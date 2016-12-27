1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

TL;dr: Their sales service system has no respect for other peoples times, and it seems they play games with customers. I worked on emailing back and forth with a sales guy, Chad Ware, for quite some time, deciding out of 5 dealerships to go with this one. Big mistake. I had already decided on a car  all I had to do was test drive and sign. Andy Mohr literally had to do minimal work and give a base amount of respect any paying customer deserves. I went in, gave the receptionist 2 names of people who could help  Chad Ware had someone waiting for him. So we waited for the second person. After 15-20 mins, we asked the receptionist to try her again. She realized after 20 mins of wasting our time, that the person had the day off. So she called Chad. After another 10-15 mins, we ask the receptionist again, and it took her 5 minutes to realize Chad was right there. Chad was sitting at the couches next to us with another customer, waiting on her to do something, meanwhile doing something on his phone. So, Chad asks us a few questions and then goes to get the car for a test drive. After 30 minutes, he came in, laughed, and said I couldnt find the car!...can you believe that? I couldnt find the car!. Instead of utilizing a car alarm button to locate the car (or better yet having it ready since wed told him wed be there that day), he wasted 1 hour of our time (I had 3 other people with me)!!! We complained, and with a bland reception of Chad and the receptionist looking around like they didnt understand what to do because it clearly wasnt a problem for them that they wasted our time, we left. The same night, we went to another dealership, met people who warmly attended to us right away, and within 1 hour, I had test-driven and bought my new car. Your loss, Andy Mohr. Read more