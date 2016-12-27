Andy Mohr Ford
Customer Reviews of Andy Mohr Ford
Not worth your time: shrewd salesmen and an overall lazy, unhelpful staff
by 12/27/2016on
TL;dr: Their sales service system has no respect for other peoples times, and it seems they play games with customers. I worked on emailing back and forth with a sales guy, Chad Ware, for quite some time, deciding out of 5 dealerships to go with this one. Big mistake. I had already decided on a car all I had to do was test drive and sign. Andy Mohr literally had to do minimal work and give a base amount of respect any paying customer deserves. I went in, gave the receptionist 2 names of people who could help Chad Ware had someone waiting for him. So we waited for the second person. After 15-20 mins, we asked the receptionist to try her again. She realized after 20 mins of wasting our time, that the person had the day off. So she called Chad. After another 10-15 mins, we ask the receptionist again, and it took her 5 minutes to realize Chad was right there. Chad was sitting at the couches next to us with another customer, waiting on her to do something, meanwhile doing something on his phone. So, Chad asks us a few questions and then goes to get the car for a test drive. After 30 minutes, he came in, laughed, and said I couldnt find the car!...can you believe that? I couldnt find the car!. Instead of utilizing a car alarm button to locate the car (or better yet having it ready since wed told him wed be there that day), he wasted 1 hour of our time (I had 3 other people with me)!!! We complained, and with a bland reception of Chad and the receptionist looking around like they didnt understand what to do because it clearly wasnt a problem for them that they wasted our time, we left. The same night, we went to another dealership, met people who warmly attended to us right away, and within 1 hour, I had test-driven and bought my new car. Your loss, Andy Mohr.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buyer Beware
by 09/28/2016on
We purchased a used vehicle. Andy Mohr Ford did not fix anything we were told they would fix for us at purchase. If you don't get it in writing they will claim it was an As-Is deal and not their problem, I didn't buy a warranty. The BBB woudn't even help us out. The salesman was all in, telling us they would get a tire pressure sensor and the air conditioning fixed for us, when we were purchasing. They didn't fix either and claim the vehicle was sold As-Is. Beware of what you think you are purchasing from them...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
What's To Like?
by 08/18/2016on
If youre in the market for a new car and you like dealing with people who ignore your requests, and you like to be accused of things that you didnt do, and if you enjoy the people showing you the features of your car, like the windshield wipers, to run them without the water spray (it can scratch the glass among other things), and if you like to be given documents to sign that have been crossed out, and incorrectly filled out, like omitting a number from your VIN, and if you like being misled, or not receiving an item ordered for you, then Andy Mohr Ford is the place you should go for your new car.
Warranty
by 08/17/2016on
Rating is actually -1 star. I bought cars from Andy for years. My third car A chevy cobalt they fought with me over every warranty issue trying to find any reason not to honor it. My second was a F-150 which started to rust on the front bumper before 36,000 miles. They told me it was due to rock chips which were concentrated to only the bumper, no where else. Overtime I would bring it up they just wanted to sell me another vehicle. They are not the guys who stand behind their product. My first was a used f-150 with a problem that it had when I bought it. I told them I noticed it and they said bring it back for service and we will fix it. After I came back they apparently had forgotten what they had said. I had finally learned my lesson. They are all about sales. They care nothing about you as a customer. Its pot luck, just hope you do not have any problems.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Nightmare of a used car
by 05/26/2016on
Boyfriend bought a used 2007 Chevy Cobalt. One month after buying the brakes needed to be replaced, after three months the battery was having issues and had to replace as it had gotten so low that it actually froze over in November; battery issues again in March and found out it's because of the "GPS" locator the bank had them install and it was drawing power when the car was off. Andy Mohr claimed they couldn't fix or touch it without the approval of the bank, contacted the bank and they said Andy Mohr is responsible for all repairs on the GPS and they don't need permission since Andy Mohr installed it -- and they want him to pay $100 for a full diagnostic to verify it's that part, even though he showed them the findings on our diagnostic tool. Now, we've figured out that the fuel pump (which had a recall but not in our state?) is cracked, which is going to be a $700+ repair, along with the new battery that was $200. This car is nowhere near worth the trouble it's caused, if he doesn't unhook the battery every night he'll have to jump it in the morning because it will be completely dead. I understand that people who buy used cars get the short end of the stick, but have a little pride in what you sell.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very impressed!
by 01/02/2016on
Tremendous service from start to finish. Doug was excellent and helped me settle on a car and a price that was perfect for me and my family's budget. I would thoroughly recommend using Andy Mohr Ford. Doug even delivered the car to my home address which is something I have never experienced when buying a car before. The follow up service has been very good too! Thanks to Doug and all of the staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Why buy elsewhere??
by 12/16/2015on
Wonderful staff! We traveled from Texas to purchase our car as we had a wonderful experience with our first purchase from this dealership. Not only was everyone exceptional while at the dealership, we were also contacted by multiple resources to see if we made it home safe. Great customer service and overall experience. Thank you for making car buying so easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 12/11/2015on
I purchased a Nissan Frontier and Mr. Scott Baker was very helpful and attentive to my needs and concerns about purchasing a new automobile. I appreciate the help as well as the vehicle that I purchased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealership I visted. GREAT Staff.
by 12/08/2015on
Andy Mohr Ford provided me with a fantastic experience when shopping for a car. The whole staff was helpful throughout the whole process. They made me feel comfortable in what was my first time to shop for a car. I would recommend to Andy Mohr to all of my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealership experience of my life.
by 12/06/2015on
Unbelievably quick, easy and fair. Would definitely recommend and return.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 11/25/2015on
Doug coello started to talk to me when i first got there and helped me find everything i wanted in a truck, great service between him, Babu Bhuiya and shannon. I would recommend andy mohr. They made it easy to buy a new truck
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, friendly, knowledgeable salespeople
by 11/17/2015on
I purchased a 2016 Ford Escape S. I started communicating online with Andy Mohr Ford while researching the type of vehicle I was interested in. This saved me a lot of time when I actually went into the dealership. Everyone there was very informative and helpful. Since my purchase, I have gotten follow up email and phone calls from those who took care of me. I appreciate the good quality of the customer service personal. I also attended the customer appreciation event on November 11. It was fun and informative as well. I am very satisfied overall with the experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fillip - F150
by 11/17/2015on
In October I purchased a F150. The service was great. Bethany Wayne was very good and I would go back to her for my next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Staff!
by 11/16/2015on
Josh helped us purchase our 2016 Ford Escape. The service was great and all of the staff were extremely helpful. We would recommend Andy Mohr to anyone! :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional and Personable
by 11/13/2015on
The Ford Escape I purchased is great. I originally came in to get my truck serviced, but after realizing what it would cost to fix, obtaining parts that aren't manufactured anymore, and other future repairs I knew needed to be done, the staff helped me realize that it was time for a change. Nick Paris was extremely professional, as well as the woman in the service area I dealt with originally and later in the process. When I had remote start and heated seats added, Nick personally drove my Escape to my workplace for me after letting me drive a Mustang for a day and a half. I was not expecting to be treated this well, and I am thankful for how personable everyone throughout my interaction was.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Salesman
by 11/11/2015on
The sales person he was very pleasant, knowable about the autombile Ford Fusion that I bought. He offered me refreshments, he did not rush me in making a decision. He answered all my questions. I will recommend Scott to every one I know that buying a Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Dealership with Awesome Staff!
by 10/31/2015on
Dave Wilson & his staff Zachary Hillman were awesome! Excellent customer service & patience in dealing with undecided customers! Great experience & I love my MKC!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got what I wanted and more!
by 10/26/2015on
I stopped by on a whim and wanted to check out leasing options on a new Ford Explorer. Doug greeted me and helped me pick out one with the options I wanted then introduced me to Dave Wilson who got me the deal I couldn't pass up! I was given more for my trade in than expected and my lease payment is exactly where I wanted it to be!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Andy Mohr Ford scammed me on a used car
by 10/24/2015on
I bought a used car from Andy Mohr Ford online, mistakenly assuming they were credible. First off the truck, I noted that there were multiple undisclosed defects that required repair (not optional repairs, but necessary) that were obvious and should have been disclosed. This was a sign of things to come a few minutes later. The car broke down within ten minutes of taking delivery, leaving me on the side of the road. After having it towed, a mechanic determined that It had a broken upper radiator hose tee, cracked coolant reservoir, hole in a coolant return hose, and worst of all, cracked cylinder wall. I contacted Kevin Boas, my salesperson at Andy Mohr Ford immediately...within hours of it being delivered to let him know what happened. At first, Kevin Boas was sympathetic and gave the impression that he would help resolve this. He asked me to keep him posted on it. Once the car was in the shop and the troubles were being discovered, he became unresponsive and ignored all my efforts to communicate with him (email, phone, text). I finally had to go to a manager to get help. But the manager told me what I already suspected: Andy Mohr Ford was going to do nothing to help me, hiding behind the "sold as-is" for used cars. I don't know if Andy Mohr Ford knew about the problems with this car before they sold it or not. It seems almost impossible that they didn't and given the undisclosed obvious problems, I tend to think they knew. This feels like a classic used car dealer pulling a classic used car scam. The end result was the same. The car literally didn't go ten miles. If I had driven off their used car lot in Plainfield, it wouldn't have made it out of town before blowing. Classic used car scam. I cannot recommend this dealer under any circumstances. But if you do decide to do business with an unscrupulous dealer, I strongly recommend you buy in person. They are not trustworthy at all. You'll want to take the car to an independent mechanic for inspection prior to buying. Otherwise, you risk being left holding the bag on a large driveway paperweight.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service
by 10/12/2015on
The Ford Fiesta sedan that I bought it's very excellent, the service was really good, the staff was very helpful Leo Romero did very wellittle he is very nice and very helpful my wife is very happy with her new car, thanks to Leo a lot
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service on New Car Purchase
by 10/09/2015on
I purchased a 2015 Ford Escape. The staff was excellent and went the extra mile of the way to help me. I was extremely pleased and satisfied also impressed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes