5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

So far have purchased two vehicles from the folks at Buss Ford, and both times have been a pleasure. The salesman was friendly and easy to work with. Both cars that were purchased were priced fair, so there wasn't a lot of haggling with the price up front, which made the experience that much better. Overall a good experience, and I would send any of my family or friends there if they were in the market for a new Ford/Lincoln. Read more