Terry's Ford of Peotone
Customer Reviews of Terry's Ford of Peotone
Great customer service.
by 11/30/2015on
We purchased 2016 explorer sport. Great customer service and quick response to our interest. They were very accommodating around our work schedules.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service!
by 11/24/2015on
I purchased a 2013 Ford Explorer from Chris Ciemny. I test drove 4 different types of vehicles and Chris was very helpful and knowledgeable about all of them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Escape
by 11/04/2015on
My car broke down so I limped it into the dealership. The salesman Rich helped me get into a 2013 Escape in just a couple of hours. I was very pleased with the service given.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, good cars
by 10/13/2015on
Our salesperson, Rich, was extremely helpful. He went looking through the inventory to find a vehicle that met our desires. He and other members of the staff stayed late to wrap up the sale. We appreciate everything that Terry's does for us. We have purchased our last four cars at Terry's.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of an F-150 Truck
by 08/24/2015on
Couldn't have been more pleased with the purchase of my 2010 F 150 I bought off Chris! And I had the protect coating put on with Sam who was very helpful also. Service was also very good and had my Truck completely spotless inside and out. I Thank you again and will enjoy my truck very much. Thanks again to all involved! Ray Eckman!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Nice people to deal with
by 07/25/2015on
Purchased a Ford Fiesta, nice car. Paperwork was a nightmare did it wrong twice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
unethic and immoral
by 10/05/2012on
After explaining to the sales dept that we had severly special needs kids, one being in the hospital all the time, That my husband a comstruction worker had just gotten back to work after being laid off for some time. We told them he was driving far to work and budget was a real issue we were spending a fortune in gas we needed something fuel efficient. They showed us a vehicle we asked the price they told us 8800 dollars we drove it liked it went in and talked to them they dropped it to 8200 dollars. We bought the car. Two days later we open the paper and they have it advertised for 6900 dollars. I called the paper and asked what day the info for ads has to be in by. They told me and basically they had dropped the price before we bought the car. I called them and they refused to honor their ad. I feel they took advantage of us, lied, and cheated. I think they are completely unethical and I would never recomend anyone buy a vehicle from them
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments