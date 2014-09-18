Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Great Experience
09/18/2014
Mike, Jessie and Dan were the dream team in my buying experience. Mike was very knowledgeable about the products and all of the features on the vehicles. He was courteous and professional. Jessie and Dan were effective in making sure I obtained the proper financing and bringing complete closure to my financing. I was in and out in record time.
Prince Fredrick Dodge Rules!
09/17/2014
As a repeat customer, the staff made me feel like I was a family member and really cared about my needs.
Happy with my purchase and PF Dodge sales team
08/21/2014
I also wanted to express my happiness with my dealer experience with PrinceFredrick Dodge. This is my second car in a year that I purchased from this dealership and very pleased with Bob A , Danny, Jessie (Finance folks) and staff for all their support and help. Once again had a very good experience. I'm very please to say when the time come again this dealership will be my choice.
