. Brian Delsesto in finance also made what many people dread a smooth experience. I will definitely be purchasing from them again in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

turned me from a Toyota guy to a honda guy

by great no pressure shop on 10/09/2019

I went in not knowing much about the product line, thought I wanted an accord, or something Colby was very patient with me and took me through paying attention to what I was looking for. The leasing process was pretty painless and everybody was so nice and helpful. I normally dread car shopping (I was replacing a 2004 camry with 270k miles on it) but this was a breeze! One monday Afternoon, and a Saturday afternoon and I was in My new CRV and I love it!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful experience

by Wondeful experience on 09/24/2019

I had a wonderful experience buying my new CRV EX L. All the staff were knowledgeable and courteous. I liked the vibe of the dealership.I Special shout out to Rancier Matos who guided me through the whole process. He made the buying of my new car a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience at Herb Chambers

by Jerry on 09/02/2019

Once again we had a great experience buying a Honda at Herb Chambers. This is our sixth purchase at this dealership. Our salesman Sam Aljallad was very professional and knowledgable, and made the process very smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car buying experience

by Chris on 05/24/2019

Had a great experience purchasing a used truck from HC Honda. Juvone Freeman was extremely helpful and pleasant through the whole purchase. I would recommend Juvone to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by MikeS on 05/23/2019

I brought my daughter to Herb Chambers -- Honda of Seekonk for her first experience in car shopping. We were fortunate enough to get Danny R. who was very friendly and accommodating. We test drove multiple cars with multiple options and he was very easy to work with. I highly recommend this dealer and Danny -- perfect combo to get a good deal on a good car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
238 cars in stock
22 new207 used9 certified pre-owned
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
10 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes