Tricky problem but got it done
by 04/02/2020on
Bought a truck in December had nothing but problems in January. The problem was persistent. Place was helpful and determined to fix the truck. Customer service was excellent and professional. No funny business. Management stepped in to make sure things were taken care of, Truck runs good so far.
2017 Chevy Malibu
by 04/19/2017on
Service was helpful & friendly. They answered all my questions and they did not make me feel like I knew nothing.
Uniformed, Unprofessional
by 04/09/2017on
Incredibly unprofessional and classic "bait and switch" regarding CPO financing during purchase. Staff claimed not to know what vehicles qualified for CPO financing, showed the finance numbers with the 1.9 APR and then....the "snag" and "this vehicle doesn't qualify". Pre-owned sales manager was rude going so far as to say "go talk with the general manager - I don't care". Will not set foot in this dealership again and will encourage everyone I know to do the same. Unethical, condescending and lacking in any type of customer service.
Service Review
by 03/02/2017on
I went to Bill Kay for routine service without an appointment. I had my car back in a 1/2 hour. Good fast service. I have been buying cars and having service at Bill Kay's for twenty years and have always had courteous quality service from the sales and service departments.
New Car Sales, onto something good !
by 07/11/2016on
Sadly many shopping experiences for Any type of vehicle simply are not pleasant. I normally have to hit 3 - 4 dealerships until I can locate a Salesperson in which I can tolerate. I must say, this time I stopped at #2 when we found Bill Kay and Paul Labak. However the entire dealership has a different comfortable air about it. I sensed plain down to earth, get down to business answer our questions and not play games. We had a very good experience here and found them patient and understanding our needs, really attentive to our needs and conversations.
Great people and excellent service. Very attentive.
by 05/10/2016on
One of, if not the most, satisfying experiences I've ever had in a customer service setting. My wife and I were looking to purchase a second vehicle for our convenience, and Bill Baresch and John the finance manager worked together to get us a fantastic deal. They took the time and made sure we were completely taken care of. We will most certainly be at Bill Kay again in the future, and are more than happy with our purchase. Thanks again guys!
New Chevy Silverado pickup
by 04/26/2016on
Just great. Like our salesperson, and we really like Chris Baumann the General Manager. Got a really good deal on a NEW Silverado. We were able to get all the new accessories we wanted from one place. While our new truck was being set up, we were giving a loaner vehicle. I've dealt with Bill Kay Chevrolet many time, and would most certainly recommend them to anyone looking for a Chevy product.
Great Service
by 03/30/2016on
Recently bought a 2015 Impala. Had an easy time finding and taking to the sales rep. Everyone was very helpful.
Great service
by 03/24/2016on
Bill Kay Chevrolet is a great dealership. I have bought my last 6 cars from them and it's the only place I take my vehicles for service.
25,000 mile check up
by 02/16/2016on
no issued, they even gave me a ride to work when I dropped off my vehicle first thing in the morning
Leasing
by 02/12/2016on
It was a long day but the folks at Bill Kay worked to keep my payments low. They also were able to bring the cost on a more expensive car down for us.
Very accommodating!
by 01/26/2016on
Made a phone call to the service department, and Mark Bowling the Service Manager said "No problem, bring your car in!" Routine oil change and maintenance was completed, a part was ordered for later installation. A courtesy driver drove me to work!! The car wash was inoperable that day - but they went above and beyond: my car was hand washed!!! The icing on the cake for an enjoyable customer experience!! Thank you Mark and to your team of professionals!!
Great service, very nice employees, and fun experience
by 01/05/2016on
Bill Kay Chevrolet is a class act dealer, they don't pressure you hard and they work with you, and make it a good experience
Nice People To Do Business With!
by 10/23/2015on
Nice experience at Bill Kay! My sales rep, Quan Bodie went out of his way to make I was satisfied buying my 2016 Equinox vs. 2015 Equinox. I got a nice affordable SUV with most of the bells and whistles I was looking for. Thanks again and see you in 10 years!
2015 Equinox
by 04/10/2015on
I leased a 2015 Equinox from Bill Kay. The sales rep was Bobby Nichols, and he treated me very respectfully and courteously. He answered all my questions, and gave me great service. I am very happy with the Equinox, and would definitely recommend Bill Kay to anyone looking to purchase or lease a vehicle.
