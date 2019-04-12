Webb Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Webb Chevrolet
Not Satisfied
by 12/04/2019on
The sales rep Marcus was great. I got a previous owned 2019 Impala . Love the car. I had several issues with the car the front tires are bald and there is a rubbing roaring type sound coming from the rear, The car pulls to one side. I received a welcome email from the general manager Tim Gehr I addressed these issues in the email its been a week and no response. I went to the dealership after speaking with the sales rep to have these issues resolved, I have been there two times and there was always an issue either the tech was not there or the person to do the approval was not. I was told I could get a loaner get there they don't have any loaner. Not feeling really satisfied. I've had the car a week and a half. Im to go back on 12/5 to sit and wait for them to work on the car.
Highly recommended
by 10/18/2019on
Good place and good people to buy a vehicle from. I really recommend this dealership and Jorge Guzman. He had lots of patience and helpful in getting the car I wanted.
First time buyer
by 07/14/2018on
I was a first time buyer. Jorge had a lot of patience with me and my mother and was able to get me a great deal. I highly recommend him and Webb Chevy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Patrick the best sales guy ever
by 04/09/2018on
Bought 2 cars from them and traded in 2 so little stressful but Patrick the best sales guy ever and Al the GM really made things work. Great dealership
New Vehicle Purchase
by 11/29/2017on
I've been buying new cars at Webb for at least 8 years. The sales team has always done their best to get the best price possible. Today my parents purchased a new vehicle! Thanks George
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car
by 01/07/2017on
I was very nervous about the process of buying a new car but Scott Webb listened to what I wanted, didn't pressure me into anything extra. So friendly and easy to work with. So happy with my purchase. Thank you Scott! Susan Zurales
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you Christopher Knight
by 01/02/2017on
I highly recommend Webb Chevrolet, and the amazing sales person (Christopher) he was very professional. And help us step by step with our trade gave us the right price. And left with a nice 2016 Chevy Malibu LT thank you amigo.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Top quality service
by 10/20/2016on
Miguel is the best manager he runs a great group of dedicated and professional sales team. The service is great, this Webb team makes things happen for everyone. Need a car visit these folks. The customer service and quality got customers is outstanding! Mike the sales guy was also great! Thank you Miguel and Mike. We'd definitely refer our friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Tony Hernandez is an Excellent Sales Representative
by 09/10/2016on
I went into Webb Chevrolet on August 30, 2016 to look at a brand new Chevrolet Spark. Tony Hernandez is an Excellent Sales Representative because he is very polite, he made the buying process a easy and great transaction for me. I purchased a 2017 Chevy Spark from Tony. He walked me thru the car and he was very smart about all of the features on the 2017 Chevrolet Spark that I purchased from him. Webb Chevrolet is a great dealership because Tony Hernandez is a great salesman. Mr. Darren Orluck I purchased the car from . Tony H.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New car thanks to Gerard Laud
by 09/01/2016on
Best salesman ever. Gerard made me feel comfortable as he greetes us in chevy's doors.I didnt get the vibe that he was just tryin to sale me a car because its his job.He helped me get a new 2016 Sonic Lt and gpt me the best deal any other car lot offered. He is a great person who is down to earth and just isnt selling cars to make extra. He actually listens to your ideas and helps you seek the car youve been wanting.I am glad to have had Gerard as a salesman. CHEVROLET really has some award winners. He is the motto of "MARK OF EXCELLENCE"
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Webb Chevrolet
by 08/24/2016on
My salesperson Anthony Reyna was very professional, knowledgeable and friendly. He really made me feel like he was working to get me the best deal possible. As soon as I told him what I wanted and needed, he knew exactly which car and color to offer me. He was able to provide multiple options and alternatives for every scenario we presented. From to start to finish, he was very knowledgeable about the vehicle, buying options and with helping me register with OnStar and other key features. He has also followed up with me since the purchase and hopefully he will be selling a new car to my mom soon! This was my second car from Webb..with that being said...I am more than confident referring someone to Webb Chevrolet!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank You Christopher Irving
by 08/15/2016on
5 Stars Christopher Irving, where to start.... He's definitely a very professional, productive, and awesome person. He worked with me for a while because I wasn't for sure if I wanted to trade in my SUV. But 8/8/16 I decided to give him a call, he took his time with me and walked me through all the numbers and everything that came with that. We went for a test drive and I knew right then and there that, that 2016 Malibu was mines. And I absolutely love it and so does my kids. A Special Thanks to Christopher Irving for all your help and your patience working with me. You are Awesome!!! Sincerely LaSharee (Monique) Lawrence
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I recommend Webb Chevy!
by 08/10/2016on
Amazing deal on my new 2016 Impala! I worked with Miguel Morales, who did everything in his power to make it an easy experience for me and attended to my every need. Very knowledgeable about my new Impala and excellent follow up when I wanted extras installed after the sale. Had a small issue with my passenger headrest cover which service took care of immediately for me. Thanks for a great deal, a great car and a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service from Zakeem
by 08/03/2016on
Zakeem is a great salesperson, he definitely smooth the process of buying a car. I am not a person who is quick to please and do not like haste as I expected at this establishment. I would like to say I was wrong, Zakeem is awesome and able to deal with my undecided self. I left with a beautiful car and great deal. I would definitely refer this dealership to my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Untrue full
by 07/31/2016on
They lied to me about everything. They didn't explain different type of insurance that I really needed in the situation I was in at the time of purchase. I ask them not to do & I asked them to do something that would've help me purchase a car. I recommend not to do business with them. They full of ****. They don't even try to HELP & work with people that's in tough situation. They just lie & run your credit score down
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Buying my new car
by 07/13/2016on
I stopped by dealership to see the Chevy Trax. Looking for replacement for a tracker that I loved, my salesman was determined not to let me leave without this car. I did love it , but wasn't ready at this time. The young man was pleasant and polite showing me all good things in car I was looking for,after a while decided to take car home. A very pleasant experience. I've told everyone about Webb
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome experience
by 07/07/2016on
I came in last Monday June 27th in search of a new car after losing my beloved vehicle in a car accident a month prior. I really had my eye on a new Chevy Impala. In the past getting a new car was always a challenge. This time however, my salesman Zakeen Valentine made it virtually a seamless process. Not was I in and out within an hour or 2, I drove away with exactly the car I wanted, a Black 2016 Chevy Impala. My dream car! I'd like to thank Zakeen and the staff at Webb Chevy for helping turn a pretty sad experience into a pretty great outcome. Loving my new Impala!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Sales Experience
by 07/01/2016on
I was in last Friday with my husband to look for a need car. Tim Heinecke was our sales person. He was accommodating, easy to talk to and thorough. He made the process easy and explained everything along the way. I would highly recommend Webb Chevy and Tim to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 06/03/2016on
I was so happy with the sales person at Webb ,Miguel Morales who helped me when purchasing my car the other day. I had talked to him because he has also sold my son his car 3 years ago and was great . He goes out of his way to help you get the car that is right for you. I will be a customer for life at Webb. Ask for Miguel for great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New cars Chevy Cruze n Traverse
by 12/15/2015on
My experience was great Jorge Guzman was amazing and showed me some of the cars they had. He is a really hand on Salesman which I like. He work with me and my dad on our new cars. Great Dealer they stayed open an hour later to get our arrangements done. Overall great experience and great customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Webb Chevy
by 11/08/2015on
Gerard Laud Sales Consultant was excellent! I would recommend Gerard and Webb Chevy to my entire family and all of my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments