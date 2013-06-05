5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had been waiting for nearly 10 years to purchase a Mini Cooper. The new Mini Roadster has far surpassed my expectations in every way! But in addition, the process of ordering my car was made so wonderful by Jennifer at Dreyer & Reinbold. She helped me figure out exactly what options I wanted and then made sure every detail was attended to throughout the process. She kept me informed on every stage of manufacturing, shipping from across the Atlantic, and the delivery. I can not imagine a better process of buying a car and ensuring satisfaction! I'm looking forward to a long and happy relationship at Dreyer & Reinbold! Read more