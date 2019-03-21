Skip to main content
539 E Main St, Slidell, LA 70461
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Candice

by Mindylynn on 03/21/2019

Candice was very helpful and informative. She really knows her stuff and was always smiling and cheerful. This is the second car I have bought from Honda of slidell and she even helped me get both the new vehicle and the one I drove there back to my house. Awesome service!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experiences

by captj85 on 03/20/2019

Have now bought my second car from Honda of slidell and the team is great. Brian helped me on both cars with paperwork and test drives. He knows how to make a person feel welcomed and at ease.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Josh and Jesse were great!

by ChrisPham84 on 03/08/2019

Both were very nice and helpful! Normally, going to car dealerships is a cat and mouse game, but they didnât play around and got us the numbers we needed. From the time we walked in to even after the car was bought, they have went above and beyond and I would recommend Josh and Jesse to all our friends and family! Thank you again for the awesome job guys.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a car

by monicamwright on 02/24/2019

Shadiah Was amazing she made buying my daughterâs 2013 dogde Dart fun and easy. Iâve never been so pleased with purchasing a car in my life. Shadiah Is not only straight forward and honest but she has a wonderful personality that makes you absolutely feel comfortable and like family. She did everything she said sheâd do and made the sale happen with no hidden agenda. I have never been so happy to sign paperwork for a car in all the times Iâve purchased a car. As soon as she brought me the final closing papers on the car I was happy with with price and the deal. Shadiah Is amazing not only as a sales person but also as a person sheâs not going to let you purchase a car that isnât right for you at the price you can actually afford and feel right about paying for. My next car will be purchased from her and no one else. Sheâs not a sales person sheâs now a friend and family. My daughter Faith and I absolutely love her and love my daughterâs car we will return to Honda of Slidell to purchase a car from Shadiah and only Shadiah

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No high pressure

by tommyg123 on 02/20/2019

No stress car buying. My salesman Cedrick was a joy to deal with. No high pressure. He was patient and attentive to what I was looking for. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a fair deal.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

An Awesome Dealer!

by LarshellGreen on 02/19/2019

Morgan is an amazing dealer! She was very patient throughout the entire day. I couldn't have asked for a better person to work with throughout this difficult process.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda of Slidell has the best prices and great people!

by SuperVan on 02/13/2019

I just bought the vehicle Iâve been waiting months for after researching and comparing prices. Slidell has the best people. Ask for Shadiah to help you test drive. She makes hi tech look easy. Sales team was very helpful and will work with your budget.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda of Slidell is great

by sdsorensen on 02/11/2019

Shadiah was excellent. Knowledgeable, prompt, and friendly. Low pressure. Honda of Slidell had the absolute best price on the CRV. Highly recommended.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by Halhar14 on 02/09/2019

Honda of Slidell is awesome! Morgan is so bubbly and we enjoy working with her!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BEST EXPERIENCE EVER!!!

by CristinaM on 02/08/2019

This was the best experience I've ever had at a dealership! Katrina is such a great person to work with, she helped us find the best car that suited us. I definitely recommend anyone go to Honda of Slidell and see Katrina!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional service beyond words

by Tigersblue on 02/08/2019

My husband and I were in the market for a new car with a third pedal. We searched closer to where we live and the dealerships were not willing to work with us on what we knew we wanted. We had many unforeseen challenges that came up but in the end Josh was our salesman and made the sale and car swap easy as can be. There was no push and shove. We recommend Josh to anyone who is looking to get a vehicle. He helped us in more ways than we could ever ask or hope for.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Morgan

by tonimarie on 02/06/2019

Morgan was very helpful and answered all my questions!

Welcome to Honda of Slidell

Make a Trip to Honda of Slidell For a New or Used Honda

When you visit our Slidell new and used Honda car dealership your satisfaction is our primary concern. If you value low prices and variety of high-quality vehicles, Honda of Slidell is the first and last place you will need to shop for a new or used car by Honda. The team at Honda of Slidell is proud to serve the communities of New Orleans, Covington and Metairie with Honda cars and would like to have the chance to earn your business. We are ready to assist you and can easily be contacted by phone.

Imagine driving a stylish and sporty Honda in Slidell by this afternoon! Honda of Slidell has the inventory to get you on the road and into the perfect vehicle. Our Honda car dealership is stocked with all of the latest models including the new new 2011 Honda Civic, Accord, Pilot, CR-V and CR-Z in Slidell. Get a great deal on a Honda in Slidell by calling or visiting Honda of Slidell in person.

