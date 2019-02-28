Gregory Hyundai
Could not be any happier
by 02/28/2019on
Josh Ryoo was great. Very professional throughout the entire process. We came to purchase a Hyundai Elantra for my daughter. Josh took the time to explain the electronics in the 2019 version to her which was very helpful. She loves her new Hyundai and I loved how the dealership handled everything and took the time to explain every step to me. We will definitely be shopping there again. Sincerely, D. Heinz 2/27/2019
Highly Recommend
by 09/01/2018on
Recently purchased a car from Gregory Dealership, and they helped make it very easy. Great deals, no scams or tricks, and willing to help make the process as smooth as possible. General manager, Marcin, was very friendly and showed an amazing interest in meeting our needs. Thank you for making our experience a great one! Highly recommend this dealership!!!
Auto Purchase Made Easy
by 10/28/2017on
We recently purchased a 2017 Santa Fe from Gregory Hyundai. The sales staff was courteous, knowledgeable, and personable. Our questions were all answered thoroughly by the sales staff and technicians. We were introduced to the owner who took a personal interest in our satisfaction and purchase of a car. We could not be more pleased with the entire experience. This was the easiest car purchase we have ever made. The new innovations of the model were explained to us in depth. Thank you Gregory Hyundai for making our purchase so very easy.
5 Stars
by 10/25/2017on
Went to see a used car after speaking with a salesperson over the phone. The car was exactly as described and the price was more than fair. Great experience from start to finish!
Edmunds and Gregory
by 08/27/2015on
Edmunds helped me by giving me a rough number for my cars value and the cost of the car I wanted to purchase. Barry Orlov was my salesman and was very helpful and respectful and we got a nice deal done.
Highly Recommend
by 04/27/2015on
I don't usually write reviews, but Gregory Hyundai truly is a top notch dealership. In the market for a new car, had walked out of two other dealerships due to lies and tricks. We dealt with salesman Sergio and Rita in the finance department. They are both fair, honest, no games and truly a joy to deal with. Highly recommend to check this dealership out first and don't waste your time with game playing at other places. Will definitely to to Gregory Hyundai for our next car purchase.
Better than expected
by 03/14/2015on
We went to see and test drive 2 used cars we saw online. Our salesperson, Bram, was courteous, helpful, knowledgeable and NOT pushy. Besides the wait to complete paperwork, the experience was fast and painless. In less than 3 hours, we were driving our "new" car home.
Got the car I love
by 03/09/2015on
I was looking for a used car with my parents. Bram helped us and he was very friendly and cool. The car we ended up buying was pricier than we were hoping for, but was not a bad value for the quality of the vehicle. I'm very happy with it.
Very helpful and Honest
by 02/28/2015on
After going to McGrath Hyundai and getting treated like dirt not to mention all the lying regarding their prices I decided to go to Gregory. I dealt with Roland and one of the managers and got exactly what I wanted. Roland answered all my questions and was easy to deal with. I got the car I wanted at a very fair price and didn't leave with brain damage. I would suggest if you go to Gregory you ask for Roland. Just a little info about him, he was very straight forward and at first I wasn't too sure about the guy, but after spending a little time working with him he was very easy to understand and his personality was just that, honest and straight forward. He actually knows his stuff and wont push you in a direction. He will ask the right questions and guide you to an educated decision. Thanks Roland, I love my car.
Deceptive Practices & Shady Tactics
by 09/10/2014on
Went in to look at a specific car. Was given the high sell to buy. Took it on a test drive, found brake issues. Asked for an estimate of costs to fix, was given the runaround and told service manager had to write estimate and was gone for the day. Told to leave deposit and would receive a written estimate. Was called back next day by salesman who said car was in bad shape and gave me hard sell to NOT buy the car. When I asked for the copy of the estimate, was told it would be sent. 3 minutes later, sales manager called, again giving hard sell to NOT buy the car. When I agreed not to buy it, was told they would not refund the deposit until 10 BUSINESS days after they had proof check had cleared. Absolutely abysmal business practices and I only wish I could have rated it ZERO. Avoid at all costs.
