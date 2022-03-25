Skip to main content
Gerald Kia of North Aurora

201 Hansen Blvd, North Aurora, IL 60542
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gerald Kia of North Aurora

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(841)
Recommend: Yes (343) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good people.

by Rhonda on 03/25/2022

Everyone was very accommodating and went above and beyond to make me happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

841 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Eric on 05/05/2022

Easy to work with, very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pot Hole Popp

by Stacy on 05/02/2022

Prompt and knowledgeable staff. Tow truck came in minimal time and towed my car to Kia where they were able to replace tire and I made it to work on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service experience

by Jose on 04/25/2022

Advisor kept me informed during the service Facilities including coffee and internet are excellent

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kia Experience

by Lauren on 04/22/2022

Great waiting room with tv, drinks, and snacks. Really makes the time fly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding and Professional Service

by Patricia on 04/21/2022

The entire staff of Gerald Kia, North Aurora Service Department, is professional and highly knowledgeable. As a customer, all my questions were answered and provided with new information or updates I might not be aware of. The entire staff is friendly and courteous. Terrific place for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy With Care

by Mssuzy on 04/20/2022

Quick service and care of car; car washed and given a detailed information on the progress of car for future care.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Gerald Kia

by Rick on 04/20/2022

Our sales person Mike was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied customer

by Wayne on 04/19/2022

Fast friendly service. The staff treated me like a king. This is the second time I was in for warranty work. They have definitely got a customer in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick and painless warrantywork

by Nathan on 04/13/2022

How quickly they were able to get the work done once they got the motor and how painless the whole warranty situation was.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service, friendly staff and clean facility!

by Kaye on 04/07/2022

Friendly, honest service! They even told me when it' was not time yet for a tire rotation, and another time that my front brakes were still good, only the back needed replacing. I've been coming there for years and wouldn't trust my car to anyone else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Telluride serivce

by Rodney on 04/02/2022

Great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

AG

by Amanda on 03/31/2022

Staff was great and friendly. My repair was completed in a timely manor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly and Professional

by Garrick on 03/30/2022

Everyone was really friendly and went over the major recall paperwork so I felt like things were done well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Experience

by Joseph on 03/30/2022

Great customer service. Friendly staff. Makes you feel like a part of the family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Prompt & efficient service

by Stephen on 03/29/2022

Clear about what was being done and why.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Iralys on 03/28/2022

Fast, safe and clean service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly, Prompt Service

by Cynthia on 03/28/2022

Friendly prompt service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality Service

by Jean on 03/23/2022

Friendly and helpful service staff. Just wish it wouldn't have taken so long. An hour and a half for an oil change just seems like a little excessive. I was very happy though to find out when my car was finished that my oil change was free. Apparently your 5th oil change with them is free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Usual quick, courteous service

by Joyce on 03/22/2022

Easy to make an appointment. Courteous staff. Area is clean. Work was done quickly and thoroughly, at reasonable cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Seltos

by Jarred on 03/22/2022

Weren't to pushy, very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

