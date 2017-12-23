5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I dont like shopping for a new car, but the experience Bill provided me was great. He listened to what I needed and set me up with a vehicle that I was happy with. Bill didnt have me hanging around for hours or hassling me with the price like many dealerships have. By the end of the purchasing experience, Bill even stuck around to help me set up the new technology in the car. I am definitely enthusiastically satisfied. Thank you. Read more