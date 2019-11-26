5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Went to the Dealership for an oil change and came home with a new Kia Soul. The Sales Rep. was a gentleman named Jim Smyly who made the whole experience so painless that from start to finish was less than 3 hours and that includes Mr. Smyly driving us from the dealership back to our home in Harpers Ferry to pick up our old Soul so we could trade it in while my Kia was being worked on. All in all an outstanding experience dealing with pleasant, professional people who excel at what they do. This is the second vehicle I have purchased from this Dealership and they will be my first stop when I need to purchase another vehicle. Read more