Bob Lindsay Acura

7500 N Allen Rd, Peoria, IL 61614
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bob Lindsay Acura

1 sales Reviews
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

No buyer support regarding product defect

by lkdog on 08/29/2010

Negative buying experience. Did not disclose defect with vehicle and then refused to resolve the issue with vehicle that they later admitted they knew about all along and had tried to fix previously. Once sale was made-they claimed it was not their problem. Trying to be a high end franchise dealer, but act like second tier used car dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 cars in stock
0 new0 used4 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

