1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Bought a used lincoln from a private owner.Took it to Joe rizza to have it diagnosed for a problem i was having.I work on most my own cars but decided to have them go over it incase i missed something. I was called the next day telling me my repairs would cost $3000 dollars and they werent sure if that would even solve my problem. what a joke! i wasnt going to pay that amount so i went to pick up my car and do the work myself. Once at the cashier to pay my $130 diagnosis charge i asked were the paperwork was that showed what cyclinder was misfiring and the other problems they "claimed" was wrong with my car and surprise,surprise they didnt have that paperwork. Guess they didnt want me to have proof what they wanted to charge me for repairs that werent needed. all i got back was a reciept and a copy of what i told them was going on with my car. So basically i payed for a $130 receipt. No info on what they found wrong with my car. Took the car home and while i checked what they claimed was wrong i came across a vaccum leak which was the real problem. everything they claimed was wrong with my car was in good working order. Fixed my vaccum leak and that solved my problem all work $200 bucks NOT $3000! They also said i had a hole in my oil pan and that would need to be replaced soon as well. Turns out after i went under the car that there was NO hole in the oil pan and that it was a leaky oil pan gasket.fixed that for $50. they didnt give me a quote on that repair but im sure it would have been overpriced as well.The most obvious repair my car needed was a wheel alignment and they didnt even mention that as a repair that was needed. I fixed the vaccum leak,oil pan gasket and took my car into a honest shop to do the alignment for $100. $350 dollars,not $3000, later and my car runs like new and have no problems since. They wanted to charge me nearly $1300 to replace 2 valve cover gaskets which is $500 - $800 more than other certified shops and that wasnt even needed. The topper was they wanted to charge me nearly $1700 for spark plugs and coil packs which without labor those parts cost a total of $450 and most likely not all your coil packs are bad,usually only one or two go bad at a time so the cost could have been as low as $60. Coil packs are right on top of the engine,very easy to get to and require you to remove only 1 bolt per cylinder. Like i said usually you only have to replace one or two at a time but if by some extreme measure you needed to replace all plugs and coil packs you could do the entire thing in 45 minutes with minimal knowledge of car repair. Never have i written a review until now and i do so because im so taken back how some places try to take advantage of people. Either they were trying to take advantage of me thinking i didnt know about cars or they dont know how to problem solve car issues. Either way is does not make them look good.I strongly would suggest to never get your car serviced there.Even if its under warranty,do not take it to people that would take advantage of unknowing people just trying to get there car fixed to be able to get back and forth to work everyday,take it to another ford dealership. If their service department is any indication of the joe rizza company as a whole then i would also suggest you not buy a car there. Ive bought,leased and sold my cars and would never do buisness with joe rizza ford. Last but not least my fiance unfortunatley bought a used,2 year old suv from joe rizza before we met. A week later her sun roof was leaking. she brought it back to them and they informed her the previous owner had the sun roof installed after he bought the car and therefore it was not there problem and did not help her to get the problem resolved. Shame on joe rizza!! you readers have been warned. Take your hard earned money to a place with ethics,honesty and some one that will give you a fair deal. Read more