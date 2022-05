5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Shadiah Was amazing she made buying my daughter’s 2013 dogde Dart fun and easy. I’ve never been so pleased with purchasing a car in my life. Shadiah Is not only straight forward and honest but she has a wonderful personality that makes you absolutely feel comfortable and like family. She did everything she said she’d do and made the sale happen with no hidden agenda. I have never been so happy to sign paperwork for a car in all the times I’ve purchased a car. As soon as she brought me the final closing papers on the car I was happy with with price and the deal. Shadiah Is amazing not only as a sales person but also as a person she’s not going to let you purchase a car that isn’t right for you at the price you can actually afford and feel right about paying for. My next car will be purchased from her and no one else. She’s not a sales person she’s now a friend and family. My daughter Faith and I absolutely love her and love my daughter’s car we will return to Honda of Slidell to purchase a car from Shadiah and only Shadiah Read more