Very easy to do business with
by 07/17/2016on
I had been looking for a specific truck for a few weeks and finally found it at Lithia in Twin Falls, ID. The only problem was that I lived in the Salt Lake area. I called the dealer and asked if they would be willing to meet me in Pocatello. He had a better idea of meeting in Snowville, UT which was closer for by an hour! So we negotiated the price over the phone and he drew up all the paperwork and we met in Snowville with no obligation on my part to buy if it didn't turn out to be what I wanted. Everything went great and I ended up buying the truck. All paperwork was taken care of via email and mail and I am very satisfied with the truck.
Happy client
by 04/06/2016on
I was very pleased with the way I was treated and the professionalism that was show to me. It is nice to see managers and sales working together to make sale enjoyable.
Agreement
by 11/26/2015on
After I had a quote on the purchase 2 new Dodge trucks. I noticed only1 Truck had running boards . As you can imagine we had a bit of a problem! I realized it was was a oversight. They had brought these trucks in from another dealer and the running boards lost in the paper work. We worked together with the G.M. Cory. We were successful in resolving this problem! I purchased 2 new trucks and left with a smile and a few more $$ in pocket! ! THANKS TO ALL!! VERNON
05 GMC 2500HD
by 10/21/2015on
Tom and Brady were great to work with. They really did everything they could to help me out. They were honest and up front with me. By far the best dealership I have dealt with in Twin Falls.
Bought Another Jeep
by 02/06/2015on
We were able to purchase our third Jeep from Lithia and our salesman Greg Malberg was great as usual. We were there this time to purchase a vehicle for our son who is going to college in the fall.
Love them!!
by 02/26/2014on
My husband and I love our Lithia Twin Falls store! The men and woman their are always very helpful, honest, and quick to take care of our needs. We have sent friends and family to them for all their car needs, and we will continue to do so. We feel when buying a car honesty is what we look for in a dealership. We feel our sales rep. has always been honest and fair to us. We will continue to buy our cars from Lithia Twin Falls for many years to come!!
