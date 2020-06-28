Auffenberg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Buying 2020 Ram Bighorn North

by Mike K on 06/28/2020

By far the best car buying experience I've ever had. Brendan and Mark went above and beyond. Bredan knew his stuff, and made it a pleasant day. Mark gave us great opinions and was very thorough. This is the second vehicle we have bought from Auffenberg, and I'm not sure that I'd go anywhere else. We looked at many other places, before returning here, but these guys did it right. I'd highly recommend anyone to at least give these men a shot.

Post a Comment
sales Rating

Post a Comment
sales Rating

Happy customer

by Ron Gatewood on 03/24/2020

Brendan and Lauren where great to deal with and are an asset to your dealership. We love both of our new Jeeps, and feel we’ve made new friends at CDJR. Keep up your amazing customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

A great buying experience!

by Clintrez1 on 02/16/2018

I've delt with Patrick on numerous occasions. From buying our just questions about a vehicle, he has always went out of his way to help me. Once I met Patrick and started working with him, I knew this was who I wanted to deal with. As a buyer you sometimes worry about someone getting over on you at car lots. This was not the case when dealing with Patrick. I felt more like family and had nothing but good vibes through the entire process. He helped me find just what I was looking for and at a very fair price. The car buying process can be difficult but dealing with him was a very good experience all around and would HIGHLY recommend you dealing with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
