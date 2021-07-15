Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln
Good Ranger 2021, unethical, hidden fees months later
by 07/15/2021on
0/5 stars. based on Ford Ranger 2021 XL June-25-2021 purchase. Two reasons why: I called first and ask for a quote on a Ford Ranger 2021. It was 26k. When I am on the lot--they said it is now 29k because of Covid and supply change. I walked off because I smell B.S. Then 20 mins later when I'm off the lot, they call and agree to 26k. Then they pulled my credit, and I got a 0.9% rate for 48 months payment with 3k down. Then several weeks later, I got a letter from Ford Motor Credit Company stating that they have to add-on additional 545.00 charges for "maintenance plan" that I explicitly said I DO NOT want at the time of signing. Once they have sold you the car, they could car less about customer service. I tried calling and emailing and have not heard back of the mistake. I will have to This dealership have sleeze energy all over it. Avoid at all cost.
Bob Davidson no games great deal
by 07/23/2015on
Sam and Kate were straight forward and honest, they had all the right answers. Thanks Again.
Exceptional Service!
by 06/24/2015on
Ive purchased several vehicles from Bob Davidson Ford since the 1990s and continue to use them as my primary servicing dealership. Bruce Schindler is the one who makes it happen & Tom Reynolds is the guy who can keep you riding safe for the next 200,000 miles or more. My recent repair was seamlessly handled by Dave Lancaster (Service Advisor Extraordinaire) who expedited the replacement of my (1998 Ford Ranger) radiator, and got me back on the road the within 24 hours. The Service was Excellent, the Communication was Exceptional, and the Price was Affordable. Everyone I encountered there was polite, courteous and very helpful. I give them all an A+ and highly recommend Bob Davidson Ford to anyone.
Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln - The Place To Go
by 06/18/2015on
Buying a new car... for most, not that often done... for many, not an eagerly anticipated undertaking. As an "older" individual I have done this a few times and feel qualified to state that Bob Davidson has maintained a level of excellence in making this task not only customer friendly, but a truly pleasant event. Over the years salespeople change and, with longer term purchases such as a vehicle, odds are not in favor of dealing with a "familiar" individual. Personally, over time I have purchased four vehicles from three very different salespeople at Bob Davidson and I will say that all have been exceptionally friendly, courteous and helpful. The stereotypic car salesman has generated more than enough satirical humor over the years, but I can honestly say that I have only encountered real people, willing to provide great service without pressure, always courteous and just downright nice. Andre, with my current purchase, was an absolute pleasure to deal with and represents the finest of the profession. Then, there is the back room!!! After the salesperson you go to the "financial" person to do the paperwork and learn about how much more you can spend on additional "services". Again, I must say that this was a most pleasant experience. I did include some extra service plans, which, after some reflection and review of my service history at home, I realized that I had not chosen the best deal for my particular driving pattern. Stopping in the next day (to pick up the new vehicle), I explained my new found wisdom and desire to make changes. Unbelievably, with the same friendliness and helpfulness, the financial manager cancelled and/or modified these plans to be advantageous to my needs. As this involved a change in contract, requiring a call to Ford Credit for clarification, it was not a simple 1-2-3 process. The focus was, quite frankly, make sure the customer was satisfied! So, Kate, not only helped find the best deal for me, she went that extra step to make sure that I had exactly what I needed at the best price. This type of willingness to meet customer expectations is hard to find today, particularly when extra work is required. After delivery, another individual, Eric, spend a fair amount of time going over the features (particularly the current generation of electronics, voice activated systems and interface gizmos) that continue to advance so rapidly in car design today. A really nice touch, particularly for the older buyer who still is not on Facebook! What a great buying experience. I will also note that the "negotiations" for trade-in value with that mysterious "out-of-sight" individual went pleasantly well also, with agreement quickly reached on a value I found acceptable. I actual met the out-of-sight person when I picked up the vehicle... and he was pleasant also. Finally, a full tank of gas... the perfect finishing touch. Old time values, friendly service, courteous people, a real sense of caring, great value.... Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln seems to have found the perfect combination for running a successful car dealership!
Thanks for helping me find a car I love!
by 06/05/2015on
Thanks Steve Davids and Bruce Schindler for getting me a car I love! Steve I really appreciate your patience with my indecisions! But you know I marry my cars til death do us part, so it's a big commitment to me. I can see keeping this Mustang that long.
