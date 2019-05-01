sales Rating

Do not work with Craig or Jody. Terrible communication and toxic leadership. I had an appointment this morning at 9:30am to see a used car with Craig. I arrived about 9:40am and was told the vehicle was not available as it was still being serviced and prepared for sale. I was told on Thursday the vehicle would be ready for sale by the weekend and 4 other customers expressed interest in purchasing it, so I should look at it was soon as it was available. I drove almost an hour to get to the dealership only to find out the vehicle was unavailable. Craig would not show me another car, he told me to come back later, gave me his business card, and quickly ushered me out of the dealership. He even had the arrogance to remind me that I needed to come back and buy the car today because four other people are interested in it. All Craig had to do was call me first thing in the morning or Friday evening and reschedule. Instead, they wasted my time. I talked to one of the managers who told me they would ship the vehicle to another Heritage dealer closer to home later on that afternoon. When I arrived at that dealer, Heritage Towson had done nothing. I corresponded with Jody later on the in afternoon and he quickly blamed everything on the Service Manager. He also told me the General Manager left early, so that's why I never heard back from him. When an employee (Jody) quickly blames something on another employee and the GM is nowhere to be found, this indicates a toxic environment with a lack of leadership, lack of standards, and toxic managers who fail to enforce standards. I would stay away from this dealership. Read more