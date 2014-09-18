5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I also wanted to express my happiness with my dealer experience with PrinceFredrick Dodge. This is my second car in a year that I purchased from this dealership and very pleased with Bob A , Danny, Jessie (Finance folks) and staff for all their support and help. Once again had a very good experience. I'm very please to say when the time come again this dealership will be my choice. Read more