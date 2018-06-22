5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We traded our 2010 RX450h for a new one in June of 2018. This was a major 'step up', because of all the luxury features available, wonderful 30+mpg fuel rating, and the STANDard safety features (see the 5 star rating on https://www.nhtsa.gov). Sal Lala and Tony Stewart were my long-time sales people, and they did not disappoint in the overall prices, smoothness of sale, requested features and add-ons, and trade-in value - these two guys are about all that is left of a supreme sales and management staff, as recent personnel changes have occurred. I am hopeful the transition in management will 'mellow' in time. Note: We are blessed to have been able to purchase seven Lexus' from this dealership since 2006. The new 2018 RXh is simply wonderful and such a pretty ride in 'Nightfall Mica' to enjoy. A few words about the finance end of the purchase: It was a cash deal (yay!), but it took three visits to complete, because I caught errors on the first two go-arounds. The issue started when we were told the after-purchase things were not negotiable for better prices (extended warranty, wheel/tire/lost key/windshield/dent protection insurance, maintenance/service coupons, etc.). Then I found out they are indeed negotiable (thanks, Tony), which lead to the second buyers agreement being signed. But after another review, I found errors and misquoted figures. So the third time through the paperwork was finally a charm. That fiasco took two weeks to complete. I can understand following the company line and making a profit / commission, but there is a fine line that seemed to be in question: I would use words like duplicity or incompetence, but it could be the former while feigning the latter. Incompetence is forgivable, but the other I remember firing people for, so I give the benefit of the doubt in this one case. Of all the times we purchased from L of N, this time was the most painful. Otherwise, we are very satisfied with the 2018 upgrade. It really has a myriad feature set that our former 2010 model did not have. The safety features are worth the upgrade, as pedestrian and cross traffic alert are included in the package - any luxury upgrades like the ones available here would easily cost about $20K more for a German car (I checked). So it is still 5 stars for L of N, but they need to look at the process and remember to give their customers a good experience of purchase all the way through, especially during that dreadful finance chamber with the electronic signing instrument called 'DocuPad'. But that remains another story for another time.