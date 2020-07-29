Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington

Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington

Visit dealer’s website 
93 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803
(888) 230-0944
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington

5.0
Overall Rating
(40)
Recommend: Yes (40) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great experience.

by Erin on 07/29/2020

John Francis was absolutely wonderful. He was fair, honest and a great problem solver. We left with everything we needed in a new car. We would absolutely recommend this dealership. Thank you John!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
68 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great experience.

by Erin on 07/29/2020

John Francis was absolutely wonderful. He was fair, honest and a great problem solver. We left with everything we needed in a new car. We would absolutely recommend this dealership. Thank you John!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Outstanding Service

by Denise J on 07/28/2020

I have never had better service at any other dealership than Kia Herb Chambers in Burlington. Cesar is exceptional--knows his stuff. I highly recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Lease 2020 Sorento

by Steve on 07/18/2020

Pleasure able experience with Her Chambers Kia. We shopped New England and their prices beat the other dealerships by 20%. We are returning customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

honest and informed repair options

by Tim R on 07/17/2020

I brought my car in for an issue with the exhaust. The service advisor provider called and gave two different options for the repair, with varying costs, but also provided an honest and informed recommendation on which was the better option. I appreciated the recommendation and options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Jennifer Jay on 06/26/2020

Everything about my experience was smooth. Both Julien and John were nice, responsive, and easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Returning Customer

by Robert Sparkes on 06/19/2020

All was done on time and done correctly. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington

by Heather on 05/28/2020

Great buying experience at Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington. Very easy to make an apt during this time of COVID19 & experience was safe & comfortable. They even dropped my new Sorrento off to save me another trip to the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Kmurphy73 on 05/15/2020

I just leased a 2020 Sorento EX from the Herb Chambers in Burlington. From the sales staff all the way up to the finance director my experience was fantastic. Because of the coven crisis we had to do all the paperwork remotely. But that wasn’t a problem at all. When I came in to sign and drive I was in and out in under an hour! Everyone was friendly, efficient, and made the experience fantastic. They’ve earned a customer for life!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Joan on 05/09/2020

Diego and his team did a great job. I have been a customer for many years. Diego takes very good care of our vehicle and is always very responsive to our needs as a client.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good experience

by Phil on 03/11/2020

Easy to deal with, smooth transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Exceptional service

by jnap on 03/08/2020

Dealership called to remind me that i needed service. Called service team to see when if i could get an appointment around my schedule. they fit me in even though they were booked full on Saturday March 7th. I gave them less than a day notice. when i arrived the Service team got my vehicle in and out as planned and i was able to make the rest of my appointments on time on Saturday.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing experience!!

by Maria on 02/26/2020

This was my first experience leasing a Kia and Jim Parker made it so easy and quick!!! This whole process was amazing I can’t say enough about Jim and the rest of the people over at Herb Chambers Kia. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

#1 service department

by Kim on 02/21/2020

Outstanding Service Dept! Hands down... best service department around. Great service team Vehicle is always completed when promised. Highly recommended. This is the place that the customer matters.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Unlike other dealerships

by Preston on 01/23/2020

I have been using Burlington Kia now for about 8 years since I purchased the first of my last 3 Kia's. I like that they are a small dealership so the service is very personal and you are not just another customer nor will you ever be hassled to spend money there. I drive almost 40 mins just so I can continue to get quality service for my Kia with them so that says a lot in itself.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellence

by Tereza on 01/14/2020

Great experience as always. Richard and everybody else there make a difference. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Arthur on 01/10/2020

Always easy to make appt. service done in very reasonable amount of time. Jennifer has handled most of my service appts. she is very easy to work with and understands what needs to be done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Positive experience

by CM on 01/03/2020

This dealership is first-rate. They gave us professional and transparent service, and a fair deal. Highly recommend Ramon, who sold us our car. He was knowledgeable and friendly, didn't pressure us at all. We talked to other dealerships, and found many to be unprofessional, disorganized and slippery. We had a positive buying experience here and recommend it highly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Amazing experience

by Bigjim on 12/19/2019

Went in for an oil change and was expecting to wait a good amount of time but Cesar, Jen and Liz were amazing and got me right in so I could finish The rest of my errands I had planned for that day!!!! Thankyou again!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always great

by peterc on 11/27/2019

I always get great service. The staff engage you in conversation and explain everything about needed maintenance/repairs; and review the work performed at completion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by patti on 11/19/2019

The service department was amazing. A had a few recalls that they took care of and my first oil change. I had somehow turned off the feature that keeps me between the lines. Joe from the sales department sat with me in my car and went over my features and how to control them. Jen at the service desk helped me coordinate my entire experience. Thank you I have a dealership less than two miles from my home. They do not give me the service that I receive from this dealership which is 20 miles from my home. Worth the ride.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

I like being able to book appointments online

by georgeturner on 11/17/2019

15,000 miles checkup was a little expensive but the charges were explained ahead of time and the work was done with a high degree of quality

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
133 cars in stock
95 new15 used23 certified pre-owned
Kia K5
Kia K5
14 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes