Great New Car Buying Experience
by 01/05/2019on
Mike and Bo were great to deal with. They listened to me, made me an offer over the phone, and then lived up to their word when I went into the store. I couldn't ask for any more than that. I will be doing business with them again.
Excellent Customer Service
by 10/03/2019on
Carl at Heritage is a keeper for sure. He contacted me prior to the appointment to discuss a concern and followed up. He greeted me at dealership and kept me informed throughout the time I was there. They honored my coupons and didn't keep me in there all day on a Saturday.
Sales Review
by 05/14/2018on
Craig is an outstanding salesperson. He was very warm and approachable with any questions that would arise. Craig was never pushy and never "hovered" over us for a decision. Craig has outstanding people skills and was truly a delightfully gentleman.
Incompetent Sales Team
by 04/17/2018on
I had agreed to pay a set monthly price on my purchased vehicle. My sales rep decided not to call my current Lease company to get my correct payoff. I had my new Mazda for a week and then get a call that I owe $800 due to my sales rep not reaching out to my current lease company prior to me signing the contract. Had I know this upfront, I would have negotiated a better deal or not bought the vehicle. I agreed to a price because that is the number I wanted to be at. The sales manager called me back and forth and admitted the wrong doing on his team. It was 100% the fault of Heritage Mazda and their sales team but I still end up paying due to someone else's mishap. I will not be going back to this dealer for any service or maintenance. I will recommend others go else where and not deal with the issues of the incompetent sales team. Awful customer service and experience.
Craig Chappell, Great Salesman, Great Buying Experience
by 03/31/2018on
Had an awesome experience at Heritage Mazda with an excellent salesman Craig Chappell who sold me a fantastic F150 truck at a great price and got my financing through, even with my low credit scores. Would highly recommend Craig to anyone looking for new or used vehicle. Will be visiting Craig soon again when my wife is ready to replace her current vehicle. Wouldnt go anywhere else!!!!
Fantastic experience!!
by 03/31/2018on
I worked with craig and he was a breath of fresh air. He took the time to explain everything and was very knowledgeable. Will definitely be recommending this dealership and more specifically Craig to all my family and friends! Keep up the good work!!!
Make a visit
by 01/06/2018on
I bought an amazing Mazda 6 last night and I'm beyond happy with the whole experience. Bo was a great salesman. He was super friendly and very knowledgeable about all the features my car offered. He even offered me hot chocolate and to charge my phone while I waited. A man came in to pick up his car while I was there and told me I had the best salesman in the place... seems legit.
Easy Peasy
by 12/29/2017on
First, let me set the stage- I have bought and sold over 30 vehicles personally and helped others over the years as well. We all know that buying a car or working with a dealership can be hard but that is a thing of the past when you work with the folks at Heritage. I had a few vehicles I was comparing between and Craig Chappell was excellent, he helped me with the things I wanted to know about and asked great questions to help me figure out what would/would not work. Then, in the rain, he helped me test out the dog crate to see which vehicles it would fit in. The next step was the appraisal for my trade in . well this in itself can be a nightmare, but John Holliday (GM) was incredibly easy to work with. He asked me a few questions about my vehicle, got it looked over by his guys in the shop and gave me a VERY fair trade in value. This is the kind of dealership and the type of folks that you WANT to do business with! Let them help you, be open and honest about what you need and where youre comfortable, and they will do the rest. Truly appreciate all the team effort involved in getting me on my way with my beautiful certified preowned Mazda CX5!
my dream car :)
by 11/08/2017on
I recently traded in my Mazda 3 for a CX-5 and could not have been happier with my entire experience working with Heritage Mazda! Bo, Al, John and Sarah all worked tirelessly to ensure that the entire process went very smoothly, efficiently and worked out in the best way possible for us. Bo was fantastic! He answered and then re-answered and then re-answered my questions as clearly as possible every time I asked. He never lost patience or seemed unhappy to help. He was enthsiastic when answering my questions and calming my concerns. He made sure that I would get the car that I wanted in the budget that I wanted. He made getting my dream car possible! Bo- THANK YOU! both my husband and I will most DEFINITELY be returning to Heritage Mazda when we are ready for a new car! - Brittany
Top Notch Team at Heritage Mazda
by 08/29/2017on
Incredibly impressed by everyone at this dealership -- from our sales consultant Andrea and the internet sales manager Jody to the business manager Valerie and GM James. We had the unfortunate pleasure of getting to know everyone well because we ran into a number of issues (weird out-of-state DMV rules and then a factory problem with our LCD screen) -- none of which were caused by the dealership. The team was awesome and accommodating from the start. But they really went above and beyond to resolve our issues. I highly recommend this dealership -- it's worth the drive from DC (where we live) or anywhere in the Baltimore/Washington metro area. And we love our 2017 CX-5 GT!
No hassles, no BS
by 07/23/2017on
I have always dreaded buying a new car with my past experiences leading me to expect a disingenuous, difficult, and altogether unpleasant interaction with my sales person and management. My experience with Bo, (Jimmy Hudson) however, was of a completely different nature. Bo was respectful of my time, listened to what I said, and never once tried to play the "let me get my manager game" I walked out of Heritage with the car I wanted at the price I knew it was worth.
Terrible Customer Service and Toxic Management
by 07/02/2017on
Do not work with Craig or Jody. Terrible communication and toxic leadership. I had an appointment this morning at 9:30am to see a used car with Craig. I arrived about 9:40am and was told the vehicle was not available as it was still being serviced and prepared for sale. I was told on Thursday the vehicle would be ready for sale by the weekend and 4 other customers expressed interest in purchasing it, so I should look at it was soon as it was available. I drove almost an hour to get to the dealership only to find out the vehicle was unavailable. Craig would not show me another car, he told me to come back later, gave me his business card, and quickly ushered me out of the dealership. He even had the arrogance to remind me that I needed to come back and buy the car today because four other people are interested in it. All Craig had to do was call me first thing in the morning or Friday evening and reschedule. Instead, they wasted my time. I talked to one of the managers who told me they would ship the vehicle to another Heritage dealer closer to home later on that afternoon. When I arrived at that dealer, Heritage Towson had done nothing. I corresponded with Jody later on the in afternoon and he quickly blamed everything on the Service Manager. He also told me the General Manager left early, so that's why I never heard back from him. When an employee (Jody) quickly blames something on another employee and the GM is nowhere to be found, this indicates a toxic environment with a lack of leadership, lack of standards, and toxic managers who fail to enforce standards. I would stay away from this dealership.
Tom P is the best!!
by 06/02/2017on
My experience with Heritage Mazda was very positive, and my family and I cannot say enough good about our sales consultant, Tom Perreault. We found him to be an extremely knowledgeable and talented salesman with a great deal of integrity and personality. He leased me a gorgeous 2017 CX-5 and was so helpful throughout the entire process. I give this dealership and Tom my highest recommendation.
Happy Mazda Owner Thanks to Heritage Mazda Towson
by 05/24/2017on
My wife and I bought a new Mazda from Heritage Mazda Towson in March. Our experience was all favorable - not a single thing to be unhappy about. In fact, it was so favorable that we went back two months later to buy ANOTHER new Mazda - same dealer, and same sales rep - Tom Perreault. Tom was a great person to work with - low-key, knowledgeable and eager to help. If you want to buy a new Mazda without any hassles, go see Tom.
Sales
by 04/04/2017on
Bo Hudson was very friendly.An gave us all our options.He was great!I like the atmosphere thier know one down your throat to buy a car.I would buy my car thier again.
