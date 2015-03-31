5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just purchased a 2014 Ford Fusion at Joe Rizza Ford in Orland Park, IL. Michael P. was my salesman who took me for a test drive and showed me all the great features the car had to offer. Michael was friendly, polite and very knowledgable and helpful in making my decision on which Fusion to purchase. I didnt end up with the hybrid/electric Fusion because of lack of trunk space but loved that whole 'green concept'. Both Michael and Scott P. made a special effort to find the Fusion with everything i asked for without spending more for options i didnt want or need. I never felt pressured into buying the vehicle, felt i got a really fair price which included a rebate and 0% interest and was met with great salespeople i would recommend to anyone. Thanks to Michael for painstakenly taking the time to show me how everything worked on my car and for genuinely being so excited about the car himself. Again, a positive shout out to the Precin's at Joe Rizza Ford. Thanks to Michael P., Scott P., Gary P. and Bill D. for making my experience of buying a new car a pleasant one!!! Read more