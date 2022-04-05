Sunrise Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Sunrise Chevrolet
New Truck
by 05/04/2022on
Nick is Great to work with!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go elsewhere !!
by 12/08/2020on
Typical car dealer with a manager Jasper who is [non-permissible content removed] and says anything to help with a sale , made two purchases at once . lied about one with a fresh oil change -realized the 2nd day it wasn't and the filter was also old . The other purchase didn't even get a detail after waiting 3 days for it to be ready when was told they had a part i was wanting in stock and do that part all day long when they didn't and he just wanted to make the sale so lied again. This is just a warning not to go here -its not a standup dealership
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Tire rotation
by 12/03/2020on
Work completed in a timely manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing customer service!
by 04/12/2020on
Just bought my car from here! I am absolutely thrilled, thankful and amazed at the attention I received from the Sunrise team! I am a nurse working during the Covid crisis and the amazing staff definitely went above and beyond working with me after their “normal” 9-5 work day. That to me is impressive and shows that these people care and have great compassion for the buyer! No one was pushy, just helpful. I absolutely recommend Sunrise Chevrolet! A very special thank you to Manny and Rachelle!!
Needed a/c service
by 06/20/2019on
Was having problems w/ac & John was able to get my car in same day for service. Found part needed @ another dealer & recd same day service. Thanks,John.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/09/2019on
Took car in for oil and tire rotation. Colin was my service tech and he was great he had me in and out right away and explained the values of an oil change program and was knowledgeable. The service was great and the environment was great and will go no where else for service or purchases of a veichle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2011 Chevy Tahoe
by 01/04/2019on
I always have a great experience at sunrise. Everyone is nice and says hi. One of my personal reasons for my repeat business is Dan Wurzer. He is very honest and doesn’t beat around the bush.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Edmunds
by 12/02/2018on
Good job and very timely. Explained all repairs to my satisfaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/20/2018on
Even though I have to pass at least three Chevy Dealers to get to Sunrise Chevrolet, it is worth it. Quality service. Friendly -- in fact the Service Rep. John Niemann -- remembers my name. No one enjoys taking the time or paying for service, but these guys do a great job and I always feel as if I am important customer and they are providing thoughtful help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First time car buyer
by 07/09/2016on
Sunrise Chevrolet completely changed my outlook on buying a car. Im a student and a first time car buyer on a tight budget. Everyone there was extremely helpful. They made sure that the car I bought was dependable and something I could afford while Im in college. I went in scared, because I went to a different dealership the day before and they basically told me that they couldnt help me and tried to bully me into buying a car I couldnt afford. Im very happy my uncle referred me to Sunrise Chevrolet, because everyone is very impressed with the amazing car I bought (especially being a first time buyer). Every single employee I encountered was outstanding and understanding of my situation (even the finance guys). A special thanks to Nick Mazzeffi for being incredibly kind and extremely helpful. Thank you Sunrise for breaking all stereotypes on dealerships, and I would encourage all to buy their next car from Sunrise! Rachael T.
An All Around Great Experience
by 03/23/2016on
The service here was phenomenal and I would definitely recommend friends and family to check out Sunrise Chevrolet before they go anywhere else. My experience of purchasing a car here was stress free and great. At no time did I ever feel pressured by anyone to get a deal done on a certain day. I am proud to say that I purchased my first car on my own through Sunrise Chevy. Jayson Roque, the salesman I dealt with, was extremely nice and helpful to my parents and I.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
oil change
by 11/30/2015on
The technician was very knowledgeable and service was performed within the timeframe.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sunrise Chevrolet is the Best.
by 10/16/2015on
Sunrise Chevrolet is one of the Best dealerships in the Chicago area. I purchased 4 cars from Sunrise. Very satisfied with both their Sales and Service departments. They always make you feel welcome and they take Care of their customers. The Management is top notch. All my cars run Great! Thank you Sunrise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Technician did not check car
by 09/29/2015on
Technician said Immediate service was required on Cabin Air Filter. I replaced it less than a month ago. If he would have actually looked at it, he would have seen it was new. It was an example of a dealer technician not checking items and to inflate the repair bill.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Customer Service
by 09/28/2015on
I recently purchased a used vehicle from Sunrise and received great customer service from Javier, my salesperson, and also from Jose the sales manager. All of my questions were answered, and the paperwork was completed very quickly, even though the vehicle was financed and it was after 7pm on a weeknight. Everyone I came in contact with at the dealership, from the service department to new car sales was very helpful. I would highly recommend this business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership & Great Service!
