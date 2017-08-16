Enterprise Car Sales Shreveport
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Shreveport
Bought my car at Enterprise
by 08/16/2017on
So easy. No stress. My former car dealer told me he could never have given me a deal that good. Why would you buy a car anywhere else???
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great car buying experience!
by 02/02/2016on
I highly recommend Enterprise Car Sales in Shreveport, Louisiana. It was the best car buying experience I've ever had. They found the vehicle I wanted, at a great, better than competitive price, helped to find my financing, and made the whole experience easy, hassle free and pleasant. Thank you Chena Johnson for your outstanding service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car buying
by 12/16/2015on
I was very impressed with the entire experience, the salesperson was very thorough with the information I needed. I was able to get the car that I desired and I am very happy with the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
