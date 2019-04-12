2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The sales rep Marcus was great. I got a previous owned 2019 Impala . Love the car. I had several issues with the car the front tires are bald and there is a rubbing roaring type sound coming from the rear, The car pulls to one side. I received a welcome email from the general manager Tim Gehr I addressed these issues in the email its been a week and no response. I went to the dealership after speaking with the sales rep to have these issues resolved, I have been there two times and there was always an issue either the tech was not there or the person to do the approval was not. I was told I could get a loaner get there they don't have any loaner. Not feeling really satisfied. I've had the car a week and a half. Im to go back on 12/5 to sit and wait for them to work on the car. Read more