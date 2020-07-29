service Rating

I have been using Burlington Kia now for about 8 years since I purchased the first of my last 3 Kia's. I like that they are a small dealership so the service is very personal and you are not just another customer nor will you ever be hassled to spend money there. I drive almost 40 mins just so I can continue to get quality service for my Kia with them so that says a lot in itself. Read more