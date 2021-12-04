1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Stay as far away as possible from this dealership especially the internet manager Lauren Levesque I sent several inquiries to several dealerships asking for a out the door price offer on 2021 Honda Passport EXL and I got very crooked number of 7000 dollars above the MSRP Thats right 7000 dollars above MSRP while others dealers where more honest and came below the MSRP with rebates and incentives while this so called nice dealership here at Herb Chambers came 7000 dollars above MSRP I can honestly say they didn’t work on my behalf and seemed to only cate about overcharging people by thousands and thousands of dollars. Thank god for the internet so I could shop elsewhere instead and find someone who was happy to earn my business and not try to charge me 7000 dollars over the MSRP Sincerely, , John Read more