1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After explaining to the sales dept that we had severly special needs kids, one being in the hospital all the time, That my husband a comstruction worker had just gotten back to work after being laid off for some time. We told them he was driving far to work and budget was a real issue we were spending a fortune in gas we needed something fuel efficient. They showed us a vehicle we asked the price they told us 8800 dollars we drove it liked it went in and talked to them they dropped it to 8200 dollars. We bought the car. Two days later we open the paper and they have it advertised for 6900 dollars. I called the paper and asked what day the info for ads has to be in by. They told me and basically they had dropped the price before we bought the car. I called them and they refused to honor their ad. I feel they took advantage of us, lied, and cheated. I think they are completely unethical and I would never recomend anyone buy a vehicle from them Read more