Jones Bel Air Subaru
Customer Reviews of Jones Bel Air Subaru
Excellent
by 03/15/2021on
My salesman was the kind everyone should be lucky enough to get, last year he helped When I brought my granddaughter in for a car Subrau 2020 forester so, I wanted same salesperson, Jacob Ruff. I got a subrau forester 2021. Sales was done fast. I text him and the car was waiting when I got there.
Excellent
by 03/15/2021on
Great sales experience
by 03/02/2021on
We recently purchased a Crosstrek from Jones in Bel Air. Jennifer was so easy to work with. She was professional, knowledgeable and friendly. She reviewed all of the new technology in the car for us in an easy to understand way and was always available for questions. Thanks for a great experience!
Excellent job
by 01/21/2021on
Great sales and overall experience. Highly recommended. Go to Jacob Ruff for all of your subaru needs
Excellent experience!!
by 11/05/2020on
My sales representative, John Burns, gave me probably the best experience of car buying ever. He was friendly and was sure to anticipate any questions that I had. I have dealt with Jones for a long time.
Subaru assent
by 11/04/2020on
Just purchased a 2021Subaru Assent at Jones in Bel Air. This is my 3rd vehicle purchase from The Jones family of vehicles. It was an awesome experience. The sales rep Jennifer was extremely knowledgeable and very friendly. I know the service is great too.
2021 Subaru Crosstrek
by 10/01/2020on
Sales personnel know I was looking for a Crosstrek with a manual transmission, and called me when they got one. As it turns out, my old car broke down on the way to the dealership but they still took it and gave me good value for the trade in. Knowledgeable staff and free car washes for life.. not too bad It did take a while to get the roof crossbars installed but overall a great experience
New Car purchase
by 09/28/2020on
I called Jones to inquire about a car and the best price. They gave me a reasonable one and went to the dealership to have a test drive. I loved it and started the negotiation. After more or less 2 hours I got the car. Jacob and Anthony were very accommodating and pleasant the entire time. It was a smooth and easy process.
Recent purchase of Subaru Outback
by 07/04/2020on
The purchase of my new car was a fantastic experience due to my Sales Consultant, Jennifer DelVecchio. Because of some special circumstances I have, finding the right car was challenging. I worked with Jennifer for several months. She is a very patient, caring, understanding and knowledgable person. The Outback is a wonderful car and has many safety features.
Subaru forester
by 06/22/2020on
Clean safety conscience show room Attentive professional employees
Very Happy
by 04/09/2020on
We are very happy with our purchase. Jen made it a wonderful experience.
Forester purchase
by 03/09/2020on
My salesman, David, was knowledgeable and very helpful in making my decision to purchase a Forester.
Jones experience
by 01/08/2020on
This was a great experience. No pressure at all from our salesperson Jen We went in with a well researched price and got it! All of the other people involved in the sale were as low key as Jen.
Helpful Sales Associate
by 12/03/2019on
Jen was very helpful by showing us the many features of our Subaru Impreza.
Great experience
by 11/21/2019on
Scott M. and Vince G. made our entire experience from the test drives to the purchasing and financing of our new Subaru a painless process. Worked with us the entire time and enjoyed the no pressure shopping. Highly recommend these guys at Jones Bel Air Subaru.
Looking forward to buying cars on-line only
by 10/16/2019on
New car (after several appointment re-schedules) had 287 miles (anticipated <50 miles) and despite having made the appointment a week in advance, the odometer disclosure statement was not ready. That was revealed by a very seedy salesman (manager?) who tried to patronize me explaining what a comptroller is in a company and then proceeded to tell me the comptroller location could not be disclosed and they would hand write the odometer disclosure statement. I was then shuffled to another manager who explained the odometer statement was locked in the financial office. ????? I acquiesced after 3 hours of this and drove off feeling very uneasy about the whole deal.
Love my Subaru
by 09/20/2019on
I worked with Scott who made buying very easy. I purchased the Subaru Legacy for all the standard features, all wheel drive, and fuel economy. So far this car is great for I commute an hour each way to work. Also acts as another set of eyes for me on the road should I need it. Anyway everyone at Jones was helpful and friendly and gave me a great offer the first time instead of constantly going back and forth with a manager. The dealership is very clean, great perks for buying with them, nice waiting area, free coffee, water, apples, and more. Thanks again Scott!!
Finance lady killed the deal
by 04/30/2015on
I was looking into getting a 2015 WRX when they came out last spring. Sale's guy John was pretty knowledgeable. After the test drive was I was ready to buy and asked John about the Subaru financing. That's when he lead me to the rude financing lady. 1st: She was playing Solitaire or Free-cell and made it seem like I was inconveniencing her. 2nd: I asked her what was the percent that Subaru was offering on the wrx and she said "There is no special financing". All while still playing her game. I knew there was the 2.9% but i wanted to see if there was a better rate for less months. 3rd: Once she did stop playing her game she told me that only people with really high scores can get financing. I told her look lady, I make 6 figures a year and have a 780 fico score. Just tell me what Subaru is offering. She told me just the 2.9%. At that point I knew I wasn't going to deal with the Jone's sales anymore. Drove to Heritage and bought my wrx from them.
Bel Air Subaru Review
by 02/27/2015on
Very welcoming, friendly, and open about their product and service. Easy to work with. Service offerings along with a new vehicle are wonderful.
RobertM
by 02/25/2015on
I was able to setup an appointment within an hour from the time I called. This was very convenient and helpful for my vehicle situation. When I arrived at Bel Air Subaru the staff welcomed me and provided me with all the information/instruction I needed during my visit. My advisor was Jon LaSand and he explained everything to me as far as what work would be done on my vehicle and the cost of the service. Jon was very professional and friendly as was the entire staff I encountered and saw at Bel Air Subaru. I also like that Bel Air Subaru offers a more customer friendly waiting area with a TV and drinks. I've been to another local dealership to have my vehicle serviced and their waiting area was extremely small, the TV in the waiting area did not work, and drinks/refreshments were not offered/available to any customers. It appears to me that Bel Air Subaru values its' customers and wants to make their visit an enjoyable one.
Subaru Forester
by 02/04/2015on
Adam did a good job of explaning the features and benefits of the Forester. We test drove two cars and were treated well during the experence.
my experience
by 01/31/2015on
The staff was very pleasant to work with. They very knowledgeable and efficient which made me feel comfortable making a purchase. My experience was wonderful at bel air subaru.
