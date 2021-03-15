Skip to main content
Jones Bel Air Subaru

1317 Bel Air Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jones Bel Air Subaru

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(54)
Recommend: Yes (10) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Subrau Forester 2021 on 03/15/2021

My salesman was the kind everyone should be lucky enough to get, last year he helped When I brought my granddaughter in for a car Subrau 2020 forester so, I wanted same salesperson, Jacob Ruff. I got a subrau forester 2021. Sales was done fast. I text him and the car was waiting when I got there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
54 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales experience

by Laurie Feldman on 03/02/2021

We recently purchased a Crosstrek from Jones in Bel Air. Jennifer was so easy to work with. She was professional, knowledgeable and friendly. She reviewed all of the new technology in the car for us in an easy to understand way and was always available for questions. Thanks for a great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent job

by Kristen Brunt on 01/21/2021

Great sales and overall experience. Highly recommended. Go to Jacob Ruff for all of your subaru needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience!!

by Scott Hanson on 11/05/2020

My sales representative, John Burns, gave me probably the best experience of car buying ever. He was friendly and was sure to anticipate any questions that I had. I have dealt with Jones for a long time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Subaru assent

by Mary S on 11/04/2020

Just purchased a 2021Subaru Assent at Jones in Bel Air. This is my 3rd vehicle purchase from The Jones family of vehicles. It was an awesome experience. The sales rep Jennifer was extremely knowledgeable and very friendly. I know the service is great too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

by Crosstrek Owner on 10/01/2020

Sales personnel know I was looking for a Crosstrek with a manual transmission, and called me when they got one. As it turns out, my old car broke down on the way to the dealership but they still took it and gave me good value for the trade in. Knowledgeable staff and free car washes for life.. not too bad It did take a while to get the roof crossbars installed but overall a great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car purchase

by Andrew on 09/28/2020

I called Jones to inquire about a car and the best price. They gave me a reasonable one and went to the dealership to have a test drive. I loved it and started the negotiation. After more or less 2 hours I got the car. Jacob and Anthony were very accommodating and pleasant the entire time. It was a smooth and easy process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Recent purchase of Subaru Outback

by Christine on 07/04/2020

The purchase of my new car was a fantastic experience due to my Sales Consultant, Jennifer DelVecchio. Because of some special circumstances I have, finding the right car was challenging. I worked with Jennifer for several months. She is a very patient, caring, understanding and knowledgable person. The Outback is a wonderful car and has many safety features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Subaru forester

by J0000 on 06/22/2020

Clean safety conscience show room Attentive professional employees

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Happy

by Dan on 04/09/2020

We are very happy with our purchase. Jen made it a wonderful experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Forester purchase

by Lee on 03/09/2020

My salesman, David, was knowledgeable and very helpful in making my decision to purchase a Forester.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jones experience

by Great deal and experience on 01/08/2020

This was a great experience. No pressure at all from our salesperson Jen We went in with a well researched price and got it! All of the other people involved in the sale were as low key as Jen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Helpful Sales Associate

by Subaru Impreza on 12/03/2019

Jen was very helpful by showing us the many features of our Subaru Impreza.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Highly recommend on 11/21/2019

Scott M. and Vince G. made our entire experience from the test drives to the purchasing and financing of our new Subaru a painless process. Worked with us the entire time and enjoyed the no pressure shopping. Highly recommend these guys at Jones Bel Air Subaru.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Looking forward to buying cars on-line only

by Buyer be prepared on 10/16/2019

New car (after several appointment re-schedules) had 287 miles (anticipated <50 miles) and despite having made the appointment a week in advance, the odometer disclosure statement was not ready. That was revealed by a very seedy salesman (manager?) who tried to patronize me explaining what a comptroller is in a company and then proceeded to tell me the comptroller location could not be disclosed and they would hand write the odometer disclosure statement. I was then shuffled to another manager who explained the odometer statement was locked in the financial office. ????? I acquiesced after 3 hours of this and drove off feeling very uneasy about the whole deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Subaru

by Chad on 09/20/2019

I worked with Scott who made buying very easy. I purchased the Subaru Legacy for all the standard features, all wheel drive, and fuel economy. So far this car is great for I commute an hour each way to work. Also acts as another set of eyes for me on the road should I need it. Anyway everyone at Jones was helpful and friendly and gave me a great offer the first time instead of constantly going back and forth with a manager. The dealership is very clean, great perks for buying with them, nice waiting area, free coffee, water, apples, and more. Thanks again Scott!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Finance lady killed the deal

by jonandlinz on 04/30/2015

I was looking into getting a 2015 WRX when they came out last spring. Sale's guy John was pretty knowledgeable. After the test drive was I was ready to buy and asked John about the Subaru financing. That's when he lead me to the rude financing lady. 1st: She was playing Solitaire or Free-cell and made it seem like I was inconveniencing her. 2nd: I asked her what was the percent that Subaru was offering on the wrx and she said "There is no special financing". All while still playing her game. I knew there was the 2.9% but i wanted to see if there was a better rate for less months. 3rd: Once she did stop playing her game she told me that only people with really high scores can get financing. I told her look lady, I make 6 figures a year and have a 780 fico score. Just tell me what Subaru is offering. She told me just the 2.9%. At that point I knew I wasn't going to deal with the Jone's sales anymore. Drove to Heritage and bought my wrx from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bel Air Subaru Review

by bwoodman on 02/27/2015

Very welcoming, friendly, and open about their product and service. Easy to work with. Service offerings along with a new vehicle are wonderful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

RobertM

by RobertM2015 on 02/25/2015

I was able to setup an appointment within an hour from the time I called. This was very convenient and helpful for my vehicle situation. When I arrived at Bel Air Subaru the staff welcomed me and provided me with all the information/instruction I needed during my visit. My advisor was Jon LaSand and he explained everything to me as far as what work would be done on my vehicle and the cost of the service. Jon was very professional and friendly as was the entire staff I encountered and saw at Bel Air Subaru. I also like that Bel Air Subaru offers a more customer friendly waiting area with a TV and drinks. I've been to another local dealership to have my vehicle serviced and their waiting area was extremely small, the TV in the waiting area did not work, and drinks/refreshments were not offered/available to any customers. It appears to me that Bel Air Subaru values its' customers and wants to make their visit an enjoyable one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Subaru Forester

by Ratiug52 on 02/04/2015

Adam did a good job of explaning the features and benefits of the Forester. We test drove two cars and were treated well during the experence.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

my experience

by Kendra6107 on 01/31/2015

The staff was very pleasant to work with. They very knowledgeable and efficient which made me feel comfortable making a purchase. My experience was wonderful at bel air subaru.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

