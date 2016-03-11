Gurley Leep Kia
Customer Reviews of Gurley Leep Kia
Buy out of Lease
by 11/03/2016on
I leased my Optima in 2013 and decided to buy it at the end of my lease as its been nothing but a reliable car and I couldn't see it go. Purchasing my car was a pretty smooth process minus a few hiccups. Other that customer service from the very start has not been comparable to any other dealership. They always call you to check up on how everything is going for the first year or so. Dont hesitate to buy a Kia. They haven't disappointed me yet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 kia sportage
by 07/30/2016on
I was very well pleased with all i people i dealt with in purchasing my new car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
KUDOS!
by 07/08/2016on
Kim Putz, Frank Johnston & Jim Sullivan were all GREAT during the purchase process for our 2011 KIA Sorento. They each answered our concerns with candor. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 10/29/2015on
Great customer service. Got exactly what we wanted and needed. Left gurley keep Kia with a sense of comfort. Great place to get a car. Chris Matsey was also one of the best salesman.