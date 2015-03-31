Customer Reviews of Joe Rizza Ford Lincoln Orland Park
Great Job!
by 03/31/2015on
I liked that I was not treated like I was a first time buyer. No one was rude or acted like a " Typical Used Car Salesman" The Internet department was excellent.
Best car purchase I have ever had!
by 03/18/2015on
By far it was the best and quickest car buying experience I have ever had! From the salesman to the finance manager everyone was a real class act and very helpful. Couldnt believe how skooth the whole process went! I was in and out with my new vehicle in 2 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First time buyer- Easy and Excellent
by 03/14/2015on
Luke and Scott made everything easy. No pressure. Just what do you like and where do you want your payment. They gave me a great deal on my new car and I'm happy with it. The service was great! This was my first time buying a car and I was nervous, but Luke spelled everything out for me and made it easy to decide.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer Service
by 02/06/2015on
Loved our sales person Pat Kralik, she was great. She worked to get us the car with all the options we wanted ano even came in on a Saturday (her day off) so that we could sign the papers and pick up the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
GREAT PLACE TO BUY YOUR NEXT CAR!
by 02/06/2015on
Very clean and neat showroom, warm and inviting. I particularly liked the knowledgeable and courteousness of the sales staff. My salesman Clifford Hensley was very helpful in making my new car selection.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2009 Nissan Murano SL
by 02/05/2015on
Miles Misek is great salesman. He goes beyond to answer my questions and concerns. Very pleased with him. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very Good Purchase
by 01/11/2015on
Salesmen explained everything to us about our new automobile in a manner that we fully understood. Would always recommend Joe Rizza Ford Dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
MKX
by 12/19/2014on
They showed me the price in writing and did not play the game of showing me different payment amounts by playing with the financing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Rizza Ford Excellance
by 11/19/2014on
My sales person, Bruce Jones is the epitimy of a professional He was wonderful to work with and truley an asset to your dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy customer for over 25 years and still counting!
by 11/02/2014on
Entire sales staff were attentive to my needs and budget, without the ever present "let me check with my Manager" !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2015 Escape
by 11/01/2014on
All sales people were very friendly also the GM was very out going & friendly. In a high pressure business everyone kind considerate & pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Car Buying Experience!
by 10/31/2014on
I thoroughly enjoyed my sales experience with Clifford Hensley and the sales manager, Charles Blunt. They were both engaging and informative which made my experience very comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joe Rizza Orland Park, IL
by 10/16/2014on
Our salesman Clarence was very patient and helpful. He assisted through the car buying experience with his professional yet friendly demeanor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 09/30/2014on
Lee M. made being a new first car buyer experience very simple for me! He was super helpful and I really appreciate him pushing my approval through Ford. He took in all my concerns and explain everything out for me. I did first go to another ford location and was treated really rudely there no one offer me the first time car buyer and Lee offered it right away! Everyone at Joe Rizza location was super friendly I would highly recommend it to any looking to buying a new car! Thank you for the good experience and making it really simple for me!
Awesome Car Buying Experience
by 09/15/2014on
It was a great experience from beginning to end at Joe Rizza. My salesman, Hamde, was extremely helpful and well-mannered. He answered every question that I had without any hesitation. He was able to find me the exact car I wanted, and he treated me with respect. They seem to lack this respect at Westfield. Thank you for all of your help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
kept there word
by 09/11/2014on
the fact that you had the car that i wanted,other dealers got me to the store,just to tell me they solded it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Luke was Great
by 06/01/2014on
Luke was great. He took the time to really understand what I was looking for and help me find it. He even helped set up the sync for not only my phone but also my wife's. Low pressure but Great Service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Auto Sales
by 12/12/2013on
I had a great experience at Joe Rizza Ford, in Orland Park, IL. The auto salesman that was working with me was very informative, throughout the entre process and very friendly. I would definitely reccomend this auto dealership to anyone I know that is in the business of buying a new or used automobile. My next car will definitely be from Joe Rizza Ford, as well. As soon as you walk in, you are greeted and treated very nice and I am appreciative of the auto salesman, Joe, for making me feel welcome and satisfying my auto buying need. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very happy with Joe Rizza Ford Orland Park
by 10/23/2013on
All our experiences with Joe Rizza Ford Orland Park have been positive. Gary and Mike P. were wonderful to work with. We love our new car and recommend Joe Rizza Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great place to buy a car
by 10/14/2013on
This is our second purchase from Joe Rizza Ford and both times were great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
**Satisfied Joe Rizza Ford Customer!**
by 10/12/2013on
I just purchased a 2014 Ford Fusion at Joe Rizza Ford in Orland Park, IL. Michael P. was my salesman who took me for a test drive and showed me all the great features the car had to offer. Michael was friendly, polite and very knowledgable and helpful in making my decision on which Fusion to purchase. I didnt end up with the hybrid/electric Fusion because of lack of trunk space but loved that whole 'green concept'. Both Michael and Scott P. made a special effort to find the Fusion with everything i asked for without spending more for options i didnt want or need. I never felt pressured into buying the vehicle, felt i got a really fair price which included a rebate and 0% interest and was met with great salespeople i would recommend to anyone. Thanks to Michael for painstakenly taking the time to show me how everything worked on my car and for genuinely being so excited about the car himself. Again, a positive shout out to the Precin's at Joe Rizza Ford. Thanks to Michael P., Scott P., Gary P. and Bill D. for making my experience of buying a new car a pleasant one!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
At a time when car dealerships change names, move away, or simply close down, Joe Rizza Ford of Orland Park has been right here serving the Chicago metro for decades. A name synonymous with Ford here in the Chicagoland area, Joe Rizza Ford earned a reputation as the place to go to find an honest, professional sales team, amazing inventory selection, and a service team that could fix any issue.
1 Comments