Most awful experience in my 23 years of buying cars
by 08/21/2014on
Boy, it was a mistake to trade my Honda Civic for a 2013 Chevy Impala from Gregory Hyundai. I found missing parts after signing the loan papers. My bad. My VERY bad. It turns out the tilt steering lever as well as the bottom housing to the steering column was missing. Called dealership several times, including a talk with Sales Manager Mark F., but absolute refusal to help/replace missing parts. I was told, "We are not a Chevy dealership and don't have the parts". I asked if they would order the parts AT LEAST and ship them to me or a local dealer but they would not. I wasn't willing to drive to Illinois and spend money on fuel to get a face-to-face refusal, so my only option is to help others. Do NOT buy from this dealer. Lastly, in 2,000 miles since I have owned this Chevy, there are engine and stabilitrak issues. Fortunately I can take the car to a local Chevy dealer for warranty work. Never waste your time and money at Gregory Hyundai. You and your family are worth better.
STAY AWAY
by 06/29/2013on
Do not trust Greg, the Owner-he is [non-permissible content removed]. I cannot imagine why the State of Illinois has not closed him down and put him in jail....
Quick and Painless Car Purchase
by 08/30/2011on
Experience was relatively quick and painless. Greg was personable and took a no nonsense, no gimmicks approach. One of the finance guys called in so there was a little wait on that but the one who ended up taking care of us was sharp and got us in and out pretty fast. Car looked great but I did laugh that it didn't come with a full tank of gas! Not a deal breaker, obviously. I would definitely recommend your dealer to friends and family.
Could not be happier
by 12/25/2010on
I began searching for a new vehicle in late October knowing that my lease would be up on January 1st. My husband picked a few to consider. Because of health reasons he was not able to accompany me on dealer visits. My first stop was Gregory Hyundai for two reasons: we has interest in the Tucson and the dealer is situated in my suburb. I test drove the Tucson and obtained a price quote. I told Ray, my salesman, that I would not be ready to purchase until late December. He said not problem, come back when you are ready. No pressure, just friendliness and professionalism. I relayed my husband how well my visit had gone, how much I liked the car, and that I had no interest in researching others. So I went back on December 23rd for my Tucson....which....unfortunately, was sold. Kevin the sales manager worked hard to secure my car from another dealer and I took possession on Christmas Eve. Needless to say, Gregory Hyundai gave us a special present this year! Thanks for your hard work!
Gregory Hyundai is GREAT!!!
by 12/03/2010on
Buying a car can be stressful to say the least but the salespeople at Gregory Hyundai made it such a pleasant experience from start to finish. Aronn, Kevin and Greg were great and throughout the whole process we never felt like we were being pressured. Their goal was to make sure we were happy with our purchase and to answer all of our questions. My husband did a lot of research and we feel like we got a luxury car for a great value. When we went to pick up our 2011 Sonata, Aronn spent as much time as we needed to walk us through how the car works, showed us all of the features, paired our cell phones etc. We are not technologically savvy and Aronn and Kevin were so patient with us. We were also introduced to Miriam the service manager. Everyone we met at Gregory Hyundai made us feel like we were family. I would highly recommend Gregory Hyundai to anyone looking to buy a car. Great people and a great experience.
I love this dealership!
by 12/02/2010on
I have purchased two cars at Gregory Hyundai and my family has also purchased several cars. I have always found the sales department AND the service department to be honest and caring. Both my cars were purchased at a reasonable rate and all promises were kept. The service department even helped me out when my car was no longer under warranty. They got the manufacturer to fix my car and no cost and I didn't even have to ask! I was told that the part should not have broken and they petitioned Hyundai for assistance! I love the loaner program and they ALWAYS wash my car! What more could you ask for?
Purchase Experience- they come no better than at Gregory Hyundai
by 11/22/2010on
My wife and I decided to purchase a new car for our two daughters this past weekend. Knowing how frustrating any new car purchase process is, my expectations were not high. Ultimately, we narrowed our choices to a Toyota and a Hyundai. I must say that this was the first time that I can say my auto purchase decision was based not only the car to be selected but the dealership and all of the people involved in the purchase experience. From the Sales Person to the Owner and ultimately the Finance Manager- the entire process was outstanding. I am positive that my next car purchase will be made at Gregory Hyundai. Not only did we feel great about the entire purchase experience, our sales person was nice enough to give us balloons and a big bow to put on the car for an extra special delivery to our daughters. I would highly recommend this dealership.
