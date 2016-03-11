5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I leased my Optima in 2013 and decided to buy it at the end of my lease as its been nothing but a reliable car and I couldn't see it go. Purchasing my car was a pretty smooth process minus a few hiccups. Other that customer service from the very start has not been comparable to any other dealership. They always call you to check up on how everything is going for the first year or so. Dont hesitate to buy a Kia. They haven't disappointed me yet. Read more