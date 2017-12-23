Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Smith Chevrolet

Smith Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
6405 Indianapolis Blvd, Hammond, IN 46320
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Smith Chevrolet

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best New Car Buying Experience Ever!

by SonicBoom54 on 12/23/2017

I dont like shopping for a new car, but the experience Bill provided me was great. He listened to what I needed and set me up with a vehicle that I was happy with. Bill didnt have me hanging around for hours or hassling me with the price like many dealerships have. By the end of the purchasing experience, Bill even stuck around to help me set up the new technology in the car. I am definitely enthusiastically satisfied. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Cruze

by arendon on 09/20/2017

The sales rep was very nice and attentive to my driving needs. They were able to help me find a car even though it was not what I originally wanted. I love the car I have now.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Silverado

by Beeman8 on 08/17/2017

Sales dept were easy to deal with and didn't hound me while I pondered my decision. Jaci Brubaker in internet sales was exceptional about answering all my questions quickly. All other dealerships I emailed weren't worried about giving me answers and kept pushing me to come into the dealership. Jaci helped me narrow down my options and accessories on my new truck and actually pointed me to a truck I didn't no Chevy offered in their Special Edition line. It covered all the options and packages I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I always knew my next car was going to be a Chevy!

by Martel827 on 09/01/2016

I owned my 2003 Saturn Vue for 13 yrs. When Saturn went out of business I would have my car serviced at Smith Chevrolet. I could always count on them for excellent service. In fact, the customer service was so impeccable that I knew I had to buy a Chevy because if I bought otherwise I would feel like I was cheating on them! Tanya, and Jerry are the best! Valerie just sealed the deal! Smith Chevrolet is the best! I love me new 2016 Trax!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Staff

by Jessesilver on 05/10/2016

Great staff was treated great really enjoyed my buying experience at Smith Chevrolet. :-)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
43 cars in stock
0 new41 used2 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Sierra 1500
GMC Sierra 1500
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for