by 08/18/2015on
I came in recently and traded in my 2009 Cadillac for a 2006 Jeep Wrangler and the customer service was excellent, Roger was the wonderful salesman I worked with! Great guy! I was quoted a fair price for my cadillac, and even worked a little big on the Wrangler price. So happy I traded in!!! Love my Wrangler so much!! Oh & I had a 2 year old with me and Roger was so patient with us it made the entire process that much better. Very nice group of workers here! Eric in financing was friendly and funny, had me and my husband laughing! I would definitely recommend going to Sunrise Chevrolet!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Department
by 08/07/2015on
Was prompt to get me and estimate and have repair parts shipped in to minimize the down time of my vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not Happy
by 08/03/2015on
I've been coming here for more than 3 years and felt very comfortable. We usually wait for than 2 hours but didn't mind because I get to watch TV, connect to WI-FI and a play area for kids. Kept all of us busy. My last visits were not good. My engine light showed up mid June 2015 and took it to services right away. They said it was a gas cap leak which caused an evap so the engine light turned on. They turned off the engine light alert and said you should be good to go, nothing major. No FEE. End of June 2015 engine light showed up again and took it to service right away. Same CODE as the first visit. They charged me $165.47 to change the gas cap. I said okay, it needs to be done. End July 2015 2015, engine light turned on again. Same CODE! This time they charged me $188.06 to change the EVALVE. Originally they charged me $300 but I said no so they changed the price. Same code 3 times and they couldn't resolve it. Full diagnostic should have been done with one visit fee - one fee. That's 3 visits equals 6 hours. Dave Straus was the guy that helped me during all 3 visits. Not happy with the service. I rate this a 1 star based on my last visits. More likely to go to another Chevy dealer or another auto repair shop.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience, Friendly ppl, A++ Dealer
by 07/16/2015on
We went to our local Chevrolet dealer Sunrise Glendale heights to shop around and look a car for my wife. At first we were hesistant due to our bad experience on that dealer almost 6 years ago when I was looking for my starter car. I was told by a salesman that time that I can't get a loan because I'm a new car buyer and not enough credit history at that time. He even asked my what's my most expensive things I bought which is kinda offensive to me. So I walked out ashamed of my experience. Fast forward this day, I was armed with pre-approved credit with my credit union, and with excellent credit, I give them another chance because I wanna feel like its an isolated incidence. Then we met this salesman Nick, he was very cool guy, approachable and very easy to deal with. Very helpful on our questions, and we feel like at ease to him. He didn't force us to pick or we didn't feel pressure of buying to them. Just a pressure to pick which car we take coz he let us drive 2 cars to try. He's even cool to let us drive more if we want. I must admit, I never would have imagine this great feeling of buying cars which is so easy and very relaxing. Kudos to Nick. After a week, we went back to the dealer and decided to cancel our extended warranty program that we bought. There is Nick again, entertaining us. He has a customer so we waited patiently for him. After that he approached us and help us cancelling our extended warranty. After that I asked him where is the car wash. At that time, its past 6 so he told me it closes at 6pm. But he said he will open it for us so he drove the vehicle and he went to the car wash and comes back after 15 mins car clean. Who will do that to you week after he sold you a vehicle? This what should be a nice salesman. Courteous, friendly, and very accomodating. Of course they should be treated nicely too. Before we leave, I told him in 5 years I'll come back and buy another vehicle to him. Hopefully he's till in town helping car buyers like us. If not, we wish him well. Overall, our experience in the dealer is Superb, excellent and like a family. We surely will come back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tried to charge a Premium
by 04/29/2015on
I bought a 2015 Corvette Z06. They tried to charge me a 9 or 10 thousand dollar premium. After I refused to pay it they were very nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service dept.
by 02/17/2015on
Bryan the service wittier was excellent. He listened to all my concerns & answered all my questions. My vehicle was fixed as promised & in a timely manner. I am extremely satisfied with the dealership & when ready to buy my next vehicle I will definitely use Sunrise Chevy Della
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
