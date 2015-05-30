Skip to main content
Buss Ford Lincoln

111 S IL Rte 31, Mchenry, IL 60050
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

This Dealer is Outstanding

by itsmejs on 05/30/2015

Buying my Ford Escape was actually a nice experience thanks to Buss Ford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealer!

by jimmmmmy1 on 05/16/2014

I leased a 2014 Escape from Hunter at Buss Ford, and it was the best car buying experience I have had!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car purchase

by carguy1962 on 12/08/2012

Salesman was a pleasure to work with. No high pressure, honest up front pricing. Understood and had no problem that we were working with a few other dealers, did not talk down the competition. Fair price no haggle. I wasn't looking forward to buying a new car, like the cars don't like the process. The people at Buss Ford made this enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience

by turbo_nut on 06/18/2011

So far have purchased two vehicles from the folks at Buss Ford, and both times have been a pleasure. The salesman was friendly and easy to work with. Both cars that were purchased were priced fair, so there wasn't a lot of haggling with the price up front, which made the experience that much better. Overall a good experience, and I would send any of my family or friends there if they were in the market for a new Ford/Lincoln.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