The Absolute Best!
by 04/26/2015on
We've bought many vehicles from Bob Davidson Ford. Everyone is always pleasant and helpful. Gene Walsh is our go-to-guy! Whenever I'm there, I'm treated like family. They really know how to make you feel special. If you want a great deal and great experience, this is the place to go.
Awesome service !!
by 04/25/2015on
Drove 3 hrs to get my car they had everything ready to go to get me in my new car. Great service and sales team
Brand New Car
by 03/29/2015on
Worked with Andre Harrison and Natt Fiumara and I could not have had a better experience. Car buying should always be this seamless and simple. Andre knew what I wanted and was able to get me exactly that and Natt made the rest of the process easy. They spent some extra time cleaning the car up for me so they went ahead and got me lunch!!! If you are going to go anywhere to get a car go here!!! Thanks again guys.
Best Car Sales Experience
by 03/24/2015on
My experience with the dealership was fantastic. My wife and I came into dealership for one vehicle in particular. When we entered the place we were greeted with a warm smile from the nice lady in the front. And even though the dealership was very busy and we had to wait, they constantly reminded us that they had not forgotten about us. The sales rep who helped us was very friendly and did not try to pressure us into purchasing a vehicle we did not want. We went to another dealership after leaving Bod Davidson and the experience was totally the opposite. The great customer service and affordable price is what sold us on our vehicle. Keep up the good work guys!!!!
HappyCamper
by 03/20/2015on
Hello my name is Miguel Guzman [Email removed]. I purchased a 2009 Shelby GT500 from Bob Davis Ford. The overall experience was refreshing, from negotiating price, to logistics of shipping vehicle to my door step. I was negotiating with two other Dealers for same vehicle (vapor silver with black stripe) and simply based my decision on my experience with them up to that point. They are upfront, honest, do not overprice vehicles, and delivery great service. When my vehicle was delivered, I immediately noticed the clutch was slipping. When I contacted Blake and Chuck (used Car Managers) they immediately made arrangements with Townsend Ford in Tuscaloosa AL. I dropped my car off, they replaced the clutch, without a penny out of my pocket!! Bod Davis Ford goes above and beyond the Call of Duty, and I highly recommend doing business with them!!
Fast, Friendly Service
by 03/06/2015on
I found the vehicle through a car search website and contacted the salesperson over the phone. We were able to discuss most of the particulars before I even headed to the dealership. They were ready to appraise my trade-in and take a test drive the moment I arrived. Negotiations were quick, amicable, and fair and the finance department was attentive to my needs/circumstances. I would definitely recommend this dealership to others.
Down-to-earth Professionalism
by 03/04/2015on
After being in the market for a luxury crossover vehicle for quite some time, my experience with the friendly and professional staff at Bob Davidson solidified my decision to purchase a Lincoln MKC. General Sales Manager Natt Fiumara and salesperson Andre Harrison went far out of their way during peak hours (weekend and end of month) to ensure that I had all the information available to me about my options. They provided objective advice and recommendations based on my needs and budgetary requirements. Natt took the time to go through a variety of financing options that were suitable for my budget and offered a solution with which I was very comfortable. When it came to accommodating different options on the vehicle itself, he went above and beyond to acquire exactly the vehicle I wanted from another out of state dealership while keeping value in mind. Used car manager Blake Schindler helped maximize my trade-in value to further reduce my monthly payments. Andre was readily available throughout the entire process to answer any questions that I had about the vehicle and prepared me for the trade-in and closing process. This was exactly the low-pressure professionalism that I was seeking in the car buying process. With a focus on customer service and satisfaction, the Bob Davidson team made this an exceptional experience!
Amazing Service
by 03/03/2015on
Everything about my experience was wonderful. My sales rep, Martin Odom was awesome and accommodating. Due to my hectic schedule, Martin offered to come in on his day off to finalize the deal. If you are in the market for a new Ford or Lincoln, I would highly recommend Bob Davidson and urge you to seek the services of Martin Odom. Keep on keepin on!!
