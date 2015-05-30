Buss Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Buss Ford Lincoln
This Dealer is Outstanding
by 05/30/2015on
Buying my Ford Escape was actually a nice experience thanks to Buss Ford
Great Dealer!
by 05/16/2014on
I leased a 2014 Escape from Hunter at Buss Ford, and it was the best car buying experience I have had!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New car purchase
by 12/08/2012on
Salesman was a pleasure to work with. No high pressure, honest up front pricing. Understood and had no problem that we were working with a few other dealers, did not talk down the competition. Fair price no haggle. I wasn't looking forward to buying a new car, like the cars don't like the process. The people at Buss Ford made this enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 06/18/2011on
So far have purchased two vehicles from the folks at Buss Ford, and both times have been a pleasure. The salesman was friendly and easy to work with. Both cars that were purchased were priced fair, so there wasn't a lot of haggling with the price up front, which made the experience that much better. Overall a good experience, and I would send any of my family or friends there if they were in the market for a new Ford/Lincoln.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable