1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was looking into getting a 2015 WRX when they came out last spring. Sale's guy John was pretty knowledgeable. After the test drive was I was ready to buy and asked John about the Subaru financing. That's when he lead me to the rude financing lady. 1st: She was playing Solitaire or Free-cell and made it seem like I was inconveniencing her. 2nd: I asked her what was the percent that Subaru was offering on the wrx and she said "There is no special financing". All while still playing her game. I knew there was the 2.9% but i wanted to see if there was a better rate for less months. 3rd: Once she did stop playing her game she told me that only people with really high scores can get financing. I told her look lady, I make 6 figures a year and have a 780 fico score. Just tell me what Subaru is offering. She told me just the 2.9%. At that point I knew I wasn't going to deal with the Jone's sales anymore. Drove to Heritage and bought my wrx from them. Read more