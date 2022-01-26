5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I’ve always felt satisfied with the service at Honda. But this was the first time I have ever felt actually happy during and after my service appointment. And that is saying a lot considering that I went in expecting an oil change and tire rotation and came out having spent close to $1,000! The simple reason was Desiree Frank! Working alone, she was not only calm, knowledgeable and professional, she was cheerful in a way that felt genuinely human! Hands down the best I’ve ever worked with and I will come back just because of her. Read more