Lexus of Naperville
Customer Reviews of Lexus of Naperville
Great Sales, Great Lexus Autos, but So-So 'Finance Chamber'
by 06/22/2018on
We traded our 2010 RX450h for a new one in June of 2018. This was a major 'step up', because of all the luxury features available, wonderful 30+mpg fuel rating, and the STANDard safety features (see the 5 star rating on https://www.nhtsa.gov). Sal Lala and Tony Stewart were my long-time sales people, and they did not disappoint in the overall prices, smoothness of sale, requested features and add-ons, and trade-in value - these two guys are about all that is left of a supreme sales and management staff, as recent personnel changes have occurred. I am hopeful the transition in management will 'mellow' in time. Note: We are blessed to have been able to purchase seven Lexus' from this dealership since 2006. The new 2018 RXh is simply wonderful and such a pretty ride in 'Nightfall Mica' to enjoy. A few words about the finance end of the purchase: It was a cash deal (yay!), but it took three visits to complete, because I caught errors on the first two go-arounds. The issue started when we were told the after-purchase things were not negotiable for better prices (extended warranty, wheel/tire/lost key/windshield/dent protection insurance, maintenance/service coupons, etc.). Then I found out they are indeed negotiable (thanks, Tony), which lead to the second buyers agreement being signed. But after another review, I found errors and misquoted figures. So the third time through the paperwork was finally a charm. That fiasco took two weeks to complete. I can understand following the company line and making a profit / commission, but there is a fine line that seemed to be in question: I would use words like duplicity or incompetence, but it could be the former while feigning the latter. Incompetence is forgivable, but the other I remember firing people for, so I give the benefit of the doubt in this one case. Of all the times we purchased from L of N, this time was the most painful. Otherwise, we are very satisfied with the 2018 upgrade. It really has a myriad feature set that our former 2010 model did not have. The safety features are worth the upgrade, as pedestrian and cross traffic alert are included in the package - any luxury upgrades like the ones available here would easily cost about $20K more for a German car (I checked). So it is still 5 stars for L of N, but they need to look at the process and remember to give their customers a good experience of purchase all the way through, especially during that dreadful finance chamber with the electronic signing instrument called 'DocuPad'. But that remains another story for another time.
Love my new Lexus!
by 01/12/2018on
Had a very good experience purchasing my new Lexus at this dealership. Dealt with Alex, salesman, and Chris, sales manager. Both were very pleasant. I would highly recommend Lexus of Naperville to everyone.
Great Car Buying Experience
by 01/09/2018on
I test drove a 2013 Mercedes, came back a couple days later to finalize the purchase. They had me in and out in such a short amount of time. I was treated like royalty from the moment I walked into their dealership. 5 stars across the board for their salesman, Hani was an absolute pleasure to work with. I will be buying my next car from him as well. This dealership is like a country club, very impressive establishment and it’s run to perfection.
Lexus of Naperville
by 12/22/2017on
I traveled over 400 miles to buy a used Acura MDX from Sal at Lexus of Naperville. Everyone involved in the process was great to work with. Never any pressure to buy and a very competitive price on the MDX.
Impressive customer service!
by 12/18/2017on
Even though I was buying a pre-owned vehicle, the sales manager Bill Borta and my salesman Frank Paull couldn't have been more attentive. They simplified the process and made it enjoyable. Same can be said of Bill Cranley, the finance manager. Wonderful experience!!
Lexus RX350
by 11/30/2017on
I had a great experience at Lexus of Naperville in working with my salesman, Mohammed Naim. He was very helpful, answered all my questions, and displayed great customer service. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking to buy a Lexus.
Great buying experience
by 11/27/2017on
I bought my 3rd car from Lexus of Naperville and the buying experience was exceptional. They make buying a car an easy process and provide top notch professional service. I highly recommend you buy your next Lexus from them
2017 RX 350 purchase
by 11/04/2017on
My husband and I purchased/leased a 2017 RX 350 from Lexus of Naperville last week and couldn’t be happier with the car and the sales experience. Our sales person, Alek, was very knowledgeable and personable, while not being pushy. We test drove the car, and from that point on, we filled out paperwork, waited a while, finalized things with the financial manager, and then drove out of the dealer with the car several hours later. Alex was terrific in explaining every single feature of the car very thoroughly, so we had a good feel about the car as we drove home. Bottom line, terrific dealership to work with from sales to service. Highly recommend them and the RX 350, which is a dream to drive.
Great experience
by 09/05/2017on
This was the easiest, smoothest car buying process. Ali was a great sales person!
They are Awesome!
by 08/26/2017on
This was my third purchase from them (Rx 350) I've went to other dealerships but they still couldn't be beat in sales, friendliness, respect...all around customer service. My sales guy Sal was very knowledgeable and had answers to All my questions. Sal was recommended by my service guy Michael. I appreciate the whole team there!
