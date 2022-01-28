Skip to main content
Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington

Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington
93 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(92)
Recommend: Yes (33) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by Viviana on 01/28/2022

Harry was amazing and extremely patient with us! This was my first time purchasing a car and he helped make this experience quick and easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

92 Reviews
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kia Recall Servicing

by Ryan Sztorc on 09/13/2021

Great service, easy to make appointment and service performed in the time window provided. Thanks!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Ed on 09/06/2021

Ramon made the buying experience really pleasant. Bought and drove off with a 2022 Soul in just a couple of hours. Have bought my last 3 cars from 3 different Herb Chambers dealerships, and had 3 great experiences.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2021 Kia Soul

by MaryGrace DiMartino on 04/05/2021

John listened and made sure I had the model, color and options I wanted.He even went down to Connecticut to retrieve the car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil & Filter Change

by Gail M on 03/14/2021

I called Herb Chambers to have an oil & filter change. The whole process was very efficient and was completed in less than an hour. Very comfortable waiting area, seats well spaced with a flat-screen t.v. Personnel always very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Andrea on 03/06/2021

I had a great experience. Simple and easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful Service

by Lease of 2021 Sportage on 03/02/2021

My wife and I were very impressed by the quality service received from Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington. From sales to financing, Herb Chambers staff had it all covered—soup to nuts. We would like to personally acknowledge John Francis and Stu for their great, hassle free service throughout the process. As long time loyal customers of Kia automobiles, my wife and I were quite relieved by how seamless the whole experience turned out. Note: Although long time Kia owners and /or lessees, this was our first Kia purchase at Herb Chambers of Burlington. We were very appreciative of how John conducted himself throughout. He was very professional, courteous, prompt, efficient and extremely knowledgeable, especially with vehicle technology. Stu also provided us with very detailed and thorough explanation of lease financing options in a highly professional and courteous manner. He was very customer friendly. In closing, my wife and I concur that John and Stu provided exemplary service. And based on this experience, we unequivocally would say both employees appear to be valuable assets to this Kia dealership. Thanks to them both.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Had my 30k checkup in an hour.

by Dick Howard on 02/23/2021

I was very pleased with the efficient way I was handled. Took about an hour and I enjoyed coffee and TV.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service and love our new Kia!

by LainyT on 02/02/2021

I have to say that we had such a great experience working with all the staff at Herb Chambers Kia in Burlington, MA. We worked with John Francis who was easy going, pleasant, helpful, knowledgeable and very professional and patient handling all our questions and requests. If you are in the market for a new vehicle definitely make a trip by Herb Chambers Kia in Burlington and ask for John Francis!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thanks for a great visit!

by Jeffrey Lazar on 01/13/2021

As usual, my visit to Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington was easy and painless. Great service, friendliness, and courtesy were on ample display. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Happy

by Dan on 01/02/2021

My experience at Herb Chambers Kia was great. Absolutely no pressure what so ever. Salesman Jim, Sales Manager Julian and business manager Stu couldn’t have been any better.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Wilfredo Berenguer on 12/22/2020

Always going above and beyond

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maintenance Service

by Albert Jones on 12/03/2020

Herb Chambers Kia Of Burlington has a very good service team that stays on top of keeping up with the maintenance on my car. They do an outstanding job to making sure my car is running properly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great dealership

by Always great on 11/18/2020

They are always professional, courteous and punctual.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2017 sportage

by Arlene Davis on 11/11/2020

My experience at Herb Chambers was excellent I was afraid to go because of the COVID but everything in waiting room was very clean and chairs were 6 feet apart. I was kept informed what was going on and everyone was pleasant.Unfortunately they have to order a part for my window which I was told was under warranty. I highly rec o mend this dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Great experience on 11/05/2020

Bought a K5 and Telluride with you and it was a pleasure doing business. Tom Spizuoco did a great job, helping us select the vehicles guiding us through the entire process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Doug on 11/04/2020

Oil change and 30k service done in less than two hours, service desk is really helpful and the waiting area is nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kia's Best

by Naniscandi57 on 10/15/2020

Always done in a timely manner. Jen & Diego always very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

ti

by Herb ChambersKia of Burlington on 10/14/2020

When you go to a dealership you dont want to be haunted in your leasing experience. This dealership does not. They make you make the decision on what you want and not them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by Julie Tran on 10/11/2020

John and Stuart made the car leasing process a breeze! They’re super knowledgeable in their profession. Will definitely be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

GREAT SERVICE

by MARY MORALES on 10/06/2020

The service on my Kia Sorrento was excellent. Quick and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

53 cars in stock
26 new18 used9 certified pre-owned
Kia EV6
Kia EV6
3 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off

