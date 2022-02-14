Dartmouth Nissan
Customer Reviews of Dartmouth Nissan
Horrible
by 02/14/2022on
I had a Buyers Order which was ready 6 weeks prior to transaction that should've been completed on 2/14/22. Last minute managers and finance managers had extremely poor communications and wasted my time and took my money. The salesmen was amazing and great but the Management and finance is extremely unprofessional and I will never recommend anyone to them. I am debating if I should report their unprofessionalism to BBB and Nissan Corporate but I'm not here to take down businesses. The worst experience I've ever had buying a vehicle with this kind of management and finance department with out any communication & cooperation.
A good experience
by 09/01/2021on
I think everyone knows that buying a car is one of the most stressful experiences. I am here to tell you that Mike Gilman actually made our experience a pleasant one. He was truthful and honest with us every step of the way. He made us feel like he was on our side and would always advocate for us. That is important quality. Thanks to Mike, we bought a vehicle that we are thrilled with. We want to thank Mike for making our car buying experience an easy one.
Customer Service ENDS When You Agree to Buy
by 08/04/2021on
Happy with the vehicle I purchased, but nothing after agreeing to the purchase was a positive experience: From the salesman neglecting to mention the title wasn't in hand until after the deal was made and I couldn't take the vehicle for an indefinite amount of time after signing to the back office mis-representing an extended warranty and then doing everything in their power to slow the refund process, employees with full voicemails (so you know they don't care and aren't calling people back) not returning calls and a complete lack of follow up from employees at all levels, there was a noticeable lack of customer service as soon as I agreed to make a purchase and I can safely say I won't be returning to this location for anything. Kudos to the general manager, as he was the only one I could get in touch with that would help resolve the problem (after of course telling the operator this was regarding a vehicle I was about to purchase, since telling them it was about a vehicle I already purchased led to nothing but unanswered phone calls and full voicemail boxes). Unfortunately, it shouldn't take over three months of waiting, several trips back to the dealership in person and then needing to call and ask for the General Manager in order to get some employees to actually do their job. I got the distinct impression their customer service ends after you agree to the purchase, which is fine, but not a practice I can endorse nor recommend to others.
Scamming and slimey dealership
by 01/27/2021on
This dealership pulled a yo-yo scam on me and is now trying to sue me. Do not buy a vehicle from these [non-permissible content removed].
Co-worker disrespects another sale
by 11/25/2020on
Mike Gilmore is a good salesman and he almost got my business until a Co-worker disrespected his (Mike Gilmore) sale towards me. My wife test drove a 2018 Nissan Rogue (she liked it) and while we was doing the figures/paper-work a co-workers got the keys off desk 2 show another party that was interested in the same vehicle, now mind you we been there 1 hour dealing with this vehicle and it end up seeming like it was a competition 2 buy it. That's not business. What happened 2 first come first service until the outcome of the business. I left 2 do business elsewhere where I won't be attacked by a co-worker and his party. I give mike Gilmore 5* but I give pending sale respect -1
Excellent Sales Service
by 10/12/2019on
Recently purchased a used Sentra from Jarred. Jarred was knowledgable, professional and no pressure salesman. I highly reccomed him. Gary & Val Macedo
Used vehicle purchase
by 10/10/2019on
Thank you to Gary, Melanie, Al & DJ for helping me with trading in my vehicle for a newer vehicle. They all worked together to make the transaction a reality. Your time and patience with me was greatly appreciated. I also thank Steve in service for his help also.
poor sales team
by 08/25/2019on
I took my wife to see the Murano Platinum today. I realize it is a Sunday but the sales team on duty were definitely the B team. starting with the salesman who didn't know how many Murano's they had in stock, how to start the car or that the sun roof doesn't work without the car running. he didn't know the cargo storage capacity either. Ok, lets go get a price as my wife really liked the car and I want to know what car will cost, window sticker is 47,665 . We sit in a cubicle about 10 minute while the salesman is at the front desk. Both of us are getting ready to walk out when he comes back and say the car is 49,000 even, remember that the window sticker which all 3 of us just looked at says 47,665, So I bring this to his attention and he just has a blank look on his face. I'm not sure but after purchasing 6 new vehicles over the last 25 years I don't think that's how it works. At that point my wife and I decided we would be better served by a dealership with a sales team who know the cars they are selling and are competent enough to notice the details and see a sale through. How can anybody trust a dealership if the first impression they make is that you are being deceived before you even buy the car never mind the service after the sale.
Great service
by 08/18/2019on
My Son & I went in to buy my Son's 1st car and we worked with Gary Estrella, he was very kind. I want to thank him for taking great care of us..I highly recommend him if your looking for great service .
