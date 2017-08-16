Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales Shreveport

1205 Mercedes Benz Dr, Shreveport, LA 71115
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Shreveport

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought my car at Enterprise

by Susie906 on 08/16/2017

So easy. No stress. My former car dealer told me he could never have given me a deal that good. Why would you buy a car anywhere else???

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A great car buying experience!

by Maggie11592 on 02/02/2016

I highly recommend Enterprise Car Sales in Shreveport, Louisiana. It was the best car buying experience I've ever had. They found the vehicle I wanted, at a great, better than competitive price, helped to find my financing, and made the whole experience easy, hassle free and pleasant. Thank you Chena Johnson for your outstanding service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car buying

by Goddess_40 on 12/16/2015

I was very impressed with the entire experience, the salesperson was very thorough with the information I needed. I was able to get the car that I desired and I am very happy with the purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
