I brought my car in for an issue with the exhaust. The service advisor provider called and gave two different options for the repair, with varying costs, but also provided an honest and informed recommendation on which was the better option. I appreciated the recommendation and options.
Great buying experience at Herb Chambers Kia of Burlington. Very easy to make an apt during this time of COVID19 & experience was safe & comfortable. They even dropped my new Sorrento off to save me another trip to the dealership.
I just leased a 2020 Sorento EX from the Herb Chambers in Burlington. From the sales staff all the way up to the finance director my experience was fantastic. Because of the coven crisis we had to do all the paperwork remotely. But that wasn’t a problem at all. When I came in to sign and drive I was in and out in under an hour! Everyone was friendly, efficient, and made the experience fantastic. They’ve earned a customer for life!
Dealership called to remind me that i needed service. Called service team to see when if i could get an appointment around my schedule. they fit me in even though they were booked full on Saturday March 7th. I gave them less than a day notice. when i arrived the Service team got my vehicle in and out as planned and i was able to make the rest of my appointments on time on Saturday.
This was my first experience leasing a Kia and Jim Parker made it so easy and quick!!! This whole process was amazing I can’t say enough about Jim and the rest of the people over at Herb Chambers Kia. Thank you!!
I have been using Burlington Kia now for about 8 years since I purchased the first of my last 3 Kia's. I like that they are a small dealership so the service is very personal and you are not just another customer nor will you ever be hassled to spend money there. I drive almost 40 mins just so I can continue to get quality service for my Kia with them so that says a lot in itself.
This dealership is first-rate. They gave us professional and transparent service, and a fair deal. Highly recommend Ramon, who sold us our car. He was knowledgeable and friendly, didn't pressure us at all. We talked to other dealerships, and found many to be unprofessional, disorganized and slippery. We had a positive buying experience here and recommend it highly.
Went in for an oil change and was expecting to wait a good amount of time but Cesar, Jen and Liz were amazing and got me right in so I could finish The rest of my errands I had planned for that day!!!! Thankyou again!!!!
The service department was amazing. A had a few recalls that they took care of and my first oil change.
I had somehow turned off the feature that keeps me between the lines. Joe from the sales department sat with me in my car and went over my features and how to control them. Jen at the service desk helped me coordinate my entire experience. Thank you
I have a dealership less than two miles from my home. They do not give me the service that I receive from this dealership which is 20 miles from my home. Worth the ride.
