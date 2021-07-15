5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Buying a new car... for most, not that often done... for many, not an eagerly anticipated undertaking. As an "older" individual I have done this a few times and feel qualified to state that Bob Davidson has maintained a level of excellence in making this task not only customer friendly, but a truly pleasant event. Over the years salespeople change and, with longer term purchases such as a vehicle, odds are not in favor of dealing with a "familiar" individual. Personally, over time I have purchased four vehicles from three very different salespeople at Bob Davidson and I will say that all have been exceptionally friendly, courteous and helpful. The stereotypic car salesman has generated more than enough satirical humor over the years, but I can honestly say that I have only encountered real people, willing to provide great service without pressure, always courteous and just downright nice. Andre, with my current purchase, was an absolute pleasure to deal with and represents the finest of the profession. Then, there is the back room!!! After the salesperson you go to the "financial" person to do the paperwork and learn about how much more you can spend on additional "services". Again, I must say that this was a most pleasant experience. I did include some extra service plans, which, after some reflection and review of my service history at home, I realized that I had not chosen the best deal for my particular driving pattern. Stopping in the next day (to pick up the new vehicle), I explained my new found wisdom and desire to make changes. Unbelievably, with the same friendliness and helpfulness, the financial manager cancelled and/or modified these plans to be advantageous to my needs. As this involved a change in contract, requiring a call to Ford Credit for clarification, it was not a simple 1-2-3 process. The focus was, quite frankly, make sure the customer was satisfied! So, Kate, not only helped find the best deal for me, she went that extra step to make sure that I had exactly what I needed at the best price. This type of willingness to meet customer expectations is hard to find today, particularly when extra work is required. After delivery, another individual, Eric, spend a fair amount of time going over the features (particularly the current generation of electronics, voice activated systems and interface gizmos) that continue to advance so rapidly in car design today. A really nice touch, particularly for the older buyer who still is not on Facebook! What a great buying experience. I will also note that the "negotiations" for trade-in value with that mysterious "out-of-sight" individual went pleasantly well also, with agreement quickly reached on a value I found acceptable. I actual met the out-of-sight person when I picked up the vehicle... and he was pleasant also. Finally, a full tank of gas... the perfect finishing touch. Old time values, friendly service, courteous people, a real sense of caring, great value.... Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln seems to have found the perfect combination for running a successful car dealership! Read more