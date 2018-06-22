Skip to main content
Lexus of Naperville

2480 Aurora Ave, Naperville, IL 60540
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Lexus of Naperville

34 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales, Great Lexus Autos, but So-So 'Finance Chamber'

by UTAS on 06/22/2018

We traded our 2010 RX450h for a new one in June of 2018. This was a major 'step up', because of all the luxury features available, wonderful 30+mpg fuel rating, and the STANDard safety features (see the 5 star rating on https://www.nhtsa.gov). Sal Lala and Tony Stewart were my long-time sales people, and they did not disappoint in the overall prices, smoothness of sale, requested features and add-ons, and trade-in value - these two guys are about all that is left of a supreme sales and management staff, as recent personnel changes have occurred. I am hopeful the transition in management will 'mellow' in time. Note: We are blessed to have been able to purchase seven Lexus' from this dealership since 2006. The new 2018 RXh is simply wonderful and such a pretty ride in 'Nightfall Mica' to enjoy. A few words about the finance end of the purchase: It was a cash deal (yay!), but it took three visits to complete, because I caught errors on the first two go-arounds. The issue started when we were told the after-purchase things were not negotiable for better prices (extended warranty, wheel/tire/lost key/windshield/dent protection insurance, maintenance/service coupons, etc.). Then I found out they are indeed negotiable (thanks, Tony), which lead to the second buyers agreement being signed. But after another review, I found errors and misquoted figures. So the third time through the paperwork was finally a charm. That fiasco took two weeks to complete. I can understand following the company line and making a profit / commission, but there is a fine line that seemed to be in question: I would use words like duplicity or incompetence, but it could be the former while feigning the latter. Incompetence is forgivable, but the other I remember firing people for, so I give the benefit of the doubt in this one case. Of all the times we purchased from L of N, this time was the most painful. Otherwise, we are very satisfied with the 2018 upgrade. It really has a myriad feature set that our former 2010 model did not have. The safety features are worth the upgrade, as pedestrian and cross traffic alert are included in the package - any luxury upgrades like the ones available here would easily cost about $20K more for a German car (I checked). So it is still 5 stars for L of N, but they need to look at the process and remember to give their customers a good experience of purchase all the way through, especially during that dreadful finance chamber with the electronic signing instrument called 'DocuPad'. But that remains another story for another time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my new Lexus!

by GraceW on 01/12/2018

Had a very good experience purchasing my new Lexus at this dealership. Dealt with Alex, salesman, and Chris, sales manager. Both were very pleasant. I would highly recommend Lexus of Naperville to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience

by John_Vanikiotis on 01/09/2018

I test drove a 2013 Mercedes, came back a couple days later to finalize the purchase. They had me in and out in such a short amount of time. I was treated like royalty from the moment I walked into their dealership. 5 stars across the board for their salesman, Hani was an absolute pleasure to work with. I will be buying my next car from him as well. This dealership is like a country club, very impressive establishment and it’s run to perfection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lexus of Naperville

by Greg on 12/22/2017

I traveled over 400 miles to buy a used Acura MDX from Sal at Lexus of Naperville. Everyone involved in the process was great to work with. Never any pressure to buy and a very competitive price on the MDX.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Impressive customer service!

by SueRoebuck on 12/18/2017

Even though I was buying a pre-owned vehicle, the sales manager Bill Borta and my salesman Frank Paull couldn't have been more attentive. They simplified the process and made it enjoyable. Same can be said of Bill Cranley, the finance manager. Wonderful experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lexus RX350

by MB on 11/30/2017

I had a great experience at Lexus of Naperville in working with my salesman, Mohammed Naim. He was very helpful, answered all my questions, and displayed great customer service. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking to buy a Lexus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by TimDudas on 11/27/2017

I bought my 3rd car from Lexus of Naperville and the buying experience was exceptional. They make buying a car an easy process and provide top notch professional service. I highly recommend you buy your next Lexus from them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 RX 350 purchase

by AnnA on 11/04/2017

My husband and I purchased/leased a 2017 RX 350 from Lexus of Naperville last week and couldn’t be happier with the car and the sales experience. Our sales person, Alek, was very knowledgeable and personable, while not being pushy. We test drove the car, and from that point on, we filled out paperwork, waited a while, finalized things with the financial manager, and then drove out of the dealer with the car several hours later. Alex was terrific in explaining every single feature of the car very thoroughly, so we had a good feel about the car as we drove home. Bottom line, terrific dealership to work with from sales to service. Highly recommend them and the RX 350, which is a dream to drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Milena on 09/05/2017

This was the easiest, smoothest car buying process. Ali was a great sales person!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

They are Awesome!

by MsGwen on 08/26/2017

This was my third purchase from them (Rx 350) I've went to other dealerships but they still couldn't be beat in sales, friendliness, respect...all around customer service. My sales guy Sal was very knowledgeable and had answers to All my questions. Sal was recommended by my service guy Michael. I appreciate the whole team there!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfaction of sales

by MikeKarakourtis on 08/23/2017

My experience with all of the people I had contact with at Lexus of Naperville was exceptionally good. They were helpful, accommodating and willing go out of there way to make the sales experience a great one

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Complete Satisfaction of Purchase of a new Lexus RX 350 at Lexus Naperville

by Yonghua on 08/18/2017

With the excellent service provided by sales consultant Sal Lala, my wife and I were very happy to have purchased a Lexus RX 350 at Lexus of Naperville on August 11, 2017. Sal is a great guy who takes good care of our needs, answers all our questions. We bought a Lexus ES 350 from him a few years ago. His service was so impressive that we decided to buy another Lexus from Sal again. We will definitely recommend his service to our friends and family. Yonghua & Kefei

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by GingerRocks on 08/08/2017

I was completely dreading going out and looking for a new vehicle. From my first trip into Lexus everyone was so friendly and did not make me feel pressured. Frank was our salesperson and he suggested I take the different models home and drive them for a day to see if I liked them. That in itself shows they care about the customers needs. When I returned the vehicle Frank was off and Hanni was the salesperson I worked with to exchange the vehicle. Even though he would not get the sale he took all the time I needed to help explain all the great safety features of the RX. Well I loved the RX and that is what I bought. The whole process of purchasing my new car was seamless and stressful. This dealer and their employees are top notch!!!!! Shout out to Frank, Hanni & Bill who always had a smile on his face!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Process!

by HappyClient on 08/03/2017

This was an Extremely efficient and Professional experience. This is the Second Lexus I have purchased here and will be back in the Future. Everyone was First Class.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

excellent experience

by L.R. on 07/19/2017

Just purchased a new lexus from this dealership. What a great experience. From getting the quote on my trade in to driving away in my new car. I would highly, highly recommend them and would never go anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional, attentive and respectful

by BernieB on 07/12/2017

I have been searching for a certified pre-owned Lexus NX on and off for over a year. I found exactly the vehicle I was looking for at Lexus of Naperville while searching online. The vehicle was in the correct color and had all the options I wanted. I had previously purchased a few Lexus vehicles from another dealership so I did not have any contacts at Lexus of Naperville. I entered the showroom and met Hani Dolat and told him the vehicle I was interested in. He offered to have me take a test drive at the test track which convinced me that this was the vehicle I wanted to purchase. I had a Lexus to trade which was appraised while I did a test drive at the test track. I received a fair offer for my trade and purchased the NX300 hybrid. Throughout the entire process everyone was professional, attentive to all my questions and concerns and did not pressure me at all. It was a pleasant purchase experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Recent Purchase

by Michael_Tran on 06/15/2017

This is my family's third time coming and purchasing a car from Lexus in its Naperville location. We are always being treated fairly and respectfully with every visit. We enjoy the thorough and informative tutorials for the cars we're interested in. The salespeople really know their stuff and my family, especially the kids, are super appreciative of it. When we come to visit, the people who work there are quick to include all of my family members in the process of understanding how the cars function and how to purchase them. It's a great learning experience for my kids.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worst staff- Mark Masur

by HaroldTakeuchi on 04/20/2017

Don't go there, they don't value your time !!!!!!!! Paid by wire transfer 4 days prior to going to dealer to sign papers and pick-up the car. Called a hour prior to arriving to let them know I was on my way. Got there, they couldn't find car, then not ready. Lied to me for 3 hours, worst experience. This is my 6th Lexus. Mark has no clue about customer service, lied about condition of car and delivery process. Less than 1 star rating, didn't know how to indicate a minus 5 !!!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience ever!!

by denisemzwit on 02/06/2017

From start to finish, Lexus of Naperville wowed us with their customer service. It was well worth the hour drive to experience the Lexus of Naperville customer-oriented experience and we went home with a gorgeous Lexus ES 350. Everyone there - from the Sales Manager to the Sales Consultant and finally the Business Manager, provided an extremely high level of service making our visit the most pleasant car buying experience we have ever encountered. It was stress-free and thoroughly enjoyable from start to finish - which by the way was under 3 hours and included an in-depth tutorial of the car functions. It was by far, the most painless car-buying event I have ever participated in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great experience beginning to end

by kenhere on 09/29/2016

Went shopping for my 3rd Lexus in 18 years. Found the salesperson easy going with no pressure as we discussed what I was after and what he had. Got a good deal on my 2008 trade in and good rebate for a 2016 model. The technical tutorial to train me on the new beast was phenomenal, far better than my spouse and I have had in the past ... a little humor, some specific examples, and chance for hands on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super great experience!

by KriGryb on 08/26/2016

I'm super glad I went exactly to this dealership! The staff is super nice and professional! Mr. Abdou helped us to choose the car. He answered all my stupid questions :) It was a pleasure to be his client! I definitely recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
