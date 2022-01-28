Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington
Great service!
by 01/28/2022on
Harry was amazing and extremely patient with us! This was my first time purchasing a car and he helped make this experience quick and easy!
Great service!
by 01/28/2022on
Harry was amazing and extremely patient with us! This was my first time purchasing a car and he helped make this experience quick and easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Kia Recall Servicing
by 09/13/2021on
Great service, easy to make appointment and service performed in the time window provided. Thanks!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 09/06/2021on
Ramon made the buying experience really pleasant. Bought and drove off with a 2022 Soul in just a couple of hours. Have bought my last 3 cars from 3 different Herb Chambers dealerships, and had 3 great experiences.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2021 Kia Soul
by 04/05/2021on
John listened and made sure I had the model, color and options I wanted.He even went down to Connecticut to retrieve the car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil & Filter Change
by 03/14/2021on
I called Herb Chambers to have an oil & filter change. The whole process was very efficient and was completed in less than an hour. Very comfortable waiting area, seats well spaced with a flat-screen t.v. Personnel always very friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome
by 03/06/2021on
I had a great experience. Simple and easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful Service
by 03/02/2021on
My wife and I were very impressed by the quality service received from Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington. From sales to financing, Herb Chambers staff had it all covered—soup to nuts. We would like to personally acknowledge John Francis and Stu for their great, hassle free service throughout the process. As long time loyal customers of Kia automobiles, my wife and I were quite relieved by how seamless the whole experience turned out. Note: Although long time Kia owners and /or lessees, this was our first Kia purchase at Herb Chambers of Burlington. We were very appreciative of how John conducted himself throughout. He was very professional, courteous, prompt, efficient and extremely knowledgeable, especially with vehicle technology. Stu also provided us with very detailed and thorough explanation of lease financing options in a highly professional and courteous manner. He was very customer friendly. In closing, my wife and I concur that John and Stu provided exemplary service. And based on this experience, we unequivocally would say both employees appear to be valuable assets to this Kia dealership. Thanks to them both.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Had my 30k checkup in an hour.
by 02/23/2021on
I was very pleased with the efficient way I was handled. Took about an hour and I enjoyed coffee and TV.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service and love our new Kia!
by 02/02/2021on
I have to say that we had such a great experience working with all the staff at Herb Chambers Kia in Burlington, MA. We worked with John Francis who was easy going, pleasant, helpful, knowledgeable and very professional and patient handling all our questions and requests. If you are in the market for a new vehicle definitely make a trip by Herb Chambers Kia in Burlington and ask for John Francis!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thanks for a great visit!
by 01/13/2021on
As usual, my visit to Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington was easy and painless. Great service, friendliness, and courtesy were on ample display. Thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very Happy
by 01/02/2021on
My experience at Herb Chambers Kia was great. Absolutely no pressure what so ever. Salesman Jim, Sales Manager Julian and business manager Stu couldn’t have been any better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 12/22/2020on
Always going above and beyond
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Maintenance Service
by 12/03/2020on
Herb Chambers Kia Of Burlington has a very good service team that stays on top of keeping up with the maintenance on my car. They do an outstanding job to making sure my car is running properly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealership
by 11/18/2020on
They are always professional, courteous and punctual.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2017 sportage
by 11/11/2020on
My experience at Herb Chambers was excellent I was afraid to go because of the COVID but everything in waiting room was very clean and chairs were 6 feet apart. I was kept informed what was going on and everyone was pleasant.Unfortunately they have to order a part for my window which I was told was under warranty. I highly rec o mend this dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 11/05/2020on
Bought a K5 and Telluride with you and it was a pleasure doing business. Tom Spizuoco did a great job, helping us select the vehicles guiding us through the entire process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 11/04/2020on
Oil change and 30k service done in less than two hours, service desk is really helpful and the waiting area is nice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Kia's Best
by 10/15/2020on
Always done in a timely manner. Jen & Diego always very friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ti
by 10/14/2020on
When you go to a dealership you dont want to be haunted in your leasing experience. This dealership does not. They make you make the decision on what you want and not them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 10/11/2020on
John and Stuart made the car leasing process a breeze! They’re super knowledgeable in their profession. Will definitely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT SERVICE
by 10/06/2020on
The service on my Kia Sorrento was excellent. Quick and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
1 Comments