sales Rating

I've delt with Patrick on numerous occasions. From buying our just questions about a vehicle, he has always went out of his way to help me. Once I met Patrick and started working with him, I knew this was who I wanted to deal with. As a buyer you sometimes worry about someone getting over on you at car lots. This was not the case when dealing with Patrick. I felt more like family and had nothing but good vibes through the entire process. He helped me find just what I was looking for and at a very fair price. The car buying process can be difficult but dealing with him was a very good experience all around and would HIGHLY recommend you dealing with him. Read more