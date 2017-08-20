1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a used vehicle from this dealership in March 2016, and the professionalism was subpar at best. I drove 4 hours to this dealership and when I arrived ready to sign paperwork the finance lady, Janette Collins, was at work due to rain, and once she arrived after my salesperson started doing her job she proceeded to get her coffee and take her time getting settled in for the day. I found that to be pure laziness as I'm a paying customer waiting on her to do her job so I can drive 4 hours back home. Fast forward to now, I sold my vehicle I bought from them and need to cancel the extended warranty I bought. Here comes Janette again, after a couple of attempts to get ahold of her she finally responds and is very lazy when she says that she can only fax documents and not scan or email them. I humor this and track down a fax machine that is become outdated technology, and when I submit the documents to her I have to email her two days in a row to get confirmation that she has all that she needs. On top of that when I ask for the update she responds in all caps as if she were annoyed or anger with me, completely unprofessional. Because of her I have no desire to ever do business with this dealership or any that have the name Jim Taylor on them, and I'm active duty military so I will definitely spread the word about their professionalism. Read more