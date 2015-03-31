  1. Home
8100 W 159th St, Orland Park, IL 60462
Customer Reviews of Joe Rizza Ford Lincoln Orland Park

26 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Job!

by mrgservsm on 03/31/2015

I liked that I was not treated like I was a first time buyer. No one was rude or acted like a " Typical Used Car Salesman" The Internet department was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car purchase I have ever had!

by SteveExplorer on 03/18/2015

By far it was the best and quickest car buying experience I have ever had! From the salesman to the finance manager everyone was a real class act and very helpful. Couldnt believe how skooth the whole process went! I was in and out with my new vehicle in 2 hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First time buyer- Easy and Excellent

by MAdlerford2014 on 03/14/2015

Luke and Scott made everything easy. No pressure. Just what do you like and where do you want your payment. They gave me a great deal on my new car and I'm happy with it. The service was great! This was my first time buying a car and I was nervous, but Luke spelled everything out for me and made it easy to decide.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Hurtt1 on 02/06/2015

Loved our sales person Pat Kralik, she was great. She worked to get us the car with all the options we wanted ano even came in on a Saturday (her day off) so that we could sign the papers and pick up the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GREAT PLACE TO BUY YOUR NEXT CAR!

by Chuck_G_4702 on 02/06/2015

Very clean and neat showroom, warm and inviting. I particularly liked the knowledgeable and courteousness of the sales staff. My salesman Clifford Hensley was very helpful in making my new car selection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

2009 Nissan Murano SL

by RodrugueE2010 on 02/05/2015

Miles Misek is great salesman. He goes beyond to answer my questions and concerns. Very pleased with him. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Good Purchase

by Michael2015 on 01/11/2015

Salesmen explained everything to us about our new automobile in a manner that we fully understood. Would always recommend Joe Rizza Ford Dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

MKX

by gperkins53 on 12/19/2014

They showed me the price in writing and did not play the game of showing me different payment amounts by playing with the financing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rizza Ford Excellance

by Flyfisher47 on 11/19/2014

My sales person, Bruce Jones is the epitimy of a professional He was wonderful to work with and truley an asset to your dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy customer for over 25 years and still counting!

by Mark_McGee on 11/02/2014

Entire sales staff were attentive to my needs and budget, without the ever present "let me check with my Manager" !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Escape

by bigwop1119 on 11/01/2014

All sales people were very friendly also the GM was very out going & friendly. In a high pressure business everyone kind considerate & pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Car Buying Experience!

by Zoomin2 on 10/31/2014

I thoroughly enjoyed my sales experience with Clifford Hensley and the sales manager, Charles Blunt. They were both engaging and informative which made my experience very comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Joe Rizza Orland Park, IL

by Carla1234 on 10/16/2014

Our salesman Clarence was very patient and helpful. He assisted through the car buying experience with his professional yet friendly demeanor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by poniesnpups on 09/30/2014

Lee M. made being a new first car buyer experience very simple for me! He was super helpful and I really appreciate him pushing my approval through Ford. He took in all my concerns and explain everything out for me. I did first go to another ford location and was treated really rudely there no one offer me the first time car buyer and Lee offered it right away! Everyone at Joe Rizza location was super friendly I would highly recommend it to any looking to buying a new car! Thank you for the good experience and making it really simple for me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Car Buying Experience

by joereed on 09/15/2014

It was a great experience from beginning to end at Joe Rizza. My salesman, Hamde, was extremely helpful and well-mannered. He answered every question that I had without any hesitation. He was able to find me the exact car I wanted, and he treated me with respect. They seem to lack this respect at Westfield. Thank you for all of your help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

kept there word

by kaiser67 on 09/11/2014

the fact that you had the car that i wanted,other dealers got me to the store,just to tell me they solded it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Luke was Great

by FrankClarizio on 06/01/2014

Luke was great. He took the time to really understand what I was looking for and help me find it. He even helped set up the sync for not only my phone but also my wife's. Low pressure but Great Service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Auto Sales

by misstheresse on 12/12/2013

I had a great experience at Joe Rizza Ford, in Orland Park, IL. The auto salesman that was working with me was very informative, throughout the entre process and very friendly. I would definitely reccomend this auto dealership to anyone I know that is in the business of buying a new or used automobile. My next car will definitely be from Joe Rizza Ford, as well. As soon as you walk in, you are greeted and treated very nice and I am appreciative of the auto salesman, Joe, for making me feel welcome and satisfying my auto buying need. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very happy with Joe Rizza Ford Orland Park

by lew2013 on 10/23/2013

All our experiences with Joe Rizza Ford Orland Park have been positive. Gary and Mike P. were wonderful to work with. We love our new car and recommend Joe Rizza Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a car

by chrismary on 10/14/2013

This is our second purchase from Joe Rizza Ford and both times were great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

**Satisfied Joe Rizza Ford Customer!**

by FRDFUSION on 10/12/2013

I just purchased a 2014 Ford Fusion at Joe Rizza Ford in Orland Park, IL. Michael P. was my salesman who took me for a test drive and showed me all the great features the car had to offer. Michael was friendly, polite and very knowledgable and helpful in making my decision on which Fusion to purchase. I didnt end up with the hybrid/electric Fusion because of lack of trunk space but loved that whole 'green concept'. Both Michael and Scott P. made a special effort to find the Fusion with everything i asked for without spending more for options i didnt want or need. I never felt pressured into buying the vehicle, felt i got a really fair price which included a rebate and 0% interest and was met with great salespeople i would recommend to anyone. Thanks to Michael for painstakenly taking the time to show me how everything worked on my car and for genuinely being so excited about the car himself. Again, a positive shout out to the Precin's at Joe Rizza Ford. Thanks to Michael P., Scott P., Gary P. and Bill D. for making my experience of buying a new car a pleasant one!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

At a time when car dealerships change names, move away, or simply close down, Joe Rizza Ford of Orland Park has been right here serving the Chicago metro for decades. A name synonymous with Ford here in the Chicagoland area, Joe Rizza Ford earned a reputation as the place to go to find an honest, professional sales team, amazing inventory selection, and a service team that could fix any issue.

what sets us apart
We invite you to experience the Joe Rizza difference for yourself. While you're here you're likely to run into Joe Rizza himself, who still enjoys sharing stories with customers and helping them choose the perfect new Ford.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