Flim flam
by 05/29/2019on
Went to buy a truck. They initially refused refused to honor the online Price unless I financed with them. Then they said that the vehichle was security stenciled prior to the sale and if I wanted the truck I had to Pay for it even though I didnt want it. When I eventually bought the truck,and took delievery. I found they had never stenciled the glass. When I brought it to their attention they gave me a big flim flam. I am now inthe process of going to Attorney general s offices over it.
Great dealership
by 03/01/2019on
Big thanks to Jay Barreto and the team at Nissan. Made trading in my old car and buying a new one quick and easy. Very professional. 👍🏽
Needs work
by 11/17/2018on
I purchased a car and picked it up on a Thursday. Kevin Bates and DJ were very easy to work with.That night I noticed a headlight was out and called Kevin and left a voicemail and I had to call back on Friday. They could not fit me in on Saturday at a time I could work with. I just bought a car, it is an easy fix, I had to wait till next Saturday for my schedule and it got fixed. The lights are 2 different colors, 1 looks old and faded. I am going to my regular mechanic to get it fixed. Great sales and financing, fair customer service. <br>
Car sales purchase
by 11/09/2018on
WE were very pleased with Kevin Bates, our salesman yesterday at Dartmouth Nissan. He was welcoming, had the car we were interested in ready and waiting for us out front, so we could visually see it on arrival, and worked well with us to get the best trade in value for our car. We are happy with our purchase and hope to drive it for years ahead.
Unprofessional Nissan experience
by 09/23/2018on
Overall, my experience at Dartmouth Nissan was far from satisfactory. At no point during our 2 hour visit did we feel like a valued customer. Our salesman could not answer basic questions regarding vehicles on their lot, and when he had an answer we were also given the run around. The experience somehow seemed to get worse when we were approached by the finance manager and his accompanying attitude. If negative five stars was an option, that would be the perfect rating for my experience with this dealership.
2016 Nissan Rogue
by 08/13/2018on
I purchased a 2016 Rogue from this dealership. Jason was my salesman. He was knowledgeable and very personable. There were a few issues that came up, however, management jumped in and took care of everything. Overall I am very pleased with how everything went down.
Poor service at the parts area
by 06/26/2018on
I called the parts area to buy a FOB for my SUV and the attendant was disrespectful when I asked to repeat the information. Started to play "I can't hear you" and hang up on me.
bait & switch operation and unprofessionalism
by 05/01/2018on
They do not honor their own internet pricing. Beware attempt to charge higher than industry average dealer prep fee of $1,595.00. I witnessed young immature sales staff treat their customers nicely to their face then make fun of them as they left the showroom. One of the immature salesman was recording my negotiations with the sales manager with his phone camera. I can only imagine what he plans on doing with the video.
used vehicle purchase
by 04/04/2018on
I purchased a 2015 Nissan Murano SL in March of 2018. Chad Senechal is the sales person I negotiated with. I strongly recommend to see chad as he is a solid person and true to his word. No gimmicks, right to the point. Had 2 follow up calls from chad in regards to how everything was going with the vehicle and if i needed anything to contact him. also Matt was was a good guy to speak with also through out the negotiation of the price of the vehicle. Ive never had a problem with the service department also as i also own a nissan altima since 2011. Overall great experince. Derek Arruda
Excellent Customer Service
by 03/15/2018on
One morning I was in the service department for what felt like the 100th time as my car was getting older and things just kept going wrong. I had just had the car "fixed" the week before by the prior owners, who it turns out after quite a hefty bill, had not fully fixed the car. So now I was facing another decent sized bill and I was sitting in the waiting area wondering what to do when one of the sales people, Chad, came over to me to see if I was ok. He spoke to me in a very kind tone and helped me weigh out my options. He took me over to the sales manage and both took the time to fully explain my options and answer all of my questions. Not only did they help me find the perfect deal for me, they also gave me a good trade in amount for my old car. Chad kept in touch with me through the whole process, texting or calling with updates and even offering to deliver the car to me. From start to finish I can say that this was my best car buying experience ever. I highly recommend giving them your business, you won't be sorry!
purchase of vehicle
by 03/07/2018on
The salesman who handled my purchase Gary Estrella was very helpful and answered questions as they arose .problems were handled confidently and to may satisfaction Thanks Gary! Ken Fluegel
Great Dealership!!!
by 03/01/2018on
Finally a car dealership that treats the customer with respect and values their time. My salesman Gary Estrella listened to everything I had to say and really seemed genuine. A refreshing change from past car buying experiences.