In my wildest dream, I would never think buying a car would be fun and relaxing. But it was. Ryan Murray was a down-right nice guy. He was professional, well educated on the various cars, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Ryan is the best car salesman I have ever had the pleasure of purchasing a vehicle from. My husband and I are Mustang Fanatics. We walked into the Dealership justs wanting to look at the new Mustangs that are out. Of course, the new limited edition Bullet Mustang was calling our name. We fell in love with it. Sitting next to it was the New Cobra 500. WOW!!! Ryan new his stuff. He explained every detail of both cars. We were so excited, we filled an application out with our Credit Union and are awaiting for the approval. Ryan also explained the rebates and financing through Ford Credit. We were totally amazed at how much information he knew about all the benefits of the vehicles. We have recommended Ryan Murray to our friends and family. We even took his business cards so we can hand them out to co-workers and friends.