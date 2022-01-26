Lia Honda Northampton
Customer Reviews of Lia Honda Northampton
Easy easy easy
by 01/26/2022on
Ally at Lia Honda was terrific. She texted me the morning after I submitted an email inquiry and we set up a test drive for that day. She was friendly and knowledgeable, and we closed our deal quickly. She handled all the registration stuff and kept me apprised about the status of pick up. I was quickly on the road in my new car. She also texted to follow up. All in all an excellent experience.
Service dept
by 05/06/2022on
Took my Honda CRV into Lua Honda. It was making odd noises and seemed sluggish. They diagnosed the problem but the parts were on back order. They offered me a loaner car when it became available and kept me informed of its progress. Bev from the service dept could not have been more accommodating and pleasant to work with. Although it was expensive to fix I thought it was a fair price and now my 2013 CRV runs great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Desiree Frank is an exceptional service provider.
by 05/03/2022on
We travel over an hour each way to have our car serviced with Desiree. It is worth the gas money and the tolls.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and professional service
by 04/23/2022on
It was my first visit at this service facility and it was great. The environment was very friendly and professional. It was a pleasant experience compared to other service places.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
100000 mile service
by 04/18/2022on
Bev Tatro and rest of service team quickly and efficiently got my car serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lia honda of Northampton
by 04/01/2022on
Service advisor Desiree Frank goes above and beyond for her customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change.
by 03/17/2022on
Easy to make an appointment. Thorough service.Desiree Frank is always professional and a joy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 02/10/2022on
I have always used Lia Honda for service and maintenance on both my Honda vehicles. The quality of the work is first class, and the staff is supportive and friendly. Desiree Frank was very helpful - she kept me informed as to the progress of the work and explained the charges at the end clearly and effectively.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service personnel are aces
by 01/27/2022on
It is the care, helpfulness and advice of the service people that keep me coming back to Lia Honda. Hayley Fineman most recently, and both she and Deserie in the past, are essential for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!
by 01/27/2022on
I recently brought my Honda CRV in for an annual inspection and maintenance. I had the pleasure of working with Desiree Frank. She is very knowledgeable, friendly and patient; she took the time to look at my service history and provided additional recommendations for service. I felt that the work performed was fairly priced and well done. Thank you Desiree and entire LIA team. I have always been happy with the service at Lia and plan to continue bringing my vehicle there to be serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service!
by 01/26/2022on
I was helped by Hayley Fairman who made the process of having maintenance service done at Lia Honda very easy. She was very helpful with any questions I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Satisfied
by 01/26/2022on
I have been bringing my 2010 Honda Pilot Touring to Lia Honda since I bought it. Desiree Frank has always been professional, courteous and knowledgeable. I highly recommend this dealership for service on your Honda vehicle! Look for coupons on their website for discounts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
You Serve
by 01/25/2022on
Desiree Frank gave great service. She understands the needs of my vehicle. The service was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Desiree F. - Awesome
by 01/21/2022on
Desiree is really a great professional. She is welcoming and gets repair work scheduled right away. I’m sure that she is as responsible as the technicians for lifelong customers. Thank you, Desiree!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Experience with Desiree
by 01/20/2022on
Thanks to Desiree for making it so easy to work with Lia Honda Service. She is extremely professional and a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant Car Buying
by 01/18/2022on
We had a great experience with Roger cote, our salesman. He was very informative about the car, never pushy, took all the time we need to discuss financing and we got an excellent rate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Desiree rocks!
by 12/04/2021on
I’ve always felt satisfied with the service at Honda. But this was the first time I have ever felt actually happy during and after my service appointment. And that is saying a lot considering that I went in expecting an oil change and tire rotation and came out having spent close to $1,000! The simple reason was Desiree Frank! Working alone, she was not only calm, knowledgeable and professional, she was cheerful in a way that felt genuinely human! Hands down the best I’ve ever worked with and I will come back just because of her.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer
by 11/17/2021on
Good service experience overall. Oil change and rotation was quick. Identify some things to consider replacing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Desiree Frank, Service Rep, Goes Above and Beyond !!!
by 11/09/2021on
Desiree Frank is a fantastic service rep. I recommend scheduling your car service through her because she is professional, friendly and extremly efficient ! I couldn't be happier to schedule my work with her because she always gets the job done with the least fuss and worry !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deceptive Advertizing
by 10/22/2021on
I live in CT but drove to Northhampton because of the price I found on line. When I arrive at the dealership and showed the salesperson a screenshot from the website 2 days prior he stated that he could not honor the price. He stated that the sales manager said that they had had some difficult with the website. It was a nice day for a drive, but still disappointing! Don’t believe that advertised prices.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Great sales service
by 10/12/2021on
Had a great experience at Lia Honda with Matt Midder. How went above and beyond to find me a vehicle in my price range. Service was professional and courteous. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
