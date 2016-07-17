5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had been looking for a specific truck for a few weeks and finally found it at Lithia in Twin Falls, ID. The only problem was that I lived in the Salt Lake area. I called the dealer and asked if they would be willing to meet me in Pocatello. He had a better idea of meeting in Snowville, UT which was closer for by an hour! So we negotiated the price over the phone and he drew up all the paperwork and we met in Snowville with no obligation on my part to buy if it didn't turn out to be what I wanted. Everything went great and I ended up buying the truck. All paperwork was taken care of via email and mail and I am very satisfied with the truck. Read more