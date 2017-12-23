Smith Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Smith Chevrolet
The Best New Car Buying Experience Ever!
by 12/23/2017on
I dont like shopping for a new car, but the experience Bill provided me was great. He listened to what I needed and set me up with a vehicle that I was happy with. Bill didnt have me hanging around for hours or hassling me with the price like many dealerships have. By the end of the purchasing experience, Bill even stuck around to help me set up the new technology in the car. I am definitely enthusiastically satisfied. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cruze
by 09/20/2017on
The sales rep was very nice and attentive to my driving needs. They were able to help me find a car even though it was not what I originally wanted. I love the car I have now.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Silverado
by 08/17/2017on
Sales dept were easy to deal with and didn't hound me while I pondered my decision. Jaci Brubaker in internet sales was exceptional about answering all my questions quickly. All other dealerships I emailed weren't worried about giving me answers and kept pushing me to come into the dealership. Jaci helped me narrow down my options and accessories on my new truck and actually pointed me to a truck I didn't no Chevy offered in their Special Edition line. It covered all the options and packages I wanted.
I always knew my next car was going to be a Chevy!
by 09/01/2016on
I owned my 2003 Saturn Vue for 13 yrs. When Saturn went out of business I would have my car serviced at Smith Chevrolet. I could always count on them for excellent service. In fact, the customer service was so impeccable that I knew I had to buy a Chevy because if I bought otherwise I would feel like I was cheating on them! Tanya, and Jerry are the best! Valerie just sealed the deal! Smith Chevrolet is the best! I love me new 2016 Trax!
Great Staff
by 05/10/2016on
Great staff was treated great really enjoyed my buying experience at Smith Chevrolet. :-)