Jim Taylor Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Jim Taylor Ford Lincoln
Great Service
by 08/20/2017on
I was very pleased with my experience at Jim Taylor Ford. William Stockton was very professional, accommodating, and knowledgeable. He made buying a car simple and stress-free. I will definitely recommend others to visit Will at Jim Taylor Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above & Beyond
by 08/17/2017on
Had a wonderful experience buying my car. Had the privilege of working with Will Stockton. He went above and beyond to get me in the car of my dreams. He even went as far as to make sure I had a ride to and from work when I decided to tint my windows. Overall, great experience and I will recommend anyone needing a vehicle to get in touch with Will at Jim Taylor Ford. Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 04/28/2017on
I have been searching for a great used car for quite a while now. Jumped on their website one day and found the car I have been wanting for years! Called and Trey Moore got me in for a test drive that afternoon! Purchased the car the very next day! Trey is a wonderful salesman who got me a great deal! No pressure and wonderful customer service from everyone I encountered! I have had many bad dealings with dealerships but not with this one! I would highly recommend anyone searching for a car to use this dealership and Trey as their salesman!!! LOVE my new car! Couldn't be any happier with the service I received from here!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Drive for Better Service than Here
by 06/24/2016on
I bought a used vehicle from this dealership in March 2016, and the professionalism was subpar at best. I drove 4 hours to this dealership and when I arrived ready to sign paperwork the finance lady, Janette Collins, was at work due to rain, and once she arrived after my salesperson started doing her job she proceeded to get her coffee and take her time getting settled in for the day. I found that to be pure laziness as I'm a paying customer waiting on her to do her job so I can drive 4 hours back home. Fast forward to now, I sold my vehicle I bought from them and need to cancel the extended warranty I bought. Here comes Janette again, after a couple of attempts to get ahold of her she finally responds and is very lazy when she says that she can only fax documents and not scan or email them. I humor this and track down a fax machine that is become outdated technology, and when I submit the documents to her I have to email her two days in a row to get confirmation that she has all that she needs. On top of that when I ask for the update she responds in all caps as if she were annoyed or anger with me, completely unprofessional. Because of her I have no desire to ever do business with this dealership or any that have the name Jim Taylor on them, and I'm active duty military so I will definitely spread the word about their professionalism.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes