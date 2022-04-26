Skip to main content
Tom Gill Chevrolet

7830 Commerce Dr, Florence, KY 41042
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tom Gill Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(111)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
111 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Steve Virostko

by Steve Virostko on 04/26/2022

Chris Hensley was our sales rep. He was very knowledgeable and took the time to make sure we were comfortable. The whole experience was delightful. I will recommend Chris to all my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New tralblazer

by Howardw on 03/09/2021

Experience buying a car here was stress free and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Rick_S on 04/04/2019

Chris Roderick was an experienced and knowledgeable sales person. I have purchased numerous cars from Chris in the past and he always makes the buying experience very enjoyable. Couldn't be happier with our 2019 Trax All Wheel Drive LT. If you don't know about the Chevy Trax by now, you will hear about it soon. It's one heck of a car! Go see Chris!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

OUTSTANDING DEALERSHIP

by Marobertsky on 06/20/2017

Outstanding dealership came through with everything they originally promised. Fast friendly. Actually made my car experience a pleasant one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Never Come Here

by portisja on 03/10/2017

I would never recommend Tom Gill to anyone. Where to start? I had to deal with over a dozen different people just to complete the process of buying a car. Almost none of them were competent and none of them apparently ever communicated with each other. Okay, so you go in, tell them what you want and they walk you through this presentation where they repeatedly tell you several themes. Among those themes, "this isn't a dealership where you have to negotiate" and "we take the stress and pressure out of car buying." Remember these themes, because they'll become important later. So I speak with my salesman (by the way, super nice guy, his name was Todd Weber) and eventually we settle on the kind of car I'm looking for. He pulls a car up, we do a test drive and so far everything is going swimmingly. We go back inside and we start talking about prices. My (used) car was priced at around $8.8k. I said that was more than I thought it was worth and I think $8.2k is a fair price. (Remember when they said negotiating wasn't part of their process?) Anyway, this was the first point when other people had to get involved. My salesperson had no authority to negotiate so we had to bring in a sales manager. And this woman was a piece of work. She starts berating me: (1)"Well the best I can do is $8.5k." (2)"You're being ridiculous, this is already a good deal." (3)"I can't believe you're getting hung up on a few hundred dollars." (4) "Well this deal is only good for today so you'll have to take it now or lose it." (Remember when they said they take the stress and pressure our of car buying?) Anyway, after I got up to walk to the door she finally acquiesced and gave it to me for the fair $8.2k price. So now we're talking about financing and this is where they bring in two other people to try and pressure me into making a bad deal. FYI: car rates are ridiculously low rate now, don't finance a car at over 2.5% even with bad credit. They wanted me to sign a deal for 10.2%. Again I went to walk and they pleaded and lied. (1)"Rates actually aren't that good right now." (2) "We can't control the rates, it's on the bank." Eventually as I walked out the door they said they would talk to their bosses (great, more people involved) and see what they could do. The next day I get a call back and low and behold "the bank" suddenly decided to give me a better rate and they were willing to close the deal. Great, I left work and drove to Florence (again) to trade in my old car and drive away with my new one. This visit was relatively pain-free, with the exception of when I was signing my paperwork. The guy (Mark Miller, I think) was giving me quick and fast descriptions of the documents I was supposedly signing. I don't know if he didn't expect me to read them or what but he was blatantly lying. The documents did not say at all what he purported them to be. When I called him out on the lies his excuse was, "oh well I'm new and this is just what they told me to say." Either way, not really the type of place I want to do business with. Eventually the papers get signed (after I add some clauses of my own and subtract some of their more egregious contractual clauses). The next day Im driving my car to work, been off the lot for less than 12 hours, and a warning light comes on. My tire pressure monitor was going off. I called the dealership, and got a litany of excuses. (1) Oh, its the weather. (2) You probably hit a big bump. etc. I know how these tire pressure monitors work, after a few years they start to get finicky. You can reset them and the warning light goes away for a while but then comes back a few days later. Instead of replacing the faulty monitor they just reset it to sell it to me. Fantastic. So I go back to Florence (third time) and wait for my car to be fixed. Greg Hayes (yet, another person) assures me that it was just the weather and theyll go and reset it. I wait for two hours. Greg Hayes comes back and tells me they cant reset it and they dont have anybody in the building who knows how to replace it. What? Youre a dealership with an allegedly fully functioning service center. Anyway Greg tells me to come back on a weekday and get it fixed. This was already my third time driving out to Florence to try and get a car, so I tried to explain to Greg was this was an unacceptable resolution. Greg agrees that it would be a hassle and promises that somebody will come pick my car up from me on Monday and take it to the dealership to get it fixed and drive it back. I agree as this solves my problems and Greg promises hell call on Monday to arrange everything. Monday comes and nobody calls. Eventually I call them and I am told they cant do it Monday. They need to order parts first, theyll call me when they have the parts. Wednesday comes and I still havent heard from them. At this point Greg tells me they cant come pick it up (apparently lying is second nature to Tom Gill employees) but if I drop it off, they can give me a rental. So the next morning I go to drop my car off (fourth time in Florence) and I have to meet with two new people. The service manager and some service assistant. They eventually get me going on my way with a rental. Car gets fixed. I drop the rental off and pick up my car (fifth time in Florence). This time I ask Todd Weber where the second set of keys to my car are. He tells me there isnt a second set. So I go home. Several days later Todd calls me. Turns out there was a second set and he tells me I can come pick them up. Uh, no. I wasnt going to drive out to Florence for a sixth time because he lied to me the last time I was there. He can mail them. Todd agrees to mail them. Fast forward another week, I get a letter from Jane from titles. Inside the letter is a copy of my registration with a note that says, if the license plate on this registration isnt on your car, please call me. Well considering I still had temp tags because the dealership hadnt given me plates yet, I called Jane. She told me she would do some digging and get back to me. Apparently the dealership doesnt have these plates either. So she literally picked a random plate number, registered my car with that number, and then cannot find any plates to match it. So the entire registration has to be redone. At this point I called Todd Weber and asked for another temp tag because mine were about to expire and Jane has to redo the title she screwed up. While I have him on the phone I ask him about the keys he supposedly mailed. He tells me he never mailed the keys and I should wait on my new plate. I again explain how Jane screwed up because apparently nobody there talks to each other. He then tells me to come pick up new tags. I tell him Im not driving out to Florence for a sixth time because Tom Gill cant get their stuff together. He then tells me he will get around to mailing my new temp tags next week. My tags expire next week, given Todds track record, Im not optimistic. And heres the point where Im writing this. The saga of getting my car still isnt over but its already way too long and way too full of the failures of Tom Gill Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by onejarofclay on 12/29/2016

