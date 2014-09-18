Skip to main content
Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

265 Solomons Island Rd S, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

3 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Ladyslipper9 on 09/18/2014

Mike, Jessie and Dan were the dream team in my buying experience. Mike was very knowledgeable about the products and all of the features on the vehicles. He was courteous and professional. Jessie and Dan were effective in making sure I obtained the proper financing and bringing complete closure to my financing. I was in and out in record time.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Prince Fredrick Dodge Rules!

by Scruffeone on 09/17/2014

As a repeat customer, the staff made me feel like I was a family member and really cared about my needs.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy with my purchase and PF Dodge sales team

by Herb4u on 08/21/2014

I also wanted to express my happiness with my dealer experience with PrinceFredrick Dodge. This is my second car in a year that I purchased from this dealership and very pleased with Bob A , Danny, Jessie (Finance folks) and staff for all their support and help. Once again had a very good experience. I'm very please to say when the time come again this dealership will be my choice.

