5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2014 Chevy Volt This has been one of the better car buying experiences that I have had. I have bought a few cars in my time and I have usually not looked forward to the car buying process. In the past I have often felt that whatever dealership I was at it seemd like they were doing me a favor selling me a car. At times I felt that they were holding me hostage until I agreed to purchase their car. I went to Bill Kay's dealership on a whim actually. I knew nothing about the dealership. I just knew they were on Ogden ave in lisle. I had passed by the place on my way through Lisle a few times. When I began looking for a car this time I thought I would give Bill Kay's a shot to see what they had. I was pleasantly surprised to meet the sales person Eric Pieroni. He knew everything about the Volt and answered all of my questions about the car. Since the Volt is a different kind of car I wanted to make sure that I knew what I was purchasing and that I understood everything about the car. I had a very informative test drive and he let me get to know the car. I was very surprised to be able to drive this car for about an hour. At other dealerships I have dealt with I was only able to drive around the block for 10 minutes and I felt like I was being rushed to get back to the lot so they could start making me a deal to purchase that car. This did not happen with Eric. I liked the way Eric handled this sale and I highly recommend that any one wanting to purchase a Volt to come and see him. He was more interested in selling me on the car and letting the car sell itself than trying to just sell me any car. A lot of sales people don't understand the difference. Most just want you to buy anything they have on the lot just to move the product out the door. I did not feel that way at Bill Kay's. Thanks, Steven C Rodriguez Read more