Shady Dealership! Stay Away!
by 03/16/2015on
I was contacted by this dealership about a recall. I own a 2010 Chevy Malibu and had never had a problem with the vehicle before this visit. Two days after my visit my car stopped running and I was stranded on the side of the road in 6 degree weather! I had to have my car towed into another dealership. After a full diagnostics check and $220 later they told me that someone drained my battery. It appears that the technician at Bill Kay left my drivers door open during the course of doing the recall and it caused my battery to drain. Stay far Away from this dealership!
2014 Volt
by 11/09/2014on
2014 Chevy Volt This has been one of the better car buying experiences that I have had. I have bought a few cars in my time and I have usually not looked forward to the car buying process. In the past I have often felt that whatever dealership I was at it seemd like they were doing me a favor selling me a car. At times I felt that they were holding me hostage until I agreed to purchase their car. I went to Bill Kay's dealership on a whim actually. I knew nothing about the dealership. I just knew they were on Ogden ave in lisle. I had passed by the place on my way through Lisle a few times. When I began looking for a car this time I thought I would give Bill Kay's a shot to see what they had. I was pleasantly surprised to meet the sales person Eric Pieroni. He knew everything about the Volt and answered all of my questions about the car. Since the Volt is a different kind of car I wanted to make sure that I knew what I was purchasing and that I understood everything about the car. I had a very informative test drive and he let me get to know the car. I was very surprised to be able to drive this car for about an hour. At other dealerships I have dealt with I was only able to drive around the block for 10 minutes and I felt like I was being rushed to get back to the lot so they could start making me a deal to purchase that car. This did not happen with Eric. I liked the way Eric handled this sale and I highly recommend that any one wanting to purchase a Volt to come and see him. He was more interested in selling me on the car and letting the car sell itself than trying to just sell me any car. A lot of sales people don't understand the difference. Most just want you to buy anything they have on the lot just to move the product out the door. I did not feel that way at Bill Kay's. Thanks, Steven C Rodriguez
2012 Chevy Sonic Sedan
by 10/04/2012on
My wife and I stopped into Bill Kay Chevrolet on a quest for an affordable car and we were lucky that we did! Joe K., our sales representative at Bill Kay, was incredibly helpful and polite during our visit. We test drove a 2012 Chevy Sonic and loved the affordable price of the Sonic and the high quality interior and exterior design. I love the looks of our new Sonic! To get an American made car to an affordable price some corners have to be cut, but you would be hard pressed to point out where those corners are on the Sonic. Joe gave us a fair price and let us go along our way during our day of car searching without any nagging or prodding, as some sales representatives are known to do. We were so impressed with both the Sonic and Joe that we came back to Bill Kay and purchased the Sonic that we test drove. So far so good, and I'm very happy with the decision. So here's to Joe and the whole crew at Bill Kay who helped make the car buying process smooth and enjoyable. Thanks Bill Kay!
Thank you Bill Kay
by 08/02/2012on
Car buying experience has been very plesant at this dealership.People are friendly and ready to work with you to find the car you want rather than trying to sell a car they want to. The transaction and deals are simple and straight forward - the not undersold policy gives you further confidence in pricing. I was amazed to see how well they were handling a large number of clients.
My review of Bill Kay Chevrolet
by 02/08/2012on
I purchased my first vehicle from Bill kay in may 2011, although I was satistfied at the time of purchase with 2011 Chevy Silverado, after having drove it for 5 months the vehicle did not meet all my expectations. It was not the Chevy itself it was the level of Chevy that I purchased. After expressing my dissatifaction with the Ls Trim Ralph Conti, and Chris B. went right to work to find me the best deal possible to move up to the vehicle I should have purchased in the first place. This process I expected to be pretty stressful, but after explaining my position Ralph and Chris worked diligently to exceed my expectations. I have made many new car purchases over the years (14-16) and used cars, but have never been as satisfied as I am with my experience in this dealership. I have since sent my daughter and two other customers to see Bill Kay Chevy. I would not hesitate to send family or friends to this dealer.
An unpleasant experience
by 08/15/2011on
Got pricing info from the Chevrolet website and identical price from blue book website. The dealer wanted an additional $824 for advertising costs! This figure was written in by hand on the pricing page. We objected to this, and the sales people and management became belligerent.
