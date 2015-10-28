1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience with Auffenberg Mazda was terrible. I like the vehicle that I purchased for my wife but the staff, specifically the sales managers, appear to have little genuine concern for customer service. If interpersonal intelligence (empathy) is not an inherent personality trait for an individual in sales, they should either find a new profession or invest in acting classes. My requirements for the new Mazda CX-5 that I purchased for my wife included a specific trim (Grand Touring AWD), specific color (Liquid Silver Metallic), specific packages (Tech) and specific options and accessories (Remote Engine Start). The dealership performed a dealer trade and presented a vehicle with all the requirements except remote start. I was promised, in writing, that a remote start would be installed by the dealership and I would have everything that I wanted. We closed the deal shortly after Christmas. I provided a trade-in and paid the remaining balance plus tax, title, and license in cash (over $20,000). I was asked to call back and schedule a time to have the remote start installed. When I made arrangements to drop the vehicle off to have the remote start installed, I assumed that everything would be ready upon my return the next day. When I returned to the dealership I was told that the auto shop that performs some of their work did not feel comfortable installing an off-the-shelf remote start on that vehicle. I appreciate the integrity displayed by the third party business in this case but the only option remaining was to install a factory remote start at the dealership. This should have been the first option of the dealership but for reasons known only to them, they choose to outsource the work. I was told that in order to have the remote start installed at the dealership, I would have to pay $250. I protested because this was not the agreement that was reached when I signed the papers and wrote my check. After speaking to my sales representative at length, the sales manager, Bill M., entered the office and stated flatly that my only option was to pay $250 to have it installed or they would reimburse me $250 (some imaginary number that he claimed was baked into the overall price of the vehicle - I have looked at my invoice and nowhere is there a line item for $250 for remote start). Mr. M.'s comments included such gems as "take your $250 and install all the remote starts that you want" and "Do you think I'm going to eat that additional $250? I don't know you, you're not my friend". His classless display prompted me to call him a name that I reserve for people that I hold in the utmost contempt. I left the dealership to drive home but before I reached my house, the sales representative called and informed me that Mr. M. had made a call and was told to order the part and have it installed at the dealership with no additional cost to me. My only guess is that Mr. M. spoke to someone with integrity, common sense, decision-making ability, or some combination of the three and was ordered to make this situation right. I'm sure Mr. M., after acting like a complete [non-permissible content removed], understood the need to shift into full crisis avoidance mode. Unfortunately, all of this unnecessary nonsense only resulted in Auffenberg Mazda honoring the original deal made with me. Automobiles are commodities. I can find a similar vehicle, with similar features, at a similar price from many different dealers in the area. What keeps a customer coming back is the experience. I don't look to soak the dealership, nor do I seek special treatment or favors. I believe that I made an honest deal with a dishonest business and I had to fight to make them honor their agreements. The sales manager attempted to intimidate me and treated me with disdain for simply insisting that an agreement be honored. He may get his way when dealing with weak-minded individuals or with those that choose to avoid conflict. This approach may result in short term gain for Auffenberg but the end result is loss of business from that customer and anyone they happen to speak to about a new car. I have purchased two new vehicles from Auffenberg in the previous 12 months but they will never receive my business again. I hope their peace offering wasn't meant as hush money. If so, it didn't work. I'm happy to share this story with as many people as possible. Read more