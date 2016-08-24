Leonardtown Ford
Customer Reviews of Leonardtown Ford
Best dealership around town.
by 08/24/2016on
This was the most painless thing I have ever done. Mark and Vicki were both wonderful in helping me get the car I wanted and going through the paper work was so easy. Everything was explained wonderfully to me. The team at this ford went above and beyond my expectations. I can't imagine buying a car from anyone else ever again.
A breath of fresh air.
by 08/03/2016on
Everyone that I encountered at Leonardtown Ford well exceeded my expectations. After dealing with the nightmare that is Lexington Park Ford, I was beyond relieved not to be taken advantage of or strung along. Every person that I talked to was very kind and informative. I will always keep Leonardtown Ford in my top tier of recommendations and future vehicle purchases.
Great customer service
by 12/15/2015on
They were so awesome they drove my new escape 4 hours to bring it to me because I moved out of the area!! Great customer service !
great
by 09/28/2015on
I am so happy with the purchase of my 2012 Chevrolet Malibu i love it. I went there just looking and ended up leaving that day with a new car. They did everything they could to get me the best rate and give me the payment i was looking for. Thank you once again
Fantastic Experience
by 08/01/2015on
By far the best car buying experience I've ever had. The sales manager Eddie and Travis was very helpful in the purchase of my fusion.
Amazing!
by 08/01/2015on
Leonardtown Ford has an awesome sales staff and mentality. They aren't like typical car dealerships. I was not pressured into making my purchase. The used car department gave me all the information I asked for and then some. The finance manager thoroughly explained every piece of paper and why it was important so I knew what I was signing. I will never buy a used car from anybody else. They bent over backwards to find the vehicle I wanted, obtain the best financing possible, and keep me at the payment I knew I could afford.
Great experience !
by 08/01/2015on
Went in and was surprised by the staff the manager that helped me 10 years ago with my mustang was back and seems to have made it a much nicer place it has been renovated and staff was very helpful! Great experience!!
Great Service
by 01/21/2015on
I went to Leonardtown Ford, looking for a used vehicle. Ricky in sales did a great job in helping me find a car that I liked and was comfortable with buying. Ted in finance helped me get an affordable rate, and payable monthly payments. The sales manager for used vehicles, John, was able to answer any questions that I had. Overall I had a good experience at Leonardtown Ford used cars. All of the staff was friendly and helpful.
Great Sales Experience
by 01/21/2015on
When we bought our car Richard was very easy going and wonderful to have as a sales person, no pressure at all. The Manager John went out of his way to ensure that everything on the car was in tip top shape. Due to having to order parts for the car it had to go to the service dept twice. Both times John and Richard ensured a loaner car was available for us the entire time the car was being worked on. We will return to Leonardtown Ford.
Shop Another Ford Dealership - Not Leonardtown Ford
by 01/09/2015on
I stopped by Leonardtown Ford and met with Sales Woman Jesscia, who was nice and pleasant. In short, I spoke with Brad and told him I was interested in a truck I saw on their website. He said he would look that truck up and work up the numbers. Brad called me back and said he located a better truck and I told him to work up the numbers. He said he would call me back - after days of waiting I called him. Apparently, Leonardtown Ford did not want my repeat business. Their communication was bad - very bad. Not to mention that I never had a good expereince with their Service Department, either. Honestly, I am glad I did not buy from them and that I no longer have to deal with that dealership! I went to another dealership and purchased what I wanted, got a great rate and low payments and was in and out in less than 2-hours! It pays to shop around that is for sure. Leonardtown Ford needs a lot of improvements in their Sales and Service Departments.
Worst Dealership in Southern Maryland
by 08/15/2009on
Please do not go to this place unless you want ripped off. They didn't listen to me at all and I was basically bullied into buying something I hated and promised a payment that they couldn't get me. After the sale this place ignored me. Literally, I went to the dealership the next day and they acted like they had never seen me before and wouldn't speak to me. Why shop there anyway? They have a terrible selection and they don't listen. They just want to take as much of your money as possible and never speak to you again.
Ryan Murray - Wonderful Salesman
by 05/30/2008on
In my wildest dream, I would never think buying a car would be fun and relaxing. But it was. Ryan Murray was a down-right nice guy. He was professional, well educated on the various cars, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Ryan is the best car salesman I have ever had the pleasure of purchasing a vehicle from. My husband and I are Mustang Fanatics. We walked into the Dealership justs wanting to look at the new Mustangs that are out. Of course, the new limited edition Bullet Mustang was calling our name. We fell in love with it. Sitting next to it was the New Cobra 500. WOW!!! Ryan new his stuff. He explained every detail of both cars. We were so excited, we filled an application out with our Credit Union and are awaiting for the approval. Ryan also explained the rebates and financing through Ford Credit. We were totally amazed at how much information he knew about all the benefits of the vehicles. We have recommended Ryan Murray to our friends and family. We even took his business cards so we can hand them out to co-workers and friends.
