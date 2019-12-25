Hollingsworth Richards Ford
Customer Reviews of Hollingsworth Richards Ford
Dub
by 12/25/2019on
I bought my 6th F250 from Hollingsworth Richards Ford and got the same friendly courteous sales attitude when I walked in the door.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mrs Michele Lamar
by 12/16/2019on
This is our third Explorer with Hollingsworth Richards Ford. There’s a reason we continue our relationship with you and that’s the people. It’s an enjoyable experience dealing with Marlin Green as well as Wes in finance. This time we did a Lease instead of a straight purchase. Thank you to all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Keith Pugh
by 10/29/2019on
Good buying experience. Fair price, would have saved about $500 if I drove to Autonation in Mobile. Not worth the hassle of driving 6 hours round trip and having to take documents from Autonation to the DMV
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Keith Mattingly
by 09/25/2019on
My sales person was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy a new car
by 08/05/2019on
Great customer service and made everything super easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hollingsworth Ford
by 06/14/2019on
Great customer service. My sales rep Tanya was awesome. The whole purchase process was smooth with no pressure or hassles. Love my new truck. Would definitely recommend Hollingsworth Ford to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joseph DePaula
by 02/12/2019on
I am very happy with my new Edge! My salesman, Marlin Glenn, was extremely knowledgeable and professional. He went above and beyond, taking his time to answer all of my questions and showing me how to use all the different functions of my Edge. I highly recommend Hollingsworth-Richards Ford to anyone in the market for a car, truck or SUV!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2019 mustang gt
by 12/20/2018on
Had a great experience at this dealership. Got the car I want at a great price. Staff was very friendly and had a good time while there. Highly recommend check out this place.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truck
by 12/14/2018on
Good price on King Ranch F250
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of new vehicle
by 11/23/2018on
My salesman, Quinn Batiste was extremely professional and very helpful. I told him that I wanted to get the process done as quickly as possible. In the past when buying new vehicles, it would take 4-6 hours. Quinn had me in and out of there in less than two hours. It was a pleasure dealing with him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150
by 08/06/2018on
Very easy to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 F150
by 05/22/2018on
I had a great experience at Hollingsworth Richards Ford. Lots to choose from and great help from my sales consulatant Matt Orefice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 05/09/2018on
Quinn has sold us all the new cars we buy. He is an expert in making the experience easy, comfortable and fast. This made the 7th vehicle Quinn has sold us. He makes the trip worth the time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Family
by 08/28/2017on
I have been coming here for years. I have bought my last 5 vehicles including one for my mother with Quinn Batiste at Hollingsworth Richards Ford. Could not ask for better people to buy a vehicle from. Quinn picked me up after my home and vehicles were flooded last year, plus he helped my mother when she was looking for a deal on a work vehicle. They earned my loyalty at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience and transaction
by 08/23/2017on
Bought a brand new truck. Ask them to get a spray in bed liner put in so I could pick it up when I got off work. Truck was ready waiting for me with a full tank of gas.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F350 Order Purchase
by 07/15/2017on
They gave me a great price with no haggling. What more could you ask for. The online response could be better but in person was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 06/30/2017on
My experience with James Davis the third the sales person that was very great and recommend him to any of my clients friends that would like that was like to buy a vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used Car Purchase
by 04/23/2017on
Valerie was extremely helpful and knowledgeable when helping us with our Ford F-250 purchase. She immediately greeted us with a smile, and was very patient though all of my many questions about the vehicle. She did an outstanding job and we are pleased with our purchase. Thanks for everything Valerie - anyone who is looking to purchase a car we will definitely send them your way!
A Happy Customer
by 12/10/2015on
I have been looking for a specific 2015 F 150 XLT model ford. I was about ready to give up until I went to Hollingsworth Richards Ford. They did not have the truck on the lot but once they understood what I was looking for they took my search to another level. The Sales Manager and our Sales Person DeMarcus Ledet found the truck, arranged to have it delivered and arranged to have the accessories installed. What a great experience, What other dealers told me to believe was becoming impossible Hollingsworth made seem simple and easy. I highly recommend this Dealer ship, they go the extra distance for the customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Pleased
by 10/08/2009on
My husband and I came in after speaking with internet manager who was very respectful and very informative. They were the only ford dealer to contact us promptly and with the answers to all our questions. The sales process was easy and we were treated with first class service. It is a no brainer we will be back and I highly recommend checking the guys out.
Ultimate Frustration
by 02/05/2009on
We wanted to purchase a 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV. When I finally got the call from the Finance Manager about our auto loan, I was told that this off-the-wall finance company was our only option. Low and behold - The mileage on the vehicle was too high for us to use the 2 banks that we usually do business with, which would not even consider a loan on this vehicle because the mileage was over 70,000 miles. Then to add insult to injury he told me "they were doing us a favor" just agreeing to carry the loan. I think that they are really taking advantage of people. When they know the mileage is to high for traditional financing they need to inform buyers of that fact when they inquire about these vehicles. And in my opinion they need to be more resonable in their pricing of these vehicles that can only be financed thru Alternative Lenders! It is an insult to the average american car buyer to fall in love with a vehicle that is over priced with high mileage, and suffer the disappointment of outragous "did you a favor" finance companies. We all know these dealerships make a fortune -- but there is no reason to try to rip-off the average middle-class car buyer!