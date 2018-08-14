Enterprise Car Sales Glen Carbon
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Glen Carbon
Easy, no pressure buying experience
by 08/14/2018on
This is my second vehicle from these folks. Easy to deal with. No pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Elantra Purchase
by 07/03/2018on
The team at the Glen Carbon, IL sales office was awesome to work with as we purchased a pre-owned vehicle for my daughter going off to college. Leah and Phil were patient with us (me) and explained every step of the process. Would purchase from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy a car from.
by 06/26/2018on
Jeff was a great salesman, and helped me pick out a great Camry 2017 car. We just love it so much. Got a great percent on a six year loan and easy finance with Enterprise. This is my second time buying from Enterprise car sales, and I will return again. Great history of car Maintenance on my Camry. Thanks Jeff for all your hard work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Syllibus on how to treat a Customer
by 05/25/2017on
Enterprise is the Disney of sales and service. They couldn't have been more helpful and thoughtful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
