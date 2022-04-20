1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is the worst dealership I have ever dealt with. We went in to purchase a vehicle and Dave a salesman there helped us out with a 2017 Subaru. I told him I wanted to bring my own financing because I could get a lower interest through my bank. He said we don't have to do that and came out with a printout of what the payment was going to be at around 4% interest rate as long as your credit score was above 750 ,which mine was well over that. Well that was all a lie, the interest rate came back at over 8 %. Dave then went over the car fax with us and said there was only one accident with only minor damage to the right front fender area. We said okay trusting him (so I will take partial responsibility for not thoroughly looking it over). We just wanted out of the dealership with the covid pandemic, and the amount of people that was in the dealership was more than the 25% capacity allowed by the state. So when we got home we looked over the paperwork and found out nothing that Dave assured us was as he stated. The entire vehicle was damaged and the damage was moderate. I am more pissed off that I was lied to and he misrepresented the damage to this vehicle. I contacted the General Manager Chris, and his response was "I don't take sides with the he said she said" You signed the paperwork and that's what it is. Dave also sold my sons girlfriend a car that had to be brought back because many issues the main issue was it was brought in several times because this white powder kept blowing out of the vents and the last time it happened it went into her eyes. If my son wasn't in the vehicle to grab the steering wheel she would have crashed the car. My son called furious over this issue the had us bring the car back and got her into another vehicle. She was suppose to drive that vehicle home that day. Come to find out the previous owner never signed the title. They put here in a rental. It has been over a week and the previous owner has still not come into sign the title. So she is paying on a vehicle she is not able to drive. My advice is to stay far away from at least this salesperson and this dealership. Read more