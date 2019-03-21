Customer Reviews of Honda of Slidell
Candice
by 03/21/2019on
Candice was very helpful and informative. She really knows her stuff and was always smiling and cheerful. This is the second car I have bought from Honda of slidell and she even helped me get both the new vehicle and the one I drove there back to my house. Awesome service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experiences
by 03/20/2019on
Have now bought my second car from Honda of slidell and the team is great. Brian helped me on both cars with paperwork and test drives. He knows how to make a person feel welcomed and at ease.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Josh and Jesse were great!
by 03/08/2019on
Both were very nice and helpful! Normally, going to car dealerships is a cat and mouse game, but they didnât play around and got us the numbers we needed. From the time we walked in to even after the car was bought, they have went above and beyond and I would recommend Josh and Jesse to all our friends and family! Thank you again for the awesome job guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a car
by 02/24/2019on
Shadiah Was amazing she made buying my daughterâs 2013 dogde Dart fun and easy. Iâve never been so pleased with purchasing a car in my life. Shadiah Is not only straight forward and honest but she has a wonderful personality that makes you absolutely feel comfortable and like family. She did everything she said sheâd do and made the sale happen with no hidden agenda. I have never been so happy to sign paperwork for a car in all the times Iâve purchased a car. As soon as she brought me the final closing papers on the car I was happy with with price and the deal. Shadiah Is amazing not only as a sales person but also as a person sheâs not going to let you purchase a car that isnât right for you at the price you can actually afford and feel right about paying for. My next car will be purchased from her and no one else. Sheâs not a sales person sheâs now a friend and family. My daughter Faith and I absolutely love her and love my daughterâs car we will return to Honda of Slidell to purchase a car from Shadiah and only Shadiah
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No high pressure
by 02/20/2019on
No stress car buying. My salesman Cedrick was a joy to deal with. No high pressure. He was patient and attentive to what I was looking for. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a fair deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An Awesome Dealer!
by 02/19/2019on
Morgan is an amazing dealer! She was very patient throughout the entire day. I couldn't have asked for a better person to work with throughout this difficult process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda of Slidell has the best prices and great people!
by 02/13/2019on
I just bought the vehicle Iâve been waiting months for after researching and comparing prices. Slidell has the best people. Ask for Shadiah to help you test drive. She makes hi tech look easy. Sales team was very helpful and will work with your budget.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda of Slidell is great
by 02/11/2019on
Shadiah was excellent. Knowledgeable, prompt, and friendly. Low pressure. Honda of Slidell had the absolute best price on the CRV. Highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 02/09/2019on
Honda of Slidell is awesome! Morgan is so bubbly and we enjoy working with her!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST EXPERIENCE EVER!!!
by 02/08/2019on
This was the best experience I've ever had at a dealership! Katrina is such a great person to work with, she helped us find the best car that suited us. I definitely recommend anyone go to Honda of Slidell and see Katrina!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional service beyond words
by 02/08/2019on
My husband and I were in the market for a new car with a third pedal. We searched closer to where we live and the dealerships were not willing to work with us on what we knew we wanted. We had many unforeseen challenges that came up but in the end Josh was our salesman and made the sale and car swap easy as can be. There was no push and shove. We recommend Josh to anyone who is looking to get a vehicle. He helped us in more ways than we could ever ask or hope for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Morgan
by 02/06/2019on
Morgan was very helpful and answered all my questions!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
