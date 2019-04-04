Excellent Customer Service
04/04/2019
Chris Roderick was an experienced and knowledgeable sales person. I have purchased numerous cars from Chris in the past and he always makes the buying experience very enjoyable. Couldn't be happier with our 2019 Trax All Wheel Drive LT. If you don't know about the Chevy Trax by now, you will hear about it soon. It's one heck of a car! Go see Chris!
04/04/2019
OUTSTANDING DEALERSHIP
06/20/2017
Outstanding dealership came through with everything they originally promised. Fast friendly. Actually made my car experience a pleasant one.
Never Come Here
03/10/2017
I would never recommend Tom Gill to anyone. Where to start? I had to deal with over a dozen different people just to complete the process of buying a car. Almost none of them were competent and none of them apparently ever communicated with each other. Okay, so you go in, tell them what you want and they walk you through this presentation where they repeatedly tell you several themes. Among those themes, "this isn't a dealership where you have to negotiate" and "we take the stress and pressure out of car buying." Remember these themes, because they'll become important later. So I speak with my salesman (by the way, super nice guy, his name was Todd Weber) and eventually we settle on the kind of car I'm looking for. He pulls a car up, we do a test drive and so far everything is going swimmingly. We go back inside and we start talking about prices. My (used) car was priced at around $8.8k. I said that was more than I thought it was worth and I think $8.2k is a fair price. (Remember when they said negotiating wasn't part of their process?) Anyway, this was the first point when other people had to get involved. My salesperson had no authority to negotiate so we had to bring in a sales manager. And this woman was a piece of work. She starts berating me: (1)"Well the best I can do is $8.5k." (2)"You're being ridiculous, this is already a good deal." (3)"I can't believe you're getting hung up on a few hundred dollars." (4) "Well this deal is only good for today so you'll have to take it now or lose it." (Remember when they said they take the stress and pressure our of car buying?) Anyway, after I got up to walk to the door she finally acquiesced and gave it to me for the fair $8.2k price. So now we're talking about financing and this is where they bring in two other people to try and pressure me into making a bad deal. FYI: car rates are ridiculously low rate now, don't finance a car at over 2.5% even with bad credit. They wanted me to sign a deal for 10.2%. Again I went to walk and they pleaded and lied. (1)"Rates actually aren't that good right now." (2) "We can't control the rates, it's on the bank." Eventually as I walked out the door they said they would talk to their bosses (great, more people involved) and see what they could do. The next day I get a call back and low and behold "the bank" suddenly decided to give me a better rate and they were willing to close the deal. Great, I left work and drove to Florence (again) to trade in my old car and drive away with my new one. This visit was relatively pain-free, with the exception of when I was signing my paperwork. The guy (Mark Miller, I think) was giving me quick and fast descriptions of the documents I was supposedly signing. I don't know if he didn't expect me to read them or what but he was blatantly lying. The documents did not say at all what he purported them to be. When I called him out on the lies his excuse was, "oh well I'm new and this is just what they told me to say." Either way, not really the type of place I want to do business with. Eventually the papers get signed (after I add some clauses of my own and subtract some of their more egregious contractual clauses). The next day Im driving my car to work, been off the lot for less than 12 hours, and a warning light comes on. My tire pressure monitor was going off. I called the dealership, and got a litany of excuses. (1) Oh, its the weather. (2) You probably hit a big bump. etc. I know how these tire pressure monitors work, after a few years they start to get finicky. You can reset them and the warning light goes away for a while but then comes back a few days later. Instead of replacing the faulty monitor they just reset it to sell it to me. Fantastic. So I go back to Florence (third time) and wait for my car to be fixed. Greg Hayes (yet, another person) assures me that it was just the weather and theyll go and reset it. I wait for two hours. Greg Hayes comes back and tells me they cant reset it and they dont have anybody in the building who knows how to replace it. What? Youre a dealership with an allegedly fully functioning service center. Anyway Greg tells me to come back on a weekday and get it fixed. This was already my third time driving out to Florence to try and get a car, so I tried to explain to Greg was this was an unacceptable resolution. Greg agrees that it would be a hassle and promises that somebody will come pick my car up from me on Monday and take it to the dealership to get it fixed and drive it back. I agree as this solves my problems and Greg promises hell call on Monday to arrange everything. Monday comes and nobody calls. Eventually I call them and I am told they cant do it Monday. They need to order parts first, theyll call me when they have the parts. Wednesday comes and I still havent heard from them. At this point Greg tells me they cant come pick it up (apparently lying is second nature to Tom Gill employees) but if I drop it off, they can give me a rental. So the next morning I go to drop my car off (fourth time in Florence) and I have to meet with two new people. The service manager and some service assistant. They eventually get me going on my way with a rental. Car gets fixed. I drop the rental off and pick up my car (fifth time in Florence). This time I ask Todd Weber where the second set of keys to my car are. He tells me there isnt a second set. So I go home. Several days later Todd calls me. Turns out there was a second set and he tells me I can come pick them up. Uh, no. I wasnt going to drive out to Florence for a sixth time because he lied to me the last time I was there. He can mail them. Todd agrees to mail them. Fast forward another week, I get a letter from Jane from titles. Inside the letter is a copy of my registration with a note that says, if the license plate on this registration isnt on your car, please call me. Well considering I still had temp tags because the dealership hadnt given me plates yet, I called Jane. She told me she would do some digging and get back to me. Apparently the dealership doesnt have these plates either. So she literally picked a random plate number, registered my car with that number, and then cannot find any plates to match it. So the entire registration has to be redone. At this point I called Todd Weber and asked for another temp tag because mine were about to expire and Jane has to redo the title she screwed up. While I have him on the phone I ask him about the keys he supposedly mailed. He tells me he never mailed the keys and I should wait on my new plate. I again explain how Jane screwed up because apparently nobody there talks to each other. He then tells me to come pick up new tags. I tell him Im not driving out to Florence for a sixth time because Tom Gill cant get their stuff together. He then tells me he will get around to mailing my new temp tags next week. My tags expire next week, given Todds track record, Im not optimistic. And heres the point where Im writing this. The saga of getting my car still isnt over but its already way too long and way too full of the failures of Tom Gill Chevrolet.
Great experience
12/29/2016
Adam did a great job of helping us find the vehicle that fit our needs while still meeting our price.
Felicia Ellis
12/08/2016
Thought I got a great deal and the advertised four free tires with every vehicle surprised me to be included in a lease this made me stay vs going back to GMC.....well full disclosure was not given nor made aware that all and every service had to be done at the dealer to qualify. Rudely told today it was the first line of the contract. Especially as a sales manager myself you need to let your customers know of details and fine print of contracts. Shame on me for not reading but I will never buy another nor use their body shop or service center. Bye Felicia.
Tom Gill Chevrolet
07/27/2016
The quality and service provided by Tom Gill was absolutely outstanding. Our sales rep, Jennifer Newton, was phenomenal! Definitely will be a repeat customer, and will be sending anyone else I know who needs a new car to Tom Gill
Great from the start!
05/12/2016
From day one, I knew I've made the right choice by going to Tom Gill!
Awesome Tom Gill team!
09/02/2015
Just immigrated from South Africa a week ago. Tom Gill took service, delivery and expertise to a new level. Will definitely be back!! You guys were and are awesome!! Many thanks, The Krugers.
Tom Gill
06/01/2015
The Tom Gill team was great. They were really helpful and understanding. Everything I needed to get done was done without a problem. Rex did a great job and making sure my issue was taken care of and getting me a car to get to work while mine was being serviced.
GM recalls
05/31/2015
I have no problems with Tom Gill Chev. I do have a problem with GM Chev on recalls. Why did it take so long to fix my recalls on my 2005 Covalt????????????
3/28/2015
05/29/2015
Very informative and friendly. Tony is always the guy I deal with and I would not have it any other way. Keep up the good work.
Awesome experience
05/28/2015
Leann was very helpful, patient while we shopped and very noligable about the vehicle we purchased. The haggle free environment was great and that made our purchase stress free. Thank you for providing an enjoyable truck buying experience.
service satisfaction
05/22/2015
Service was performed promptly. Service personnel also performed a recall work while my car was in for regular service. Appreciate that. Thank you.
New customer
05/19/2015
The sales experience was exceptional. Finance was easy to work with. Feedback: if the 100k warranty is so good, the extended warranties ... The jump in monthly payments was uncomfortable. If given the opportunity again, I would decline. Fyi: the gas range using gas only is about 250. It's a 9 gallon tank. A 12 hour charge is 33 miles.
Good_Job_Guys
05/16/2015
I like The Early Bird Drop Box. I fill out the envelope and put my keys in. You guys call me the next morning and my Spark was ready. Love it. Thank you
Feeling Groovy !
05/07/2015
Love, love, love the new no haggle pricing. I hate negotiations....Doug was very respectful and Felicia is outstanding. Just an all over great place to buy a Chevy.
Pam's Review
05/06/2015
Staff is very professional and explains what needs to be done very well. I have never had a problem with anyone at Tom Gill. The Service Department is great.
Tom Gill Chevrolet
05/04/2015
We were met by Chaz, who patiently walked us through the process looking at several cars before we decided what we wanted. Ms. Ellis talked us through financing. All this was done with no pressure to purchase. This is our second auto purchase at Tom Gill. A pleasant experience. Thank you.
2 free sets of tires with purchase
05/03/2015
I found a truck that I wanted at an out of town dealership, but they found one that I liked better at yet another dealer, and made the whole buying process so easy, I was very pleased.
Tom Gill Chev has a great service department
05/02/2015
Tony took really good care of me, he fixed my car and made sure I had a loaner that day so I could still get to work to do my job.
Top Notch - These Guys Know How To Do Business
04/30/2015
I could not have asked for a better experience. From the moment I got there, the staff treated me very well - friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, accommodating. The sales process was smooth. I am very happy with my new car. A+++++ for Tom Gill Chevrolet!!!