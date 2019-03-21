5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Shadiah Was amazing she made buying my daughterâs 2013 dogde Dart fun and easy. Iâve never been so pleased with purchasing a car in my life. Shadiah Is not only straight forward and honest but she has a wonderful personality that makes you absolutely feel comfortable and like family. She did everything she said sheâd do and made the sale happen with no hidden agenda. I have never been so happy to sign paperwork for a car in all the times Iâve purchased a car. As soon as she brought me the final closing papers on the car I was happy with with price and the deal. Shadiah Is amazing not only as a sales person but also as a person sheâs not going to let you purchase a car that isnât right for you at the price you can actually afford and feel right about paying for. My next car will be purchased from her and no one else. Sheâs not a sales person sheâs now a friend and family. My daughter Faith and I absolutely love her and love my daughterâs car we will return to Honda of Slidell to purchase a car from Shadiah and only Shadiah Read more