Worst dealer
by 10/28/2015on
Hi, I bought a 2015 Mazda Mazda 3 from this dealer. Before buying, Mark ( finance Manager) and Silas ( Sales consultant) were very friendly. we clearly explained to Mark about how the paper work should be done. He just nods his head with a cunning smile. Once the payment is received, they never get back to you on your issues. It has took 65 days from the day of purchase for my issue to be cleared and I had to pay extra $500 because of Mark / Silas who got fired. They fired the manager because of his mistakes and has taken my money, auffenberg did not even try to keep up to his finance manager's promise. The sticker price was $ 20,300/- and I ended up paying $ 20,500 after 1250 discount ( which they say useless) Note : Don't ever fall in this dealer's trap and better go to a different one who atleast try to keep up to their words. thanks Kumar
by 05/28/2015on
Hello, my name is Kevin Ralston. I had the pleasure of working with Jason hall. I bought a brand new Mazda cx9 in late April of 2015. So impressed, not with the vehicle, that is amazing car. I was grateful to have Jason as my sales guy. He without a doubt made it fun,enjoyable and exciting. Knew what he was talking about, new the products, didn't pressure, really Eger to LISTEN instead of throwing us in a car. Wife and I our very thankful to have worked with him. In fact so impressed, told my mother have incredible he was, she bought a car from him a few weeks later. Oh yeah then sent my brother in law up and guess what?? He bought a new car as well. Just a huge thank you,Jason hall from my whole family. I'll make you a promise as long as YOU are selling cars.YOU SIR will always get my business
Great Dealership, exceptional service.
by 03/30/2015on
I had the enjoyable experience of purchasing a 2015 Mazda CX-5 from Auffenberg Mazda. The salesman, Jason Hall was a pleasure to deal with and his people skills are exceptional. No high pressure sales approach here, but more of the approach that I received a fair deal and the dealership met it's financial goals. He was pleasant and knowledgeable of the product. The facility was neat and clean. I would highly recommend both Jason and Auffenberg Mazda for anyone who wants to have fun buying a car.
Stellar Customer Service
by 03/12/2015on
After an unsatisfactory experience with a competitor,I decided to drive the distance to see their offer. They beat the other guys hands down and I was able to drive home in my new car in under 2 hours. I highly recommend.
Worth the trip for the selection and prices
by 02/10/2015on
Came from Effingham IL (apx 100 miles one way) due to Internet search and results of that info. Appeared they had the best pricing and a very large selection to choose from for the choices in reasonable driving distance wife and I had. Accurate would be the result. Very good selection and pricing was also good. Called ahead and the staff was ready to meet us and our needs. Took a bit of time getting details nailed down but ended up making a deal which we felt good with. Wife getting used to her new CX-5 touring now and still shocked it had just 7 miles on it when we left the dealer. We do not buy new often but used one in area with 27k miles was 300$ cheaper than new so the price must have been darn good! Glad we made the trip.
Mazda 3
by 02/04/2015on
If anyone is in the market for a new car I would highly recommend Jason Hall. He was awesome! I recently purchased a Mazda 3 2015, which I love owning more everyday and I wasn't even interested in Mazdas. Jason thoroughly went over all the features of this awesome car, which I've never had any salesman do. Thanks again Jason!
Very disappointed overall
by 12/24/2014on
While the salesman was very friendly and polite the overall sales experience was a huge disappointment. We are satisfied with the car but the unprofessionalism of the whole experience leaves us with not wanting to return to Auffenberg Mazda. We were told all their cars came with a navigation system but it wasn't until we picked up the car that they informed us since it wasn't their "stock vehicle" and they had to locate and bring it in from another state that it didn't include the SD navigation card and I was only informed AFTER I asked about it. Had I not asked, I'm sure I would have never been told. They made no attempt to statisfy us or even negotiate a discount on a purchase of the navigation that was supposed to have been INCLUDED in the car we purchased. In addition to that disappointment we were slammed with GAP coverage and told we had to get that in order to get our interest rate. We've checked with the finance company and our insurance coverage and we do NOT have to purchase that and if we decide to we can through our insurance agent at a much lower rate. We were also slammed with an extended warranty package to the tune of $2000 that we did NOT want and were told we had to purchase which we do NOT. Now it is up to us to cancel but we feel we were slammed. Had we not been "forced" to add those two things on our payment would have been approximately $50/month less. Since our package also includes a maintenance schedule we will give the service department a try however we are not happy with the overal sales and delivery and will NOT be recommending to anyone to purchase a car here.
Sales
by 10/08/2014on
Awesome service, will recommend them. They saved me money which is always a good thing
Like all dealers, hold them to what they promise
by 06/25/2014on
my son (21) was forced off the road and rolled his first mazda 6 about 2 months after he got it. great car!! air bags saved him. well, he wanted to get an identical car, got pre-approved and found one at auffenburg, ofallon on their website. same price as the first, etc. he was excited. we went there early sat. morning and couldnt find it. sales guy comes out (nice guy) and said, oh, yeah, sometimes it takes a while for the website inventory to catch up. no big deal. mazda dealers in St. Louis had a couple of what he wanted. we'd just have to bite the bullet and go across the river, which would make for a very long day. however, auffenburg DID have one there, identical to what we wanted but it had a $2k tech package, totalling 22k. so, i said to the sales guy, look, we're going to buy a mazda 6 today, he's been pre-approved. it's going to happen, so, you sell us that car for 20k and we'll buy it right now. he's pre approved, i'm co-signing and everything will be cool. he goes and talks to his manager and comes back and says, its a deal, he'll do it. he sits us in his office and leaves then comes back and says, oh, he cant give it to me for that price, says that car is sold. oh really? too bad, we really wanted that car. so the sales guy leaves and comes back. ok, he'll make you a deal but cant take the $2k off, only $500. i said, buddy, this is a classic bait and switch!!! i want THAT car for $20k. THAT'S the deal that got me to sit down in here in the first place. he leaves - again! - and comes back with the manager who hands me the "dealer invoice" which, I think, was just some official looking word print out that shows he's only going to make $500 on the car if he sells it at sticker. i said, look, you told me $20k for that car. it's got the tech pkg we didnt really want. he goes, oh, well, i can have you the exact same car here this afternoon without the tech package for $20k. i said, yeah, i bet you can, but i'll go across the river and buy the same darn car from somebody else and not from you just on principle!!! you tried to bait and switch me and now you're trying to get me to buy a different car from you? not going to happen, pal. last chance: $20k for that car out there or i walk out of here and buy one in missouri. then he said, well, i'd hate to see you do that.... so he cut the deal. we ended up with a mazda repeat buyer deal (500 or 1000 off - i forget.) and 0% mazda financing. it was a pretty good deal, but GOOD GOLLY!!! why do these guys have to do things like that?!!! bait and switch and then argue. jeez! i'd almost rather take a beating than go buy a car! i guess its like that where ever you buy a car - you have got to be willing to walk away and say adios. oh and i've seen recommendations that say to shop around...that's good to do but dont let them do a credit check on you. everytime they do, it drops your score a little bit. and by the time you're at the 3rd or 4th dealer, they're saying, boy you HAVE been shopping around!
Worst Experience Ever!
by 05/06/2014on
If you enjoy being lied to and swindled this is the place to go and surely know that if you sign anything read all the small print! Also if they tell you anything be sure to get it into writing, all they are interested in is the sell, not you!
Willing to deal
by 06/22/2013on
We bought a Mazda 3 Hatchback after 2 visits. The salesman was very straightforward and did not pressure us, We had in mind a value for our trade and a price for our new car. They worked with us to get fairly close on both.
Customer Service Score - 0
by 01/26/2013on
My experience with Auffenberg Mazda was terrible. I like the vehicle that I purchased for my wife but the staff, specifically the sales managers, appear to have little genuine concern for customer service. If interpersonal intelligence (empathy) is not an inherent personality trait for an individual in sales, they should either find a new profession or invest in acting classes. My requirements for the new Mazda CX-5 that I purchased for my wife included a specific trim (Grand Touring AWD), specific color (Liquid Silver Metallic), specific packages (Tech) and specific options and accessories (Remote Engine Start). The dealership performed a dealer trade and presented a vehicle with all the requirements except remote start. I was promised, in writing, that a remote start would be installed by the dealership and I would have everything that I wanted. We closed the deal shortly after Christmas. I provided a trade-in and paid the remaining balance plus tax, title, and license in cash (over $20,000). I was asked to call back and schedule a time to have the remote start installed. When I made arrangements to drop the vehicle off to have the remote start installed, I assumed that everything would be ready upon my return the next day. When I returned to the dealership I was told that the auto shop that performs some of their work did not feel comfortable installing an off-the-shelf remote start on that vehicle. I appreciate the integrity displayed by the third party business in this case but the only option remaining was to install a factory remote start at the dealership. This should have been the first option of the dealership but for reasons known only to them, they choose to outsource the work. I was told that in order to have the remote start installed at the dealership, I would have to pay $250. I protested because this was not the agreement that was reached when I signed the papers and wrote my check. After speaking to my sales representative at length, the sales manager, Bill M., entered the office and stated flatly that my only option was to pay $250 to have it installed or they would reimburse me $250 (some imaginary number that he claimed was baked into the overall price of the vehicle - I have looked at my invoice and nowhere is there a line item for $250 for remote start). Mr. M.'s comments included such gems as "take your $250 and install all the remote starts that you want" and "Do you think I'm going to eat that additional $250? I don't know you, you're not my friend". His classless display prompted me to call him a name that I reserve for people that I hold in the utmost contempt. I left the dealership to drive home but before I reached my house, the sales representative called and informed me that Mr. M. had made a call and was told to order the part and have it installed at the dealership with no additional cost to me. My only guess is that Mr. M. spoke to someone with integrity, common sense, decision-making ability, or some combination of the three and was ordered to make this situation right. I'm sure Mr. M., after acting like a complete [non-permissible content removed], understood the need to shift into full crisis avoidance mode. Unfortunately, all of this unnecessary nonsense only resulted in Auffenberg Mazda honoring the original deal made with me. Automobiles are commodities. I can find a similar vehicle, with similar features, at a similar price from many different dealers in the area. What keeps a customer coming back is the experience. I don't look to soak the dealership, nor do I seek special treatment or favors. I believe that I made an honest deal with a dishonest business and I had to fight to make them honor their agreements. The sales manager attempted to intimidate me and treated me with disdain for simply insisting that an agreement be honored. He may get his way when dealing with weak-minded individuals or with those that choose to avoid conflict. This approach may result in short term gain for Auffenberg but the end result is loss of business from that customer and anyone they happen to speak to about a new car. I have purchased two new vehicles from Auffenberg in the previous 12 months but they will never receive my business again. I hope their peace offering wasn't meant as hush money. If so, it didn't work. I'm happy to share this story with as many people as possible.
Pulled a bait and switch
by 03/21/2011on
They had agreed to a deal and certain monthly payments. They had us waiting for close to an hour while they cleaned the car and did the final financing papers. Then they told us they had made a mistake and the price per month would be $30 higher. I feel they were dishonest and has no intention of honoring the deal we had agreed upon. I walked out and would not recommend them to anyone. The sales manager was being consulted and informed every step of the way. His claim of ignorance of part of the deal was in my opinion false. I do not recommend them.
