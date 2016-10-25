5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had researched the Honda Accord for several months before deciding to trade in my car. When I got to the dealership I was introduced to Cole H., who found the exact vehicle I described to him on the first shot. Cole is very knowledgeable in all aspects of the vehicle. During and after the test drive, Cole thoroughly described each feature of Accord, including the safety features under the hood. He guided me through all phases of the purchasing process from appraising my trade-in to the final detailing of my new car. After the close of the deal, Cole took the time to thoroughly familiarize me with the Honda Accord and all its bells and whistles. He helped me select appropriate vehicle settings; set up my hands-free phone functions; walked me through the features of the audio system; and ensured that I was comfortable with all aspects of the brand new Honda Accord EX-L Sedan I purchased before I left the lot. It was a pleasure to do business with Cole. His knowledge and personal attention made this an overall great experience. I have had my car for a few weeks and Cole has contacted me several times to follow up and check on my Honda driving experience -even after the deal. That is a rarity! Thanks Cole! Read more