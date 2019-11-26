Hagerstown Kia
Great service!!
by 11/26/2019on
Jim was awesome. He did everything he could do to help us out and we greatly appreciate it!! Awesome teamwork!! We will recommend this place to anyone. They go beyond and help as much as needed.
great experience
by 08/20/2019on
We purchased a used Honda from Jim Smyly at Hagerstown Honda Kia. The experience was very nice and we were treated very well.
Very pleased
by 06/06/2019on
My daughter and I came to see Scott Murray to purchase a car for her. Scott already had done research as well as us and had a few new and used cars picked out for her to look at. Scott made the car buying experience a pleasure and was very helpful and honest. Rick made sure to get the financing done quickly and he was very helpful as well. We were in and out with her 2017 Chevy Cruze within 2 hours. This is our second car purchased from Scott and we will definitely be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Kia Soul
by 05/04/2019on
Great Dealership to work with! My salesman,Scott Murray was professional,knowledgeable about the Kia Soul and personable and easy to talk with.Financing was painless with Britton.He was an expert at what he does and we had a few good laughs together,too!I LOVED how any employee that happened to be nearby made me feel Important by sweeping the door open every time I came in and out! The little things MATTER! I will recommend this dealership to everyone! Thank You,Hagerstown Kia!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jim Smyly
by 04/07/2019on
Jim has greatly blessed my family with helping in the purchase of a certified used pilot. He was very helpful but not pushy. Very up front and honest about what he could do. Jim let me decide what to get rather than push towards a certain vehicle. Thank you so much Jim
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent experence
by 02/26/2019on
very professional and not pushy. made the leasing experience easy and not complicated at all. would go back and would recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience.
by 02/20/2019on
I had a great experience buying my car. Stacey was great, got me everything I wanted at a good rate. Thank you!
Stacy Crabtree Review
by 02/04/2019on
Mr. Crabtree did a very nice job of describing the pros and cons of each vehicle. He was super friendly and very knowledgeable about the cars which led to an easy car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kia Soul
by 02/01/2019on
Recently purchased a 2016 Kia Soul from Hagerstown Kia. Kelsey was a great salesperson and very easy to work with.
Thank you Scott!
by 01/31/2019on
I went to this dealership last weekend just to test drive a car, but ended up finding exactly what I wanted and purchased a car that same day. Scott was very personable and helpful throughout the whole process. I was on-call for work that same day and was fielding calls while going through the purchase process. Scott and the other staff were very understanding and flexible with this. They were very efficient and moved through the buying process quickly for me. I am very happy with my new car! Thanks again!
Thank you Stacy!!!
by 01/26/2019on
Stacy Crabtree was an amazing salesman. He was very knowledgeable and worked us great to get in in our new Kia.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dedicated Service
by 12/22/2018on
It was a pleasure having Kelsey be my sales woman when purchasing my car. She helped look for a car within my price range and kept me up to date on answering any of my questions and concerns. She was not rude or pushy as I have encountered at other local dealerships. Also enjoyed that she was very personable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a new Kia Soul
by 12/15/2018on
Went to the Dealership for an oil change and came home with a new Kia Soul. The Sales Rep. was a gentleman named Jim Smyly who made the whole experience so painless that from start to finish was less than 3 hours and that includes Mr. Smyly driving us from the dealership back to our home in Harpers Ferry to pick up our old Soul so we could trade it in while my Kia was being worked on. All in all an outstanding experience dealing with pleasant, professional people who excel at what they do. This is the second vehicle I have purchased from this Dealership and they will be my first stop when I need to purchase another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Review
by 12/12/2018on
Professional and courteous staff. Jim Smyly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of my new Soul
by 11/17/2018on
Scott was a pleasure to work with. He was able to answer all of my questions and helped me get the best deal possible. I would highly recommend Scott to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience at Hagerstown Kia
by 11/16/2018on
I just bought a new car from this dealership and they were great! Thomas answered all of the questions and was very knowledgeable about the car. Britton was very helpful with the financing and made the experience go as smooth as possible. I would highly recommend purchasing a car from here!
Always great service
by 11/12/2018on
This is our third vehicle we have purchased from Hagerstown KIA. Always great service and they go above and beyond to get things worked out for you and on the road. Never pushy and they work with your budget. I'm sure we'll be purchasing our fourth vehicle there as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought a 2019 Kia Stinger
by 11/12/2018on
Thomas Barker was my sales consultant and he was awesome. Didn't have to play any games negotiating. Awesome personnel and would recommend to anyone interested in buying a Kia.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 11/07/2018on
First time buying a car from a lot, Jim Smyly and his team did a great job in getting me through the process rather painlessly. Love the new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hagerstown Kia is awesome!
by 10/31/2018on
Hagerstown Kia has always treated me and my family right. Our salesman Ryan Harnish continued that tradition. We will be back for many more cars!