No Hassles Just Great Service
by 03/03/2015on
I contacted this dealer on-line on a Saturday afternoon and had a phone call within 15 minutes from Steve Davids, Internet Sales Manager to learn more about what I was interested in. He followed up later that afternoon with a great quote on an in-stock vehicle and followed up with a phone call to discuss. On Saturday night I declined the quote only because it was more vehicle than I was looking for and I expected to hear from Steve on Monday morning. On Sunday, Steve sent me a quote on a vehicle he located at another dealer that was a better match to our criteria. We ended up buying the originally quoted vehicle because we found a way to make the numbers work and quite honestly because of how responsive Steve had been from the beginning, worked for me voluntarily on a Sunday and followed up on Monday as we re-worked the numbers. We made the decision at 11:00 on Monday, showed up at 3:00 and were out the door at 4:30. Thach Chau our salesperson was very thorough in showing us the vehicle and making sure we understood everything. Kate in finance was easy to work with too and all of the numbers were exactly as quoted. One of the best car buying experiences I've had from start to finish.
Most Hassle-free car Buying Experience Ever
by 03/02/2015on
I bought a 2015 Mustang last week and it was the most hassle-free, easiest new car buying experience I've ever had. Everyone, and I mean EVERYONE, at the dealership that was involved in my sale did so competently, customer-friendly, and quickly. I will definitely call them first the next time I am in a market to buy a car!
Great experience
by 03/02/2015on
Unplanned stop at the dealership as we were on our third stop of an expectedly long day. Went in looking at a pre-owned starter car for my son but ended up getting a brand new sparkler. Martin was extremely patient and very knowledgeable about the vehicle (standard features, options, ratings, etc.). He explained all the available rebates - turned out we were better off going with a new one! This dealership appears to make a conscious effort to make customers feel at home - no less than four managers stopped by to meet us to ensure everyone's willingness to assist us. Loan application was quick and painless. Joe walked me through the car's basic operations and tech capabilities and settings. In and out of the dealership with a gem in about three hours.
Felt taken advantage of...
by 01/20/2015on
I contacted the dealership to test drive a car I was highly interested in. I had multiple emails and phone calls from the sales person in this regard. I set up an appointment for Saturday afternoon. Had a call on Friday evening to remind and I called Saturday mid-afternoon to see if I could come in an hour earlier than scheduled. Bottom line, when I got to the dealership they told me the car had been sold the day before. It was a particular used year/make/model and there were no others that I could drive. The dealership was not conveniently located to me and this was a real hassle and big waste of time. Clearly, they thought if I came in, they could talk me into anything.
Great Experience!!
by 10/25/2013on
After speaking to other dealers in the area I came to Bob Davidson and got the Fusion I wanted at a great deal. They didnt play any games like the other dealers tried to. They were straight forward with eveything from start to finish!
Did not call back
by 02/28/2013on
Built an Expedition online, requested a quote. Got a quick callback from Rick. Told him what I would like to pay. He told me that he'd see what's available and get back to me. That was over two weeks ago. I guess that I should stop holding my breath.
Bob Davidson Ford is great
by 11/15/2011on
We have bought over 70 vehicles from this dealership
Shady Service Practices
by 09/07/2009on
Had a Ford Expedition loose ignition in two of the cylinders. Called the Bob Davidson service department, let them know I wanted to take it in for an estimate; they make no mention of fees for estimate. On my service ticket, I manually write not to do any chargeable work without my consent. Service manager calls me up with an estimate, seemed a bit high. I let him know that I would take my truck for now and get back to him; no deal, they said I couldn't take the truck without paying the $120ish fee to diagnose. But that if I got the work done there, they would waive the fee. Ended up having the work done there to avoid paying the unnecessary fee. Didn't fight it, as no one actually said that there was "no" fee. Nonetheless, shady because there was no mention of the fee when they said they would "be glad to look at it". Seems pretty obvious to me that a fee like that is something you should mention to the customer, rather than letting them assume there is no fee. After speaking to another mechanic, the fee is actually a load of crap. Apparently it takes a few minutes to hook up the truck to the diagnostic equipment. In this instance, the fee was my enticement to get the work done there, as otherwise I would have to pay the $120 unnecessarily. That is, charging the fee if you leave, waiving it if you stay, and making no mention of the fee prior to the work appears to be a strategy on there part. Again, I did not specifically ask if there was a fee to give an estimate, I assumed that as in most industries there would be no charge. Work was completed without incident. However, not doing any more business with them. No one lied, but definitely falls into my bucket of shadiness.