Outstanding Experience
by 04/03/2017on
I recently was traded a Mazda CX5 for a new CX3 at this dealership. I walked into the dealership just wanting to do a little research and was promptly greeted by Tom Perreault. 2 days later I ended up purchasing a car from him. His follow up was spot on - never pressure but answered all my questions and made the process to enjoyable. He was kind, thorough and I never felt pressured at any point. He helped me identify the things that were important to me and then located the perfect car. He even encouraged me to consider a color I wouldn't have and I love it. Everyone else along the way in the process at Heritage were as wonderful as Tom. This is by far one of the best car trading experiences I've ever had. And I must admit I was dreading it but wanted a smaller car so knew I had to bite the bullet. I'm so happy I ended up here - they were perfect. I highly recommend Heritage and be sure and ask for Tom he will treat you very well. Oh, and I got a great deal too.
Great Mazda Experience
by 03/30/2017on
This was my first time purchasing a new car, so I was not sure what to fully expect. I arrived and was warmly greeted by Mike Edwards. He went above and beyond to answer any questions I might have, and was incredibly knowledgeable about all things Mazda. He even went out of his way to help bring in a competitors vehicle for me to do a proper comparison. Mike has consistently made himself available and has done an exceptional job throughout the entire process. It was a great experience and I highly recommend!
This is how car buying should be
by 03/22/2017on
Just bought a 2014 Mazda 6 with the help of Bo Hudson. This is the second car I'm buying from this dealership. I came back to this dealership because I had such an awesome experience the first time. Needless to say, another awesome experience. Bo is very down to earth, not pushy at all and he is just glad to help make the car buying process so easy.
Superb Car Buying Experience
by 03/20/2017on
This is by far the best dealership I have ever gone to. I had to buy a new car relatively quickly as our last car had been totaled. I went through many dealers and had experiences ranging from meh to ok. When I got to Heritage Towson Mazda, and met the salesperson we had contacted Tom Perreault I knew this is where we were going to buy our CX9. I highly recommend Tom because he is very understanding and patient. He works to find what you need and will do anything he can to help you out. He is very knowledgeable about the Mazda brand and used his knowledge to help us reach our decision. He was never pushy or aggressive and didn't try to sell you another car that you didn't want. Our buying process was smooth and we left very happy! Walked in, got an awesome price, and drove out, simple! The GM James Utermohle was very kind and helped us to get a price we couldn't refuse! Also dealt in financing with Sang Dang very nice guy and quickly helped us to understand all the options available to us and also not pushy about extras. Brett Fader also assisted us with finance and he too was very helpful in completing our purchase. We drove over an hour to get to this dealership in rush hour traffic after leaving my job at the hospital, and I would do it again for my next car because the customer service is just that good.
Wonderful buying experience
by 03/15/2017on
I can't say enough nice things about Gregory Lineberry and the Towson Mazda staff. I came in to buy a used CX-5 that I found online and the entire purchasing process went smoothly. Greg was great to work with, courteous, relaxed and with no high pressure sales tactics. They knew I was driving a long distance to get there and when I got there, early by the way, the car was already cleaned up and ready for the test drive. My wife liked the experience so much, she wants to drive the hour and half again to buy our next Mazda.
Mike Edwards: GREAT Customer Service @ Heritage Mazda Towson
by 03/12/2017on
I ordered a 2017 Mazda MX5 Miata RF Launch Edition (back in Sept. 2016) and had it delivered to Heritage Mazda Towson. From the get-go, Mike Edwards made the process pleasant and effortless. In particular, within the last two weeks before its arrival at the dealership, Mike was incredibly communicative with updates and responses to any questions and concerns that I had, from financing, Miata accessories, to how to set up bluetooth! During the final transaction and delivery, Mike Edwards, and the whole team at Heritage Mazda Towson (including Jody Desell, Jennings McManus, and Brett Fader), made the experience enjoyable and special - as this was the first, brand new car I have ever purchased! They truly made me feel like one of the group; everything and everyone's attitude, was professional, informative, helpful, and very welcoming. With this kind of winning combination of incredible customer service and Mazda vehicles, I plan to keep on coming back to Mike Edwards and Heritage Mazda Towson for a very long time and would recommend them to all friends and family!
