Dreyer & Reinbold MINI

9333 Haver Way, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Today 9:00 AM - 7:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Dreyer & Reinbold MINI

7 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of my second MINI

by screenname18 on 05/06/2013

I just purchased my second MINI from Jim B. Eight years ago I purchased my first MINI from Jim B also! He is the perfect salesman - he listens to what I want and then helps me find it, instead of just trying to sell me somthing off the lot. Great guy and a great experience. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mini Purchase with Jerry L.

by mshumaker2 on 03/19/2013

Had a wonderful experience with Jerry Lee on finally getting a Mini. I have wanted one for some time and he was great in helping make a dream come true. He took me through all the options and helped me get exactly what I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mini Purchase

by shuffie on 03/18/2013

Best purchase ever! Jerry L. at Dreyer & Reinbold was such a great help. He was very versed the in the Mini we purchased. My husband is thinking about purchasing one as well and we will absolutely work with him again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mini Purchase - Dreyer & Reinbold - Indianapolis, Indiana

by rll51 on 08/01/2012

My entire experience with Jerry Lee and the staff at Dreyer & Reinbold Mini was excellent in all aspects. They prove their customer service focus and product knowledge hands down. I am now part of the Mini family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mini Roadster Purchase a GREAT Experience

by janis54 on 05/04/2012

I had been waiting for nearly 10 years to purchase a Mini Cooper. The new Mini Roadster has far surpassed my expectations in every way! But in addition, the process of ordering my car was made so wonderful by Jennifer at Dreyer & Reinbold. She helped me figure out exactly what options I wanted and then made sure every detail was attended to throughout the process. She kept me informed on every stage of manufacturing, shipping from across the Atlantic, and the delivery. I can not imagine a better process of buying a car and ensuring satisfaction! I'm looking forward to a long and happy relationship at Dreyer & Reinbold!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mini S Purchase from Jennifer at D&R MINI

by djm22 on 04/25/2012

My wife and I purchased a new Mini (Jennifer was our salesperson). This was a great experience as she was friendly and very knowledgable on product. They worked with us to get the car my wife wanted, and the final signing of contracts was smooth and easy. Jennifer was great going over the car features at purchase and called my wife the day after we picked up the car to follow up. I don't think I've ever had a better car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4.5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Sales Team!

by claytons on 10/02/2007

I was very happy with my initial purchase of my MINI Cooper. The only thing I was concerned with was my salesman quit a week after I bought my car so I never got some things that he was supposed to get for me, like my window sticker for the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
