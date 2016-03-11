Skip to main content
Gurley Leep Kia

4028 Grape Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gurley Leep Kia

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buy out of Lease

by 21KB2013 on 11/03/2016

I leased my Optima in 2013 and decided to buy it at the end of my lease as its been nothing but a reliable car and I couldn't see it go. Purchasing my car was a pretty smooth process minus a few hiccups. Other that customer service from the very start has not been comparable to any other dealership. They always call you to check up on how everything is going for the first year or so. Dont hesitate to buy a Kia. They haven't disappointed me yet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 kia sportage

by 1234sue on 07/30/2016

I was very well pleased with all i people i dealt with in purchasing my new car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

KUDOS!

by Dad_DGC on 07/08/2016

Kim Putz, Frank Johnston & Jim Sullivan were all GREAT during the purchase process for our 2011 KIA Sorento. They each answered our concerns with candor. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car buying experience

by Aingle90 on 10/29/2015

Great customer service. Got exactly what we wanted and needed. Left gurley keep Kia with a sense of comfort. Great place to get a car. Chris Matsey was also one of the best salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