Satisfaction of sales
by 08/23/2017on
My experience with all of the people I had contact with at Lexus of Naperville was exceptionally good. They were helpful, accommodating and willing go out of there way to make the sales experience a great one
Complete Satisfaction of Purchase of a new Lexus RX 350 at Lexus Naperville
by 08/18/2017on
With the excellent service provided by sales consultant Sal Lala, my wife and I were very happy to have purchased a Lexus RX 350 at Lexus of Naperville on August 11, 2017. Sal is a great guy who takes good care of our needs, answers all our questions. We bought a Lexus ES 350 from him a few years ago. His service was so impressive that we decided to buy another Lexus from Sal again. We will definitely recommend his service to our friends and family. Yonghua & Kefei
Excellent Service
by 08/08/2017on
I was completely dreading going out and looking for a new vehicle. From my first trip into Lexus everyone was so friendly and did not make me feel pressured. Frank was our salesperson and he suggested I take the different models home and drive them for a day to see if I liked them. That in itself shows they care about the customers needs. When I returned the vehicle Frank was off and Hanni was the salesperson I worked with to exchange the vehicle. Even though he would not get the sale he took all the time I needed to help explain all the great safety features of the RX. Well I loved the RX and that is what I bought. The whole process of purchasing my new car was seamless and stressful. This dealer and their employees are top notch!!!!! Shout out to Frank, Hanni & Bill who always had a smile on his face!!!!
Great Sales Process!
by 08/03/2017on
This was an Extremely efficient and Professional experience. This is the Second Lexus I have purchased here and will be back in the Future. Everyone was First Class.
excellent experience
by 07/19/2017on
Just purchased a new lexus from this dealership. What a great experience. From getting the quote on my trade in to driving away in my new car. I would highly, highly recommend them and would never go anywhere else.
Professional, attentive and respectful
by 07/12/2017on
I have been searching for a certified pre-owned Lexus NX on and off for over a year. I found exactly the vehicle I was looking for at Lexus of Naperville while searching online. The vehicle was in the correct color and had all the options I wanted. I had previously purchased a few Lexus vehicles from another dealership so I did not have any contacts at Lexus of Naperville. I entered the showroom and met Hani Dolat and told him the vehicle I was interested in. He offered to have me take a test drive at the test track which convinced me that this was the vehicle I wanted to purchase. I had a Lexus to trade which was appraised while I did a test drive at the test track. I received a fair offer for my trade and purchased the NX300 hybrid. Throughout the entire process everyone was professional, attentive to all my questions and concerns and did not pressure me at all. It was a pleasant purchase experience.
Recent Purchase
by 06/15/2017on
This is my family's third time coming and purchasing a car from Lexus in its Naperville location. We are always being treated fairly and respectfully with every visit. We enjoy the thorough and informative tutorials for the cars we're interested in. The salespeople really know their stuff and my family, especially the kids, are super appreciative of it. When we come to visit, the people who work there are quick to include all of my family members in the process of understanding how the cars function and how to purchase them. It's a great learning experience for my kids.
Worst staff- Mark Masur
by 04/20/2017on
Don't go there, they don't value your time !!!!!!!! Paid by wire transfer 4 days prior to going to dealer to sign papers and pick-up the car. Called a hour prior to arriving to let them know I was on my way. Got there, they couldn't find car, then not ready. Lied to me for 3 hours, worst experience. This is my 6th Lexus. Mark has no clue about customer service, lied about condition of car and delivery process. Less than 1 star rating, didn't know how to indicate a minus 5 !!!!!!!!
Best car buying experience ever!!
by 02/06/2017on
From start to finish, Lexus of Naperville wowed us with their customer service. It was well worth the hour drive to experience the Lexus of Naperville customer-oriented experience and we went home with a gorgeous Lexus ES 350. Everyone there - from the Sales Manager to the Sales Consultant and finally the Business Manager, provided an extremely high level of service making our visit the most pleasant car buying experience we have ever encountered. It was stress-free and thoroughly enjoyable from start to finish - which by the way was under 3 hours and included an in-depth tutorial of the car functions. It was by far, the most painless car-buying event I have ever participated in.
great experience beginning to end
by 09/29/2016on
Went shopping for my 3rd Lexus in 18 years. Found the salesperson easy going with no pressure as we discussed what I was after and what he had. Got a good deal on my 2008 trade in and good rebate for a 2016 model. The technical tutorial to train me on the new beast was phenomenal, far better than my spouse and I have had in the past ... a little humor, some specific examples, and chance for hands on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super great experience!
by 08/26/2016on
I'm super glad I went exactly to this dealership! The staff is super nice and professional! Mr. Abdou helped us to choose the car. He answered all my stupid questions :) It was a pleasure to be his client! I definitely recommend this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes