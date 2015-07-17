Brad Howell
Customer Reviews of Brad Howell
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Awsome
by 07/17/2015on
I leased my truck from Brad Howell Ford. The experience was phenomenal. Very personal one on one buying. I have now had the truck in service a couple times and they have treated me like gold.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
