Honda of Covington
Customer Reviews of Honda of Covington
Awesome Dealership
by 10/25/2016on
Thanks for a great hassle free experience on the purchase of our new Accord. Entire staff was a pleasure to deal with. Brant T
HORRIBLE HORRIBLE
by 06/18/2016on
Honda of Covington is the place you don't want to go, I just got a used Honda Accord EX-L 2014 with only 14,000 miles, they promised me that they was going to fix a few minor things that are wrong with it, including touching up the bumper paint and reconnecting the back fin. It took two weeks to get it "fixed" but when I did get it back, they painted my front bumper a different color than the rest of my car, also never even touched the back spoiler to try to fix it, the only thing that is holding it on is sticky tack. That isn't even the beginning, then I found that while repainting my car, they somehow put a hole in my back bumper where a huge chunk of paint was missing. I thought Honda was professional until my experience, I don't want anybody else to have the same experience like what I'm going through! I have had the car for three weeks now and all Honda has done is ruined the car even more. I will NEVER buy a car from Honda of Covington again, and I suggest everyone else do the same!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Ryan Ahrens from Honda of Covington
by 07/28/2015on
I went to Honda of Covington to browse their vast amount of Honda Civics only to drive off the lot with one thanks to Ryan Ahrens. Ryan was very knowledgeable about the vehicle and understanding whenever I had a question. Overall, I would definitely recommend this dealership to friends and family.
Honda of Covington/ Ryan Ahrens
by 07/07/2015on
Ryan was very courteous and knowledgeable about the features of the HRV and the different packages. He helped make it easy to decide between the different options and what was best for us. Communication from him was excellent during the process, and he has made himself available if we have any questions in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
stay away from honda of covington
by 06/15/2015on
bought a 2006 nissan xterra not even six months ago and its in the shop getting the transmission rebuilt. they said its my problem now. please stay far away from this dealership.
Honda Of Covington/ Ryan Ahrens
by 05/09/2015on
Ryan and the entire staff are very helpful. This is certainly a no pressure dealership. Ryan is extremely friendly and accommodating. If you want to buy a new or previously owned vehicle this is the place to come and Ryan is the guy to see.
Honda Of Covington/ Ryan Ahrens
by 05/05/2015on
Ryan was great sales representative!!!! Very knowledgeable and fair with negotiating. My wife and I had a great time at Honda of Convington. We will enjoy our CRV for many years to come.
Honda Of Covington/ Ryan Ahrens
by 05/04/2015on
This is our second vehicle purchase from Honda of Covington, and we are just as pleased this time, as we were the first time. Ryan is the most helpful, honest and down to earth salesman we've had anywhere. If you are looking to buy a Honda, and get a fair deal, you definitely want to go to Honda of Covington, and ask for Ryan Ahrens.
15 accord
by 04/18/2015on
We came to the dealership with a 14 Accord in mind and David Nguyen, the salesman, immediately brought it to us and let us test drive the car. The salesman was nice and knowledgeable about the Accord and other Honda cars. We ended up getting the 15 instead of the 14 thanks to Mr. Nguyen's help and advice. I'm glad I made the trip out to this Honda dealership today!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 04/02/2015on
We bought a certified pre-owned 2012 Accord from David Nguyen at Honda of Covington. He was very professional, courteous, and knowledgeable about each car we looked at. Mr. Nguyen was easy to work with, and made the sale a pleasant process, I would highly recommend him and the dealership as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
David Nguyen
by 03/26/2015on
I never thought buying a car could be such a painless, quick and easy process. I was a bit intimidated walking into an auto dealership alone. Let's face it, lots of our parents have programmed us to associate the experience of a car dealership with a root canal. I had the pleasure of working with David Nguyen and Joe Julian. I had a great experience and I am loving my new (used) Honda Pilot.
Be careful when signing the invoice, check all the numbers!
by 10/03/2014on
The salesperson, Colin Morris is [non-permissible content removed]The salesperson, Colin Morris is [non-permissible content removed]! He was very rude and disrespectful during the whole time of the negotiation. He even said, if I did not have money, why I would come to Dealership to purchase a vehicle but instead should be buying a cheap used 3 thousand dollar car. These statements were the techniques he used to make me convince on the price he offered. To make long story short, so we came to an agreement on one price and they changed the price when I was about to sign the invoice.They went up 6% more on the interest. This means 6 thousand dollars more for 60 months.
Review Update- Honda of Covinton
by 08/05/2014on
I posted a Negative Review relating to my Buying Experience with Honda of Covington on 7-24-2014. Since that post, the owner of the Dealership, Laurie M., has made a "Good Faith" effort to turn that experience around. I am happy to say that I will be buying a Gray Honda Pilot from the Dealership today. Her actions prove that she values the reputation of her dealership and is willing to take the necessary steps to turn a bad situation around! Based on her personal commitment, I recommend that you consider this dealership for future purchases!
Covington Honda
by 07/14/2014on
David K. of Honda of Covington did an excellent job of providing the exact car we wanted and at a great price as well as providing us a more than fair trade-in price for our old car. We never once felt pressured and the entire process took about three hours including the test drive and financing process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda of Covington - David K.
by 07/12/2014on
Outstanding Customer Sales Experience with David K. and Cole H. at Honda of Covington.
Thanks Daniel G.!!
by 02/25/2014on
Good sales staff, never felt the sales pressure. Daniel was truely helpful through the entire process and made it as easy on me as he could. When I needed a second key from the original owner, he was persisent in running it down. When I requested a few cosmetic remedies after the sale, he made good on his promise. I would defenately come back should I need another car in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT JOB!
by 01/03/2014on
I had researched the Honda Accord for several months before deciding to trade in my car. When I got to the dealership I was introduced to Cole H., who found the exact vehicle I described to him on the first shot. Cole is very knowledgeable in all aspects of the vehicle. During and after the test drive, Cole thoroughly described each feature of Accord, including the safety features under the hood. He guided me through all phases of the purchasing process from appraising my trade-in to the final detailing of my new car. After the close of the deal, Cole took the time to thoroughly familiarize me with the Honda Accord and all its bells and whistles. He helped me select appropriate vehicle settings; set up my hands-free phone functions; walked me through the features of the audio system; and ensured that I was comfortable with all aspects of the brand new Honda Accord EX-L Sedan I purchased before I left the lot. It was a pleasure to do business with Cole. His knowledge and personal attention made this an overall great experience. I have had my car for a few weeks and Cole has contacted me several times to follow up and check on my Honda driving experience -even after the deal. That is a rarity! Thanks Cole!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 12/23/2013on
My family has purchased 2 vehicles from Honda of Covington in the last 2 yrs. It was a very easy process due to the help we received from our salesman, Jerry M. Jerry was extremely knowledgeable, but he also went above and beyond our expectations in helping us through the entire purchase process. Even better, Jerry has been tremendously responsive after the purchase whenever we have a question. Made the process of buying vehicles easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
AWESOME EXPRIENCE
by 12/19/2013on
I have bought 3 cars from Daniel G. at Honda of Covington. Wonderful salesman. Daniel goes out of his way to help. Also, Tommy B. assisted Daniel with my last car and he was wonderful also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Over and Beyond!
by 12/19/2013on
I had the best buying experience with Honda of Covington mainly because of Daniel G., my sales person. He did an amazing job. I send all my clients to him!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales person of the year Daniel G.
by 12/19/2013on
Have to say had the best expierence at Honda of Covington due laregly to the help of Daniel g. He went above an beyond what I had expected from him. Would def do business again here in the future as long as he's working their!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable