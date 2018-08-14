Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales Glen Carbon

4251 South State, Rte 159, Glen Carbon, IL 62034
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Glen Carbon

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy, no pressure buying experience

by GCchris on 08/14/2018

This is my second vehicle from these folks. Easy to deal with. No pressure.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Elantra Purchase

by TheBMann on 07/03/2018

The team at the Glen Carbon, IL sales office was awesome to work with as we purchased a pre-owned vehicle for my daughter going off to college. Leah and Phil were patient with us (me) and explained every step of the process. Would purchase from them again.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a car from.

by Vollano on 06/26/2018

Jeff was a great salesman, and helped me pick out a great Camry 2017 car. We just love it so much. Got a great percent on a six year loan and easy finance with Enterprise. This is my second time buying from Enterprise car sales, and I will return again. Great history of car Maintenance on my Camry. Thanks Jeff for all your hard work.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Syllibus on how to treat a Customer

by bwcooper on 05/25/2017

Enterprise is the Disney of sales and service. They couldn't have been more helpful and thoughtful.

