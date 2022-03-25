Customer Reviews of Joe Rizza Ford Lincoln Orland Park
Great experiences at Rizza Ford
by 03/25/2022on
I've had great experiences at Rizza Ford, from originally buying my car there, then having maintenance & service there, then recently talking with Paul P. to get advice & info about possibly selling back my car at some point. Paul P. was very helpful & knowledgeable, & I really appreciated him taking his time to treat me with respect and give me great info & advice. Thank you Paul, and thank you Rizza Ford for many years of great service.
Great Job!
by 03/31/2015on
I liked that I was not treated like I was a first time buyer. No one was rude or acted like a " Typical Used Car Salesman" The Internet department was excellent.
Never go there!!
by 03/23/2015on
Bought a used lincoln from a private owner.Took it to Joe rizza to have it diagnosed for a problem i was having.I work on most my own cars but decided to have them go over it incase i missed something. I was called the next day telling me my repairs would cost $3000 dollars and they werent sure if that would even solve my problem. what a joke! i wasnt going to pay that amount so i went to pick up my car and do the work myself. Once at the cashier to pay my $130 diagnosis charge i asked were the paperwork was that showed what cyclinder was misfiring and the other problems they "claimed" was wrong with my car and surprise,surprise they didnt have that paperwork. Guess they didnt want me to have proof what they wanted to charge me for repairs that werent needed. all i got back was a reciept and a copy of what i told them was going on with my car. So basically i payed for a $130 receipt. No info on what they found wrong with my car. Took the car home and while i checked what they claimed was wrong i came across a vaccum leak which was the real problem. everything they claimed was wrong with my car was in good working order. Fixed my vaccum leak and that solved my problem all work $200 bucks NOT $3000! They also said i had a hole in my oil pan and that would need to be replaced soon as well. Turns out after i went under the car that there was NO hole in the oil pan and that it was a leaky oil pan gasket.fixed that for $50. they didnt give me a quote on that repair but im sure it would have been overpriced as well.The most obvious repair my car needed was a wheel alignment and they didnt even mention that as a repair that was needed. I fixed the vaccum leak,oil pan gasket and took my car into a honest shop to do the alignment for $100. $350 dollars,not $3000, later and my car runs like new and have no problems since. They wanted to charge me nearly $1300 to replace 2 valve cover gaskets which is $500 - $800 more than other certified shops and that wasnt even needed. The topper was they wanted to charge me nearly $1700 for spark plugs and coil packs which without labor those parts cost a total of $450 and most likely not all your coil packs are bad,usually only one or two go bad at a time so the cost could have been as low as $60. Coil packs are right on top of the engine,very easy to get to and require you to remove only 1 bolt per cylinder. Like i said usually you only have to replace one or two at a time but if by some extreme measure you needed to replace all plugs and coil packs you could do the entire thing in 45 minutes with minimal knowledge of car repair. Never have i written a review until now and i do so because im so taken back how some places try to take advantage of people. Either they were trying to take advantage of me thinking i didnt know about cars or they dont know how to problem solve car issues. Either way is does not make them look good.I strongly would suggest to never get your car serviced there.Even if its under warranty,do not take it to people that would take advantage of unknowing people just trying to get there car fixed to be able to get back and forth to work everyday,take it to another ford dealership. If their service department is any indication of the joe rizza company as a whole then i would also suggest you not buy a car there. Ive bought,leased and sold my cars and would never do buisness with joe rizza ford. Last but not least my fiance unfortunatley bought a used,2 year old suv from joe rizza before we met. A week later her sun roof was leaking. she brought it back to them and they informed her the previous owner had the sun roof installed after he bought the car and therefore it was not there problem and did not help her to get the problem resolved. Shame on joe rizza!! you readers have been warned. Take your hard earned money to a place with ethics,honesty and some one that will give you a fair deal.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best car purchase I have ever had!
by 03/18/2015on
By far it was the best and quickest car buying experience I have ever had! From the salesman to the finance manager everyone was a real class act and very helpful. Couldnt believe how skooth the whole process went! I was in and out with my new vehicle in 2 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/15/2015on
Charles is great at communicate in words you understand Bill the mechanic is very respectful with my car it's like my 3 rd child thanks guy keep up the great work
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First time buyer- Easy and Excellent
by 03/14/2015on
Luke and Scott made everything easy. No pressure. Just what do you like and where do you want your payment. They gave me a great deal on my new car and I'm happy with it. The service was great! This was my first time buying a car and I was nervous, but Luke spelled everything out for me and made it easy to decide.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department Review
by 03/06/2015on
I appreciate the prompt professional treatment I receive when I bring my car in for service. Recommendations made for repairs that come up during inspection or service are never given the hard sell. I appreciate that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 02/27/2015on
I appreciate that you kept me informed and kept any inconvenience to me at an extreme minimum while you were taking care of the problem with my vehicle. I was treated with the utmost respect. You're service team is top notch! Crystal is wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I feel comfortable at Rizza Ford
by 02/16/2015on
The staff is friendly and makes me feel comfortable. I don't feel like I am being taken. I never feel pressured to buy something or have extra services done. Charles was fantastic. He is an asset to the Rizza company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 02/06/2015on
Loved our sales person Pat Kralik, she was great. She worked to get us the car with all the options we wanted ano even came in on a Saturday (her day off) so that we could sign the papers and pick up the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT PLACE TO BUY YOUR NEXT CAR!
by 02/06/2015on
Very clean and neat showroom, warm and inviting. I particularly liked the knowledgeable and courteousness of the sales staff. My salesman Clifford Hensley was very helpful in making my new car selection.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2009 Nissan Murano SL
by 02/05/2015on
Miles Misek is great salesman. He goes beyond to answer my questions and concerns. Very pleased with him. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Rizza Ford
by 01/24/2015on
I prearranged this visit and everything went as planned and took exactly the anticipated time, so there was practicly no inconvenience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A good day at the dealership.
by 01/23/2015on
This was one of fastest oil change (" the works," more than just an oil change) I was in and out in 45 minutes. Great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Purchase
by 01/11/2015on
Salesmen explained everything to us about our new automobile in a manner that we fully understood. Would always recommend Joe Rizza Ford Dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
David Dobrzynski
by 12/26/2014on
I was greeted promptly and told I would be helped shortly for an oil change. This was an improvement over previous visits. I would stand by my car and ignored.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service
by 12/19/2014on
Very pleased with the opportunity to go over the vehicles systems with the mechanic. Jose was very knowledgeable and answered all my questions. Charles was very accommodating in arranging the opportunity to go over the vehicle with Jose.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MKX
by 12/19/2014on
They showed me the price in writing and did not play the game of showing me different payment amounts by playing with the financing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rizza Ford Kia, Orland Park
by 11/22/2014on
I was here for a two-fer ... I was getting my truck repaired and also purchasing a used vehicle. Bobby in the body shop is AWESOME, he knows his stuff and gets the job done RIGHT. He didn't miss a detail! Scott precin helped find a used car and helped find one in my budget as well as cleaning the car up and making it look even better. All around happy with my day at Rizza Ford Kia in Orland Park. Thank you boys!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rizza Ford Excellance
by 11/19/2014on
My sales person, Bruce Jones is the epitimy of a professional He was wonderful to work with and truley an asset to your dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy customer for over 25 years and still counting!
by 11/02/2014on
Entire sales staff were attentive to my needs and budget, without the ever present "let me check with my Manager" !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