Adam did a great job of helping us find the vehicle that fit our needs while still meeting our price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Felicia Ellis

by Mingalls78 on 12/08/2016

Thought I got a great deal and the advertised four free tires with every vehicle surprised me to be included in a lease this made me stay vs going back to GMC.....well full disclosure was not given nor made aware that all and every service had to be done at the dealer to qualify. Rudely told today it was the first line of the contract. Especially as a sales manager myself you need to let your customers know of details and fine print of contracts. Shame on me for not reading but I will never buy another nor use their body shop or service center. Bye Felicia.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tom Gill Chevrolet

by rebeccajo891 on 07/27/2016

The quality and service provided by Tom Gill was absolutely outstanding. Our sales rep, Jennifer Newton, was phenomenal! Definitely will be a repeat customer, and will be sending anyone else I know who needs a new car to Tom Gill

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great from the start!

by Drpnky9 on 05/12/2016

From day one, I knew I've made the right choice by going to Tom Gill!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Tom Gill team!

by krugers_1 on 09/02/2015

Just immigrated from South Africa a week ago. Tom Gill took service, delivery and expertise to a new level. Will definitely be back!! You guys were and are awesome!! Many thanks, The Krugers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tom Gill

by sstone05 on 06/01/2015

The Tom Gill team was great. They were really helpful and understanding. Everything I needed to get done was done without a problem. Rex did a great job and making sure my issue was taken care of and getting me a car to get to work while mine was being serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

GM recalls

by HelenJoyce6335 on 05/31/2015

I have no problems with Tom Gill Chev. I do have a problem with GM Chev on recalls. Why did it take so long to fix my recalls on my 2005 Covalt????????????

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

3/28/2015

by Timothy622 on 05/29/2015

Very informative and friendly. Tony is always the guy I deal with and I would not have it any other way. Keep up the good work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience

by 1_johnwayne on 05/28/2015

Leann was very helpful, patient while we shopped and very noligable about the vehicle we purchased. The haggle free environment was great and that made our purchase stress free. Thank you for providing an enjoyable truck buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service satisfaction

by garygolfer on 05/22/2015

Service was performed promptly. Service personnel also performed a recall work while my car was in for regular service. Appreciate that. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New customer

by GasSaver2015 on 05/19/2015

The sales experience was exceptional. Finance was easy to work with. Feedback: if the 100k warranty is so good, the extended warranties ... The jump in monthly payments was uncomfortable. If given the opportunity again, I would decline. Fyi: the gas range using gas only is about 250. It's a 9 gallon tank. A 12 hour charge is 33 miles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good_Job_Guys

by KellyPhillips on 05/16/2015

I like The Early Bird Drop Box. I fill out the envelope and put my keys in. You guys call me the next morning and my Spark was ready. Love it. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Feeling Groovy !

by Carly0592 on 05/07/2015

Love, love, love the new no haggle pricing. I hate negotiations....Doug was very respectful and Felicia is outstanding. Just an all over great place to buy a Chevy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pam's Review

by 2007_impala on 05/06/2015

Staff is very professional and explains what needs to be done very well. I have never had a problem with anyone at Tom Gill. The Service Department is great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tom Gill Chevrolet

by 1alan on 05/04/2015

We were met by Chaz, who patiently walked us through the process looking at several cars before we decided what we wanted. Ms. Ellis talked us through financing. All this was done with no pressure to purchase. This is our second auto purchase at Tom Gill. A pleasant experience. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2 free sets of tires with purchase

by LTZ71 on 05/03/2015

I found a truck that I wanted at an out of town dealership, but they found one that I liked better at yet another dealer, and made the whole buying process so easy, I was very pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