Worst Dealership
by 11/14/2010on
I went there to buy a Hyundai Santa Fee. They did not have the color and trim I was looking for and based on what they told me that particular car was not available in the five states they were able to get cars from. This was obviously a lie. Anyways, they offered me a similar trim with a different color. I test drove the car and liked it though the sales person could hardly answer any of my questions related to GPS and bluetooth. He did not even know how do they work. During the price negotiation, both the owner and Manager were extremely rude like they they were giving me this car for free. Dealership owner at the end of the negotiation called me stupid and said I will be in market for a very long time. I told him that if they wont respect their customers, they wont get business and then I left the dealership. A week later, on a Saturday, I received a call from the owner of the dealership, he said he would be able to give me a better price if I could make it to their dealership. I told him that I don't want to buy from them any more and hung up. Then I received 5 more calls from the manager of dealership. However, I had made my mind that I wont give my business to these rude people.
Stay Away, far far away
by 09/02/2010on
I have purchased a lot of cars over the years and this was the wost dealer I have ever encountered. I inquired over the internet to see if they had a Sonata with navigation and what the price would be. They replied that they did and invited me in and offered apporx $2000.00 off.(so far so good). When I got there I had to ask someone to help me. The salesmen or managers who ever they were were standing around doing nothing and didn't even acknowledge me walking around the showroom and sitting in cars. I finally asked someone to help me. With a glare from this tall guy with glasses who I found out later was the owner. Sorry to bother you guys isn't that what you are there for? They did not want to let me test drive a car until I committed that I would buy one THAT DAY. How do I know if I want to buy the car if I have never driven one? Should have just left when no one approached me, but I was already there so what the heck. I drove the 2011 Sonata and really liked it. They only had a few of them and said no other dealers had many either. BS They did not have one with the Navigation and that is an option I wanted. I asked if they could find me one. They said they needed a deposit and the internet price I was quoted would dissapear if they had to bring me one in.BS I asked them if they had one wioth navigation and they said they did. They also added a destination charge in so the initial price went up by over $700, not that they were gonna honor that price anyway. When I started to get mad regarding the destination charge and the fact that they told me they had a car on the lot that they didn't, the salesman went to get someone. This man named Greg comes over very condesending and says all dealers add on fees to the internet quotes and buyers should expect it. Greg was supposedly the owner. They seemed to be trying not to sell me a car. I am normally an easy going person, but it was getting ridicoulous. When I got up to leave Greg said I would not find the car I was looking for or a better price and I would be back. At that point I told him I would rather pay more somewhere else. Not only did I find the car within minutes of Gregory, I found it for less and I got treated the way someone spending over $24,000 should be treated. Gregory Hyundai and Greg himself are the reason for the negative image that car dealers have. I wish I would have seen these reviews befor wasting three hours at Gregory I found the car and treatment I wanted elsewhere and love my new Sonata.
Don't fall for the Free Oil Change Promise
by 05/17/2009on
Greg Brodsky and his salesman Keith promised FREE lifetime oil changes every 3,000 miles or 90 days when we purchased our Entourage in Jan 2009. They said that they had a problem with the Illinois States Attorney with their "free oil change program",but they would give us the free oil changes anyway. We have enjoyed our new Entourage (great Van!) and in April called the service dept for our first oil change. They said they kmew nothing about our agreement. We called and did not get return calls. We sent an email to [violative content deleted] and were told that Keith would call to work something out. When we talked Keith claimed that he never promised us free oil changes. Trust me, they both promised us free oil changes! We were nieve enough not to get their promise in writing. They also got us for a $305 door trim package. Here's how thay dit it. Greg and Keith quoted us a price during our first visit to the dealership, when we started looking at buying a van. Greg and Keith repeatedly called us at home until Greg announced that he would lower the quote price by $1000. We returned to the dealership and Greg said he didn't remember making the offer but that he would honor the reduced price. We agreed to buy it. After sitting at the dealership for a couple of hours with our kids waiting for the paperwork, we started signing and found that the price included a $305 add-on. We asked Keith about it and he said that he had a door trim package (a decal and plastic push -on door edging) installed a few days ago. We should have walked out then, but we were frazzled and figured it wasn't that much more money. Don't be timid when dealing with car salesmen!
Great Sales Experience
by 05/15/2009on
I had great sales experience at Gregory Hyundai. They greet me well and sales woman was very kind. She was very knowledgeable on Hyundai products. That helped me lot when I was choosing my car. I highly recommend this Dealership.
