5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I were very impressed by the quality service received from Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington. From sales to financing, Herb Chambers staff had it all covered—soup to nuts. We would like to personally acknowledge John Francis and Stu for their great, hassle free service throughout the process. As long time loyal customers of Kia automobiles, my wife and I were quite relieved by how seamless the whole experience turned out. Note: Although long time Kia owners and /or lessees, this was our first Kia purchase at Herb Chambers of Burlington. We were very appreciative of how John conducted himself throughout. He was very professional, courteous, prompt, efficient and extremely knowledgeable, especially with vehicle technology. Stu also provided us with very detailed and thorough explanation of lease financing options in a highly professional and courteous manner. He was very customer friendly. In closing, my wife and I concur that John and Stu provided exemplary service. And based on this experience, we unequivocally would say both employees appear to be valuable assets to this Kia dealership. Thanks to them both. Read more