1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I took my wife to see the Murano Platinum today. I realize it is a Sunday but the sales team on duty were definitely the B team. starting with the salesman who didn't know how many Murano's they had in stock, how to start the car or that the sun roof doesn't work without the car running. he didn't know the cargo storage capacity either. Ok, lets go get a price as my wife really liked the car and I want to know what car will cost, window sticker is 47,665 . We sit in a cubicle about 10 minute while the salesman is at the front desk. Both of us are getting ready to walk out when he comes back and say the car is 49,000 even, remember that the window sticker which all 3 of us just looked at says 47,665, So I bring this to his attention and he just has a blank look on his face. I'm not sure but after purchasing 6 new vehicles over the last 25 years I don't think that's how it works. At that point my wife and I decided we would be better served by a dealership with a sales team who know the cars they are selling and are competent enough to notice the details and see a sale through. How can anybody trust a dealership if the first impression they make is that you are being deceived before you even buy the car never mind the service after the sale. Read more