5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

How do you even come up with the words for a company that has done so much for you and changed your life in such a positive way? Pohanka did not just supply us with a car and amazing financing and amazing sales and service they gave us a new life. Our experience from Sales to the finance office all the way to the service desk was absolutely amazing. They didn't try to sell us a car they were genuinely concerned with out needs in a vehicle and got us top dollar on our trade. They treated us with the upmost respect got us financed with a great company with a low payment with a brand new car that we never thought we would ever be able to afford and now our family has an amazing affordable vehicle that we know is going to be reliable. Even now when I walk through the door everyone has a smile on their face ready to greet me. My family does not consider Pohanka a company of any sort we consider them part of the family we know we can call them for any problems at all with any vehicles if we need to find any car at all they have it for us even with difficult credit. We now have a brand new car and are able to travel places in a dependable vehicle that we never had before we have the security of knowing that we can put our tgree children in this car and go anywhere and not have to about a thing. We truly love Ponhanka we appreciate all the hard work that they put towards us and we will always be returning customer we would never go anywhere else! Read more